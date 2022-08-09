ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

WTOV 9

Belmont County senior centers join for picnic

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County seniors spent the day dancing and having fun thanks to their local senior centers. The 11 senior centers across the county came together to put on the Belmont County Senior Picnic. Since 2016, the centers have been coming together to keep the participants...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Wellsburg hosting inaugural winefest

WELLSBURG, W.Va. — For the first time, a winefest is coming to Wellsburg. The festival will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. in 4th Ward Park and it will be hosted by Top Flight Security. Music, food and vendors will accompany the wine testing event. All proceeds will benefit...
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Golden retriever gathering happening in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grab your golden pup and head to the Golden Retriever Gathering Sunday, September 11, at 4 p.m. at Levenson Shelter, Oglebay Park. The Golden Retriever Gathering will be held rain or shine and is open to all Golden Retriever dogs and anyone interested in the breed. Enjoy the afternoon, bring the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Marland Heights 5K more than just about competing

WEIRTON, W.Va. — The 24th annual Marland Heights 5K took place Friday night in Weirton. "The most important thing about this, it’s a good quality fundraiser for a couple of reasons. One, being the business community supports it, which means that every dollar we raise through this event goes back into parks and rec,” said Coty Shingle, head of the city’s parks and recreation department.
WEIRTON, WV
City
Society
Government
City
Man, WV
WTOV 9

Local delegate says it's time to pay corrections officers more

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice has announced a state of emergency for correctional officers and jails as staffing issues continue across West Virginia. The National Guard is being called in by Justice to the state's regional jails and prisons, which are reeling from staff shortages. "Absolutely, we...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

The role of a dispatcher in an emergency is a critical one

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — We continue our conversation about potential active shooter situations and other emergencies with local first responders. We recently spoke with police, EMS, and now we are speaking with dispatchers, many of whom are the true "first" line of action in an emergency. “The most critical...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Statewide addiction committee discusses Jefferson County drug issues

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Senate Addiction and Community Revitalization Committee recently held a meeting at Franciscan University, inviting Jefferson County officials to testify about issues and resolutions regarding addiction and drug abuse. “What we're really looking at with this committee is where are we and what are...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Firetruck nearly falls through floor in Belmont County

BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse. But now it’s urgent. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise. Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Pop the corks, it's time for the Wellsburg Wine Festival

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The Wellsburg Wine Festival will take place this weekend at 4th Ward Park along Charles Street in the city. The cost for a general admission ticket is $40, with the 2-day event featuring music, food vendors, and, of course, wine. The event runs from 5-11...
WELLSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

First Bellaire Business Bash set for Friday

BELLAIRE, Ohio — Bellaire is bound to be busy on Friday as the village welcomes a new event. The Bellaire Business Association is hosting the inaugural Bellaire Business Bash at 4 pm. The evening will include a car, truck and bike show, along with having kids’ games, vendors, music and more.
BELLAIRE, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Body pulled from Allegheny River near marina in Tarentum

A body was pulled from the Allegheny River on Thursday afternoon near the marina in Tarentum when someone called 911 after seeing it floating in the waterway, according authorities. A Tarentum police officer who arrived shortly after 3 p.m. began the search by being ferried along the river near the...
TARENTUM, PA
WTOV 9

Wintersville mayor welcomes new business arrivals

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — The village of Wintersville is welcoming another business to the area - Wash Right Car Wash, which will be a $3 million investment. Along with a new business, comes the opportunity for employment. The business will offer 10 full time jobs and five part time jobs.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Lebanese Festival has hundreds of kibbeh for you

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — This is the weekend to skip the Big Mac and go for a kibbeh. There will be hundreds of the meat patties for you to try at Sunday’s Lebanese Festival at the Levenson Shelter. Hosted for the 89th year by Our Lady of Lebanon church, it promises to once again offer […]
WHEELING, WV

