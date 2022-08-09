ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Mike Norvell stresses importance of this week

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
For the Florida State football team, practice one of six straight was Monday morning. It's a grind to the finish for this team, and that finish line is August 27th when the Seminoles take the field for their season opener.

Florida State scrimmaged for the first time Saturday. They're looking to now build off that, and when asked if this team looks to have a different energy level this week versus last week? Coach said absolutely.

"This week is a huge week for us. This is our move week," he said. "We have to take all the things we learned in the first nine and we have to see them stack upon each other, in correction, in application and it's going to be a stretch."

Florida State's second scrimmage of fall camp is set for Saturday.

