International Business Times
Taliban Fighters Swap Arms For Books As Hundreds Return To School
Gul Agha Jalali used to spend his nights planting bombs -- hoping to target an Afghan government soldier or, better still, a foreign serviceman. These days, the 23-year-old Taliban member is studying English and has enrolled in a computer science course in the capital, Kabul. "When our country was occupied...
International Business Times
One Year On, Afghan Family Still Divided After Daughter Fled, Mother Stayed
As thousands of Afghans crowded outside Kabul airport a year ago desperately trying to escape the Taliban, Massouda Kohistani managed to fight her way on to a foreign military flight bound for the Gulf and ended up in Spain. Her mother and more than a dozen other family members did...
International Business Times
Ukrainian Soldier Single-Handedly Takes Down Russian Attack Jet
A Ukrainian soldier single-handedly downed a Russian jet with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS), according to Ukrainian authorities. During a Russian sortie on Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia region, a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine fired an Igla MANPADS at a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft, the service said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Russia-Ukraine war: invasion ‘starting to fail’ and Russian forces suffering huge losses, says UK – as it happened
At a meeting of European defence ministers, Ben Wallace says Russia ‘unlikely to ever succeed in occupying Ukraine’
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Inflicted Losses On Russian Soldiers, 'Forced Them To Flee'
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully forced Russian military units to flee after the latter suffered heavy losses while attempting to advance their positions, according to a report. The Ukrainian army thwarted attempts by the Russian military to break through defenses and advance on the Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Pavlivka...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said.
International Business Times
Kim Jong Un's Sister Warns Seoul Of 'Retaliation' Over Covid
The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accused the South of causing a Covid outbreak in the country and warned of "retaliation", as Pyongyang declared "victory" over its outbreak, state media said Thursday. North Korea has previously said that "alien things" near the border with the South...
International Business Times
Colombia To Restart Peace Talks With ELN Rebels
Colombia's government gave the green light on Friday to resume peace talks with the country's largest remaining rebel force, a key electoral promise that brought leftist President Gustavo Petro to power earlier this week. Colombian government officials on Friday met with members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) in Havana,...
Maror by Lavie Tidhar review – violence and corruption in Israel’s underbelly
From its inception, the noir novel has provided a suitably brutal critique of capitalism and modern statecraft. The first of its kind, Dashiell Hammett’s Red Harvest (1929), depicted a midwest town where industrialists used gangsters to deal with organised labour, only to lose control of the violent forces they had unleashed. A stark tale based on the author’s own experience as a Pinkerton strikebreaker, it spawned a whole genre in which detectives manage crime rather than solve it.
China sanctions Lithuanian deputy minister for Taiwan visit
BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan, the latest development in Beijing's diplomatic row with the European Union country.
International Business Times
Analysis-China's Taiwan Military Drills Offer Spying Opportunity For U.S
While China's expanded drills surrounding Taiwan have marked an unprecedented military and political warning against outside interference over the island, they opened a window to gather intelligence for the United States and its allies. The four days of intense drills last week - and extended manoeuvres this week - provide...
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York.
International Business Times
Ukraine Army General Says 'Main Phase' Of War Will End This Year, Kherson 'Liberated 100%'
A Ukrainian army general on Wednesday said the "main phase" of the Russia-Ukraine war will likely end this year, adding that Kyiv's forces will soon recapture occupied territories. Maj. Gen. Dmitry Marchenko said he believes the Armed Forces of Ukraine could liberate the temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast by the end...
International Business Times
US To Boost Taiwan Trade, Conduct Air, Sea Transits
The United States will boost trade with Taiwan in response to China's "provocative" behaviour, the White House said Friday, as it insisted on the right of air and sea passage through the tense strait. A new trade plan will be unveiled within days, while US forces will transit the Taiwan...
International Business Times
Venezuela's Suicide Epicenter Battles Further Deaths
Henry La Cruz jumps off his motorbike, darts to a young man and grabs hold of him just before he leaps from a viaduct. The 42-year-old firefighter who works in the Venezuelan state of Merida, the region of the country with the highest suicide rate, is not always so lucky.
International Business Times
Russia Is Offering 'Lucrative Cash Bonuses' To Recruits; Tricks Soldiers Into Joining War
The Russian army is allegedly offering "lucrative" wages to recruits in hopes of getting more people to join the war in Ukraine, UK intel revealed. In an update published by the British Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, intelligence officials said politicians in Russia have offered "lucrative cash bonuses" to potential Army Corps recruits who will receive the pay once they are deployed to Ukraine. The recruits are thought to be from "volunteer" battalions forming across Russia.
