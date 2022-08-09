ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

FPL bringing solar energy to life with innovative interactive exhibit

By Krista Fogelsong
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
A new, free interactive exhibit at popular local attractions is using innovative technology to bring solar energy to life.

At locations including the IMAG History & Science Center and Babcock Ranch, “Sunny,” a 3-D virtual talking solar tree comes alive through your mobile device to deliver fun facts and explain how solar energy works.

“Our solar trees and solar canopies are more than just a place to escape the summer heat,” said Rachel Jackson with FPL. “A visit to one of our solar-now locations is the perfect way to enrich the mind and learn about renewable energy in an entertaining way.”

Across the state, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) has “planted” solar trees and canopies at zoos, parks and museums as part of its SolarNow program to give Floridians an opportunity to see solar energy in action.

ABC7 Fort Myers

