Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Accused Cop-killer Expected in Court Thursday

It's been two and half years since Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III, was killed in the line of duty. The man accused of fatally shooting him, LaJeromeny Brown, has been charged with capital murder. He's due in court Thursday, where a trial date could be set.
WHNT-TV

1 Dead in Crash Near Drake and Parkway

One person was killed in a crash near Memorial Parkway in Huntsville on Friday. Grissom Parents Respond to School Lunch Controversy. Archery Team Ending Season in Statewide Competition. Philip Rivers Returns With St. Michael Catholic to …. Huntsville’s Green Team Launches Litter Survey. Man Charged With Murder, Abuse of...
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Restaurant Week is Underway

Huntsville Restaurant Week celebrates dozens of culinary delights in the Rocket City. Grissom Parents Respond to School Lunch Controversy. Archery Team Ending Season in Statewide Competition. Philip Rivers Returns With St. Michael Catholic to …. Huntsville’s Green Team Launches Litter Survey. Man Charged With Murder, Abuse of a Corpse...
WHNT-TV

Huntsville's Green Team Launches Litter Survey

As the city of Huntsville continues to grow trash is becoming a big problem. As part of a larger commitment to taking care of our environment the city's green team is conducting a city-wide survey through the end of this month to receive public input on litter.
WHNT-TV

Unique 'Super Guppy' Plane Delivers SLS Cargo to Redstone Arsenal

News 19 was on-scene today as NASA's "Super Guppy" landed at Redstone Arsenal. Unique ‘Super Guppy’ Plane Delivers SLS Cargo to …. Madison County Parents Worried about Frequent Bus …. Sensory Rooms Built to Help Children in Limestone …. Alligator Hunting Season Begins. Where is Governor Kay Ivey?...
#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime
WHNT-TV

Local Hardware Store Closes After 90 Years

Recently, a sign went up on the door at Lewter Hardware in Huntsville. It addresses customers saying in the wake of the untimely death of store owner Donnie Lewter the only way forward is to close the store's doors.
