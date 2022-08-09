ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ozz Wood
3d ago

their coming after the American little businesses. wake up America. the bill passed allowed millions of dollars for the IRS workers while they take your guns away.

Steve Burk
3d ago

I believe that with all of the ammunition and guns that the federal government is buying up is an end run type of action to come after or affect the Second Amendment. the Second Amendment says that the right to bear arms shall not be infringed but it says nothing about ammunition. I think that the 80,000 Federal law enforcement officers for lack of a better term are going to be utilized to come take our guns when we have no ammunition to use in them. I believe that Biden and the Democrats in their attempt take over complete power in the United States the only way to effectively bring the people to conform to their policies is to remove guns from the public. in essence those 80,000 new officers are expendable because they know that many of them will die trying to take away our guns. it's the only thing that makes sense to me. why else would the IRS be buying up $700,000 in ammunition?

Carol Albertson
4d ago

Why are 85,000 IRS Agents needed? The numbers alone, say something is NOT RIGHT!

Daily Mail

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley says a DOJ whistleblower has approached him to blow the lid on 'scheme' among FBI officials to bury negative information about Hunter Biden

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is holding the FBI and Justice Department's feet to the fire on Hunter Biden, demanding the agencies answer claims from a whistleblower they downplayed negative information on Hunter Biden in the lead up to the 2020 election. Grassley revealed on Monday that 'highly credible' whistleblowers have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Joe Biden
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
