ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Eric Trump says he was the 'guy who got the call' that the FBI was executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EygdL_0h9sMzef00
Eric Trump said on Monday night that he was the one who informed his father Mar-a-Lago was being searched. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
  • Eric Trump says he was the one who got the call in the morning about the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.
  • He said the FBI went through an office, a closet, and a safe at Mar-a-Lago.
  • Trump said there is "no family in American history that has taken more arrows in the back" than his.

Eric Trump, former President Donald Trump's son, said on Monday night he was the one who informed his father that Mar-a-Lago was being searched by the FBI.

Trump — speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity — said he was "the guy that got the call this morning."

"I called my father and let him know that it happened," Trump said. "So I was involved in this all day."

Trump was commenting on a high-profile FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday. The former president said the FBI "broke into" his safe when executing the search warrant and denounced the raid as "politically motivated" — despite having himself appointed the FBI's current director, Christopher Wray.

After the search, Eric Trump complained to Hannity that he thought there is "no family in American history that has taken more arrows in the back than the Trump family."

"Every day, we get another subpoena," Trump said. "That's what this is about today, to have 30 FBI agents — actually, more than that —descend on Mar-a-Lago give absolutely, you know, no notice. Go through the gate, start ransacking an office, ransacking a closet. You know, they broke into a safe. He didn't even have anything in the safe. I mean, give me a break."

Trump then commented on what he thought the FBI was looking for, saying that his father kept "press clippings" and other paraphernalia.

"You'd have, you know, newspaper articles, pictures, notes from us. When my mom passed away a couple of weeks ago, you know, he still had all the notes," Trump said. "You know, over the years they've been saved all the notes that she had ever written him. Hey, man, it's a beautiful thing. My father saves clippings and things like that."

Trump then said that his father had taken "boxes" with him when he hurriedly moved out of the White House.

"If you want to search for anything, if you think anything — like, come right ahead," Trump said. "It was an open-door policy."

Contrary to Trump's account of his family's "open-door policy," the Trumps have not had a long history of handing over documents and cooperating with investigators.

In April, Donald Trump was found in contempt of court in New York and was ordered to pay the New York attorney general a $10,000-a-day fine for not complying with a subpoena to hand over personal business documents. In June, the contempt-of-court order was lifted after more information was provided by Trump's lawyers.

It is unclear what the FBI search was specifically related to, though three sources told CNN it was related to documents that may have been improperly taken to Mar-a-Lago.

The National Archives asked the DOJ in February to investigate whether or not Trump broke the law by taking government records from the White House to his Florida residence.

Comments / 9

Viva Satire!
4d ago

Reportedly Eric Trump added that at first he thought a Mar-a-Lago worker said,that there was aPantyRaid going on there, so he called his Private Jet to fly him down for the fun!

Reply(1)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Fbi Agents#Fbi#American#Fox News
Fox News

Lara Trump on Mar-a-Lago raid: They detest Donald Trump because he doesn't play their game

Lara Trump blasted the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." LARA TRUMP: I have spoken to my father-in-law and I got to tell you, you know, he's as shocked as anybody, I think. For someone and anyone, quite frankly, who loves this country and believes in America, this should shake you to your core, what has happened today. This is a very clear demarcation in the history of America. Never before, as many of your guests have already talked about, Will, have we seen something like this happen where an unannounced raid by the FBI is conducted on a former president of the United States.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago

ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Business Insider

574K+
Followers
37K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy