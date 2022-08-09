ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Business Times

Taliban Fighters Swap Arms For Books As Hundreds Return To School

Gul Agha Jalali used to spend his nights planting bombs -- hoping to target an Afghan government soldier or, better still, a foreign serviceman. These days, the 23-year-old Taliban member is studying English and has enrolled in a computer science course in the capital, Kabul. "When our country was occupied...
EDUCATION
International Business Times

Ukrainian Soldier Single-Handedly Takes Down Russian Attack Jet

A Ukrainian soldier single-handedly downed a Russian jet with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS), according to Ukrainian authorities. During a Russian sortie on Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia region, a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine fired an Igla MANPADS at a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft, the service said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghans#Taliban#Afghan Feminists#Afp#Hazara#Shiites#Sunni
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Successfully Inflicted Losses On Russian Soldiers, 'Forced Them To Flee'

The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully forced Russian military units to flee after the latter suffered heavy losses while attempting to advance their positions, according to a report. The Ukrainian army thwarted attempts by the Russian military to break through defenses and advance on the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Pavlivka...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Kim Jong Un's Sister Warns Seoul Of 'Retaliation' Over Covid

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accused the South of causing a Covid outbreak in the country and warned of "retaliation", as Pyongyang declared "victory" over its outbreak, state media said Thursday. North Korea has previously said that "alien things" near the border with the South...
WORLD
International Business Times

Colombia To Restart Peace Talks With ELN Rebels

Colombia's government gave the green light on Friday to resume peace talks with the country's largest remaining rebel force, a key electoral promise that brought leftist President Gustavo Petro to power earlier this week. Colombian government officials on Friday met with members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) in Havana,...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Maror by Lavie Tidhar review – violence and corruption in Israel’s underbelly

From its inception, the noir novel has provided a suitably brutal critique of capitalism and modern statecraft. The first of its kind, Dashiell Hammett’s Red Harvest (1929), depicted a midwest town where industrialists used gangsters to deal with organised labour, only to lose control of the violent forces they had unleashed. A stark tale based on the author’s own experience as a Pinkerton strikebreaker, it spawned a whole genre in which detectives manage crime rather than solve it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Reuters

China sanctions Lithuanian deputy minister for Taiwan visit

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan, the latest development in Beijing's diplomatic row with the European Union country.
CHINA
International Business Times

Analysis-China's Taiwan Military Drills Offer Spying Opportunity For U.S

While China's expanded drills surrounding Taiwan have marked an unprecedented military and political warning against outside interference over the island, they opened a window to gather intelligence for the United States and its allies. The four days of intense drills last week - and extended manoeuvres this week - provide...
MILITARY
International Business Times

US To Boost Taiwan Trade, Conduct Air, Sea Transits

The United States will boost trade with Taiwan in response to China's "provocative" behaviour, the White House said Friday, as it insisted on the right of air and sea passage through the tense strait. A new trade plan will be unveiled within days, while US forces will transit the Taiwan...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Venezuela's Suicide Epicenter Battles Further Deaths

Henry La Cruz jumps off his motorbike, darts to a young man and grabs hold of him just before he leaps from a viaduct. The 42-year-old firefighter who works in the Venezuelan state of Merida, the region of the country with the highest suicide rate, is not always so lucky.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Russia Is Offering 'Lucrative Cash Bonuses' To Recruits; Tricks Soldiers Into Joining War

The Russian army is allegedly offering "lucrative" wages to recruits in hopes of getting more people to join the war in Ukraine, UK intel revealed. In an update published by the British Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, intelligence officials said politicians in Russia have offered "lucrative cash bonuses" to potential Army Corps recruits who will receive the pay once they are deployed to Ukraine. The recruits are thought to be from "volunteer" battalions forming across Russia.
MILITARY

