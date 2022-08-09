their coming after the American little businesses. wake up America. the bill passed allowed millions of dollars for the IRS workers while they take your guns away.
I believe that with all of the ammunition and guns that the federal government is buying up is an end run type of action to come after or affect the Second Amendment. the Second Amendment says that the right to bear arms shall not be infringed but it says nothing about ammunition. I think that the 80,000 Federal law enforcement officers for lack of a better term are going to be utilized to come take our guns when we have no ammunition to use in them. I believe that Biden and the Democrats in their attempt take over complete power in the United States the only way to effectively bring the people to conform to their policies is to remove guns from the public. in essence those 80,000 new officers are expendable because they know that many of them will die trying to take away our guns. it's the only thing that makes sense to me. why else would the IRS be buying up $700,000 in ammunition?
Why are 85,000 IRS Agents needed? The numbers alone, say something is NOT RIGHT!
Related
GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley says a DOJ whistleblower has approached him to blow the lid on 'scheme' among FBI officials to bury negative information about Hunter Biden
Jesse Watters: With Dems saying Biden has to go, is Michelle Obama making a run for the White House?
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
RELATED PEOPLE
Eric Trump Reveals What Was in Donald Trump's Safe During Mar-a-Lago Raid
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations
FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau
Here's who would take over if Joe Biden can't perform his duties as president
Karl Rove: After The Midterms It’s Going To Become Apparent That Biden Cannot Win The Democratic Nomination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sean Hannity: God forbid President Biden would ever give any credit to his predecessor
Former RNC chair Michael Steele on MSNBC: 'Assume' all Republicans are 'dangerous until proven otherwise'
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Kellyanne Conway: The only people who think Biden is doing a good job are in the White House
The Worst Supreme Court Decision Is Yet to Come | Opinion
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
Former FBI special agent on Mar-a-Lago raid: This is arguably 'the most scrutinized warrant' in US history
There's a 50-50 chance states will call for a constitutional convention within 5 years: conservative legal scholar
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 13