Milwaukee, WI

14-year-old Milwaukee girl shot near 29th and Auer

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0po1t0_0h9sN8Qy00

A 14-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot near 29th and Auer around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the girl was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Only an hour earlier, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 19th and Olive.

The victim was also transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are investigating the circumstances that lead up to both individual shootings.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects in both shootings.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Comments / 6

Homer
3d ago

The Sliver Lining ***** Milwaukee will have over 1000 shootings in 2022…. ***** That’s a lot of EMS/Ambulance and Emergency Room jobs with great wages and benefits. ***** This is where their lives matter.

Reply
2
Diana
4d ago

when is this ever going to stop stronger law I think that would help when judge seraphin when he was a judge you never heard him barely any of this cuz he lay down the law and that was that's what it was

Reply(1)
2
 

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 1 dead near 26th and Kilbourn, 2 in custody

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday near 26th and Kilbourn. A 50-year-old Milwaukee woman was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, a 23-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were taken into custody after this shooting and a firearm was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police seek missing 27-year-old Milwaukee man, last seen Aug. 1

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Authorities are looking to find a missing 27-year-old Milwaukee man. Police report Dequan Ferguson was last seen near 20th and Locust on Aug. 1. He's described as a Black male, standing 5'7" tall, weighing 240 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Suspect Accused of Biting Milwaukee Cops Was Out on $350 Bail

The police union president has highlighted the biting attack to call for stronger staffing levels in the MPD. The case also highlights how court backlogs caused by COVID policy decisions and low bail amounts are continuing to imperil public safety in Milwaukee. Alonzo Northern III, the suspect accused of viciously...
MILWAUKEE, WI
