Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Michigan Boy Dies After Mother Shoots Him and Then Herself—Police
Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast described the incident as a "nightmare," as police continue with their investigation.
Man douses 2 people in gas, looks for lighter to 'set them aflame' in possible hate crime, police in Colorado say
AURORA, Colo. — Police in suburban Denver say they’re looking for a man who doused two customers with gasoline at a fueling station after confronting them because they were speaking Spanish and “don’t belong here,” according to a department statement. The man allegedly "looked for...
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
MSP troopers find $1 million worth of cocaine scattered at crash scene after I-94 traffic stop
Michigan State Police are touting the seizure of 22 pounds of illegal drugs following a traffic stop, crash and manhunt in Calhoun County. Three people are facing charges.
Traverse City woman arrested after allegedly assaulting father of her child, pulling out gun
A 23-year-old Traverse City woman is behind bars after she allegedly assaulted the father of her young child. Michigan State Police say on Saturday, July 23, at approximately 10 p.m., troopers were called to a 911 hang-up.
Escaped prisoner caught by police during traffic stop in Brighton
An escaped prisoner from Macomb County is back in custody. Fox 2 Detroit reports that Devonta Deshawn Moore was arrested Thursday night during a traffic stop outside of Brighton, with the help of Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies.
Woman, child found dead inside Macomb County home during welfare check
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation after two people were found dead inside a home. MCSO deputies were called out to the home on Downing Street, near 22 Mile and Hayes in Macomb Township Wednesday afternoon.
Dermatologist arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him with Drano, documents show
A California dermatologist has been arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him by pouring Drano into his drinks, according to officials and a filing for a restraining order. Dr. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Orange County Jail, the Irvine Police Department said...
Nurse in L.A. Crash That Killed Six Lost Her Olympian Boyfriend to Motorcycle Crash
The nurse allegedly responsible for the Los Angeles crash on Aug. 4 that killed six, including a baby and a pregnant woman heading to a prenatal checkup, had struggled after her Olympian boyfriend passed away in a high-profile motorcycle accident in 2017, the Daily Mail reports. The 37-year-old ICU nurse, Nicole Linton, had a “profound history” with mental illness, according to her attorneys. Linton, who had allegedly been involved in 13 prior accidents, was known among friends for threatening suicide after bad breakups, according to an anonymous source who spoke with Daily Mail. But the nurse hit a low point after Germaine Mason, the Olympic silver medalist she planned to marry, died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Jamaica after a night out with friend and fellow Olympian Usain Bolt, who was one of the first on the scene after the crash. Linton is accused of causing the explosive pile-up after she blew her Mercedes-Benz through a red light last Thursday at 90mph. She faces six charges of murder.Read it at Daily Mail
Macomb County police chief facing charges for allegedly searching woman in police information system
A police chief in Macomb County is expected to turn himself in after he was caught misusing a statewide law enforcement system to search information on a woman, officials confirmed on Friday.
2 dead, 10 injured in mass shootings in Detroit on Saturday
Two people were killed and 10 wounded in two mass shootings that occurred about 12 hours apart Saturday, Detroit police said. A shooting Saturday night at a house in the 19000 block of Andover, near State Fair, left one dead and six injured, according to WDIV-TV (Channel 4). The shooting took place around 10:20 p.m. in a residential neighborhood west of I-75 and south of Eight Mile near the city's northern border. ...
MSP investigating after man electrocuted in Hillsdale County, woman hospitalized
A man has died and a woman is hospitalized after apparently coming into contact with a live downed power line in Hillsdale County Tuesday morning.
Police search for 16-year-old Southfield girl who went missing after leaving Red Roof Inn
The Southfield Police Department is asking for tips from the public in the case of a missing teenage girl. Maya Houston, 16, was last seen leaving the Red Roof Inn – located at 27660 Northwestern – on foot.
65-Year-old Woman Intentionally Hit By A Driver In Kalamazoo County (Kalamazoo, MI)
The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian crash in the Walmart parking lot, 501N. 9th St. that killed a woman. The 65-year-old pedestrian was intentionally hit by a [..]
Wyandotte couple heavily damages each other's cars over relationship woes, police say
A couple who had been dating appeared to vent their frustrations out on each other’s vehicles last Friday as they bashed windshields, cracked glass and slashed tires, police said.
16-Year-Old Hudsonville Girl Died In A Rollover Crash In Jenison (Jenison, MI)
The police reported a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed a 16-year-old Hudsonville girl. The accident happened on Bauer Road east of 40th Avenue in the Jenison area just after 2 p.m.
Divers search for man who disappeared on Lake St. Clair
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division has been leading the operation that began at around 8 p.m. Sunday, after reports and that a man went into the lake and never resurfaced.
Police: 62-year-old man with head injury goes missing after leaving Sinai Grace Hospital
Police are asking for help in locating a mentally disabled man who went missing after he left a local hospital in Detroit over a week ago. Detroit police say 62-year-old Warren Pride disappeared after he was last seen around noon on August 1
Suspect expected to be charged after Wyandotte teen shot to death near Detroit Metro Airport
A Wyandotte teenager is dead and a suspect is expected to face charges after a shooting south of Detroit Metro Airport early Saturday morning. Huron Township police officials say they got a call around 3:30 a.m. about a shooting about a mile from DTW
