Lubbock Mother Arrested After Daughter Says She Hadn’t Eaten in 2 Days

A Lubbock mother was arrested on Tuesday, August 9th after her daughter told police that she hadn't eaten for 2 days. The daughter had called police saying she couldn't open the door and that she hadn't eaten in days. When an officer arrived at the home, she showed him a receipt from days prior for McDonald's saying that was the last time she ate. When searching the house, the officer says there was trash scattered around the hallways and bedrooms. There was also apparently no "edible" food in the refrigerator.
Lubbock Woman Shaken After Attempted Break In

This past week has been extremely busy as I moved out of my apartment and into a house. Anyone with experience moving knows how crazy it can be, even when nothing goes wrong. I moved around a lot when I was younger, so the idea of moving isn’t a big deal to me. However, it doesn’t make the process any less stressful. Packing up everything you have and moving to a new place has its own complications like inclement weather, things breaking, and more.
Lubbock man attacked with box knife, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested after he assaulted another man with a knife, according to reports from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Fabian Sanchez, 31, was invited to the victim’s residence in the 3700 block of Avenue J to smoke meth when Sanchez attacked the victim with a “wooden handled box knife with a curved blade.”
2 juveniles, 1 adult in custody, charged in Monday night shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kesjon Malik Reed was taken into custody on Tuesday, one of three suspects in a shooting that occurred in central Lubbock on Monday afternoon and left one person injured. At around 1 p.m. on Monday, Lubbock police received a report of shots fired at 3202 Salisbury...
Lubbock Marine in ICU after motorcycle crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ricardo Sanchez is in the ICU after suffering brain injuries in a motorcycle crash on Saturday, and his family is asking for your help. Sanchez served as a Marine for five years. His mother, Linda Casares, said when he joined the Marines, she had no idea. She found out when they were going to the mall and his Sargent stopped them.
Accidental fire put out by contractors at UMC

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - On 8-12-2022 at 1:01p.m. LFR units were called to the scene of a structure fire at UMC Hospital, 602 Indiana Ave. The fire was discovered by contractors performing remodel work in the area. Contractors extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher once they located the source of the smoke. LFR units that arrived at the scene investigated to make sure the fire was fully out.
Lubbock Police Led Right to Culprit Through Tracking Device

Lubbock Police were led right to a burglary suspect through a tracking device that he supposedly took from the store. KAMC News reports that 53-year-old Kenneth Devroe was seen on camera throwing a brick through the window of a gas station door. This happened at the United in the 2700 block of 82nd Street.
17 of The Dumbest Things People In Lubbock Have Seen Their Coworkers Do

It doesn't really matter where you work. A restaurant. A doctor's office. The courthouse. Dumb people are everywhere and chances are, some of them are your coworkers. The RockShow asked Lubbock workers to admit some of the stupid things they have witnessed other employees doing at work. The answers range from average stupidity, to downright ridiculous. Check them out, and comment on our KFMX Facebook page if you've seen a coworker do something totally dumb.
Another Random Shooting in Lubbock? Help Police Find the Culprit

On the morning of Sunday, August 7th, yet another Lubbock man was the victim of a seemingly random shooting. Police responded to a call of shots fired near East 42nd Street and Avenue A a bit after 2:30 a.m. There they found 22-year-old Brandon Lloyd suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.
Plainview PD investigates assault with a handgun

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview Police Department said Tuesday it was investigating an aggravated assault with a handgun that occurred Monday night. Read the full release by PPD below: On August 8th, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., City of Plainview Police Officers responded to a fight at the IHOP Restaurant at 701 Interstate 27. Officers […]
3 detained in connection to central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting near 32nd and Salisbury Ave., which is near Coronado High School. The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Police officials say one male has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. One apartment was...
