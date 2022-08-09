TOP PHOTO: “Everyone who typically turns left at Walgreens needs to consider going out to the highway through downtown Jacksboro for a few days. School just opened, and this intersection is probably going to be crazy between 7:30am and 8:00am for a while. Sinkholes can be a bugger that only get bigger,” said WLAF viewer Chuck Welch in a response to the original WLAF sinkhole story.

JACKSBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO