‘We’ve just got to move forward’: David Andrews said Patriots have to ‘remain steady’ as offense struggles again in practice

Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens
The Pittsburgh Steelers could have something special in rookie wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has been a force throughout training camp. He has made several big plays and has put the Steelers’ coaching staff on notice. George Pickens get air! Makes the catch vs Cameron Sutton. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i3JEiLPJYp — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022 […] The post Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears make eye-opening Roquan Smith move after trade request
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has some lofty demands for the team as he continues to seek a new contract or a trade away from the organization. After submitting a trade request to the franchise on Tuesday, the Bears made a roster move involving Smith on Wednesday. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the Bears have activated the disgruntled linebacker from the PUP list.
Kirk Cousins dealt shocking COVID-19 blow ahead of Vikings preseason opener vs. Raiders
The Minnesota Vikings were dealt a shocking blow ahead of Sunday’s NFL preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the contest, per the team’s Twitter account. Coach Kevin O’Connell announces that Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s game. […] The post Kirk Cousins dealt shocking COVID-19 blow ahead of Vikings preseason opener vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts star Jonathan Taylor fires Nyheim Hines warning shot at NFL defenses
There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the new season. In particular, eyes have been peeled for Jonathan Taylor following what was a breakout year for the 23-year-old running back. In his mind, however, Taylor believes that it’s not just him who the rest of the NFL should be worried about.
Frank Reich makes Matt Ryan decision for Colts’ preseason opener vs. Bills
The Indianapolis Colts are getting ready to start their preseason against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon. For the fans hoping to see new quarterback Matt Ryan, they are in luck. Head coach Frank Reich announced that he will play briefly. “[Ryan will] play maybe a quarter, maybe a little less,” Reich said, via the […] The post Frank Reich makes Matt Ryan decision for Colts’ preseason opener vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson looming suspension has new wrinkle revealed
The Cleveland Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson are stuck in limbo. They are waiting on the appeal to his six-game suspension levied by Judge Sue L. Roberts last week. The NFL appealed the decision and instead of deciding for himself, commissioner Roger Goodell appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the […] The post Browns QB Deshaun Watson looming suspension has new wrinkle revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers drops worrying truth bomb on Packers’ offense
The Green Bay Packers’ 2022 season will likely not be as drama-packed as last season but all eyes will still be on them. Aaron Rodgers’ decision to stick around will give the team a great chance to make the playoffs. But a recent comment from the reigning MVP suggests that they are in for another early exit.
‘If we’re making the right decisions’: Mike Vrabel puts Malik Willis on notice after Titans’ preseason debut
The Tennesee Titans and Mike Vrabel got a first look at rookie quarterback Malik Willis. He put up a solid performance in his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens. Willis had a few highlight plays, including a scramble for a touchdown (Tennessee’s only touchdown on the day) and a side-arm completion in the Titans’ loss. The former Liberty University standout ended the day with six of his 11 passes completed for 107 passing yards and 38 rushing yards.
NFL・
The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about
Nick Saban’s Alabama football squad is loaded on offense, with 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, rising star running back Jahmyr Gibbs and strong wide receivers, such as Ja’Corey Brooks. On the defensive side of the ball, the Crimson Tide figure to have one of the best units, led by their strong linebackers and elite […] The post The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matthew Stafford’s reaction to Lions rookie Jameson Williams getting his old number
Jameson Williams is ready to start his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. The Alabama star will capture the attention of fans with his blazing-fast speed and the familiar number on his back. The 12th overall pick will wear the number 9, which was last worn by franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The expectation for Browns star Deshaun Watson’s new punishment after appeal
The focus of every NFL fan has shifted to former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey, the man appointed by commissioner Roger Goodell to be the designee in the league’s appeal of the six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Goodell has made it clear that he...
Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him
Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th season with the Green Bay Packers but it’s been far from a perfect marriage for the last couple of seasons. And yet in Wisconsin, he remains on his quest to add another Super Bowl ring to his resume. After a very public distancing from the Packers brass, perhaps Aaron […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ big change that has Packers teammates lauding him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL expects substantial increase to Browns’ Deshaun Watson suspension
Deshaun Watson made his Cleveland Browns debut on Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This might be the last time that you see Watson in a Browns jersey for a looong time. The controversial quarterback was initially suspended six games by the NFL’s independent arbitrator judge Sue L. Robinson, but the...
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops bold Najee Harris statement on filling Ben Roethlisberger’s shoes
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into their post-Ben Roethlisberger future beginning in 2022. Head coach Mike Tomlin believes the team already has its next locker room leader. Tomlin told ESPN that running back Najee Harris is someone he believes can step up and lead the locker room. And that time...
Derek Carr, Raiders can breathe sigh of relief with Darren Waller injury update
The Las Vegas Raiders received a positive report after initial troubling news. Star tight end Darren Waller, who had been held out of training camp due to a hamstring ailment, is reportedly expected to be fine, per Adam Schefter. Hamstring injuries tend to be tricky. Sometimes, they are harmless and...
2 Texans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL season is the start of a new era for the Houston Texans. In the offseason, the Texans fired head coach David Culley after a 4-13 season and replaced him with Lovie Smith. Houston will be without Deshaun Watson on the roster for the first time since 2016. The three-time Pro Bowler was traded […] The post 2 Texans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick calls out Giants after opening preseason loss
The New England Patriots fell to the New York Giants in their preseason opener on Thursday. However, it wasn’t the loss that irked Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Belichick was clearly frustrated with the amount of pressure the Giants put on rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. Zappe went 19-for-32 with 205 yards, a touchdown, an interception, and a sack.
NFL・
‘I really don’t’: AJ Green Green opens up about having zero emotions in going back to Cincinnati
AJ Green is now entering his Year 2 with the Arizona Cardinals but his NFL career will forever be associated first with the Cincinnati Bengals for a lot of people. Green is about to get a feel again of how it’s like to be in Cincy this coming Friday, with the Cardinals scheduled to play […] The post ‘I really don’t’: AJ Green Green opens up about having zero emotions in going back to Cincinnati appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson apologizes to women he’s ‘impacted’ before Browns debut
While the football world eagerly awaits the ruling on the NFL’s appeal of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension for allegedly sexual assaulting dozens of massage therapists, the Browns starting quarterback is set to suit up for Cleveland against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason game of the year.
