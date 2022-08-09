Read full article on original website
Belmont County senior centers join for picnic
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County seniors spent the day dancing and having fun thanks to their local senior centers. The 11 senior centers across the county came together to put on the Belmont County Senior Picnic. Since 2016, the centers have been coming together to keep the participants...
Wellsburg hosting inaugural winefest
WELLSBURG, W.Va. — For the first time, a winefest is coming to Wellsburg. The festival will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. in 4th Ward Park and it will be hosted by Top Flight Security. Music, food and vendors will accompany the wine testing event. All proceeds will benefit...
Golden retriever gathering happening in Ohio County
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grab your golden pup and head to the Golden Retriever Gathering Sunday, September 11, at 4 p.m. at Levenson Shelter, Oglebay Park. The Golden Retriever Gathering will be held rain or shine and is open to all Golden Retriever dogs and anyone interested in the breed. Enjoy the afternoon, bring the […]
Marland Heights 5K more than just about competing
WEIRTON, W.Va. — The 24th annual Marland Heights 5K took place Friday night in Weirton. "The most important thing about this, it’s a good quality fundraiser for a couple of reasons. One, being the business community supports it, which means that every dollar we raise through this event goes back into parks and rec,” said Coty Shingle, head of the city’s parks and recreation department.
Local delegate says it's time to pay corrections officers more
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice has announced a state of emergency for correctional officers and jails as staffing issues continue across West Virginia. The National Guard is being called in by Justice to the state's regional jails and prisons, which are reeling from staff shortages. "Absolutely, we...
The role of a dispatcher in an emergency is a critical one
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — We continue our conversation about potential active shooter situations and other emergencies with local first responders. We recently spoke with police, EMS, and now we are speaking with dispatchers, many of whom are the true "first" line of action in an emergency. “The most critical...
United Way Lace up for Kids Back-to-School Distribution Day takes place in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A United Way Lace up for Kids Back-to-School Distribution Day took place in Marshall County on Thursday. More than 200 kids in the county were able to walk home with a new pair of name brand shoes for free. United Way work s with Shoe...
Statewide addiction committee discusses Jefferson County drug issues
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Senate Addiction and Community Revitalization Committee recently held a meeting at Franciscan University, inviting Jefferson County officials to testify about issues and resolutions regarding addiction and drug abuse. “What we're really looking at with this committee is where are we and what are...
Firetruck nearly falls through floor in Belmont County
BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse. But now it’s urgent. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise. Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the […]
Pop the corks, it's time for the Wellsburg Wine Festival
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wellsburg Wine Festival will take place this weekend at 4th Ward Park along Charles Street in the city. The cost for a general admission ticket is $40, with the 2-day event featuring music, food vendors, and, of course, wine. The event runs from 5-11...
Cat that suffered severe burns from house fire is on the mend
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Clovis the cat is on the mend after he was inside a home that caught fire in Steubenville a little over two months ago. Jefferson County Humane Society workers say Clovis actually caught on fire and suffered very serious burns all over his body. He came in to the clinic with […]
First Bellaire Business Bash set for Friday
BELLAIRE, Ohio — Bellaire is bound to be busy on Friday as the village welcomes a new event. The Bellaire Business Association is hosting the inaugural Bellaire Business Bash at 4 pm. The evening will include a car, truck and bike show, along with having kids’ games, vendors, music and more.
Body pulled from Allegheny River near marina in Tarentum
A body was pulled from the Allegheny River on Thursday afternoon near the marina in Tarentum when someone called 911 after seeing it floating in the waterway, according authorities. A Tarentum police officer who arrived shortly after 3 p.m. began the search by being ferried along the river near the...
Residents want local park’s pool restored
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) - New Castle residents want to bring back the Cascade Park Pool.
Seven fire departments battle Lawrence County fire
Crews were called to the 1100 block of Line Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.
Wintersville mayor welcomes new business arrivals
WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — The village of Wintersville is welcoming another business to the area - Wash Right Car Wash, which will be a $3 million investment. Along with a new business, comes the opportunity for employment. The business will offer 10 full time jobs and five part time jobs.
Lebanese Festival has hundreds of kibbeh for you
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — This is the weekend to skip the Big Mac and go for a kibbeh. There will be hundreds of the meat patties for you to try at Sunday’s Lebanese Festival at the Levenson Shelter. Hosted for the 89th year by Our Lady of Lebanon church, it promises to once again offer […]
Humane agents respond to Youngstown home with 14 dogs
Agents found at least six adult dogs and multiple puppies.
Local man dies in motorcycle accident in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Burgettstown man died in a motorcycle accident late Wednesday night in Robinson Township, Washington County. The accident happened just before midnight along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 Interchange. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old James C. Jancart died after he...
