Decatur Police: Teen killed in shooting

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 17-year-old boy has died after he was shot Monday evening in Decatur.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Avenue just before 7 p.m. Officers arrived to report of a person being shot and found the victim, who was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The victim later died from his injuries.

Decatur Police are investigating leads, interviewing witnesses and processing physical evidence. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Decatur Police at 217-424-2711.

