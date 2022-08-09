ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodmere, OH

City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the...
Parma man charged with helping set fire to parking booth during 2020 riots in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A Parma man is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the infamous Downtown Cleveland riots from more than two years ago. Seth Calig, 49, is accused of helping a group set fire to a parking booth back on May 30, 2020. Specifically, the Department of Justice alleges Calig used a lighter to ignite a roll of paper towels before placing the flaming object inside the structure on West 3rd Street, while others looked on.
Co-owner of Mia Bella Restaurant in Cleveland's Little Italy charged with multiple counts of rape, kidnapping

CLEVELAND — A co-owner of one of Cleveland's most popular restaurants is being accused of multiple instances of sexual assault, among other crimes. 3News has obtained a 17-count indictment against 38-year-old Emigert Gerti Memeti, co-owner of Mia Bella Restaurant in the historic Little Italy neighborhood. A Cuyahoga County grand jury levied the following charges against the Highland Heights resident:
Public Safety
Fire destroys vacant Elyria home

ELYRIA, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a vacant house in Elyria. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the City of Elyria Fire Department responded after hearing reports of a fire on the 300 block of Ninth Street. SUBSCRIBE: Get the...
Passenger killed in one-car crash in Florence Township; drug use suspected

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A passenger was killed in a single-car crash that occurred in Florence Township on Monday. The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the crash, which occurred on SR 113 just west of SR 60 in Florence Township, Erie County, at approximately 2:33 p.m.
Police: Inmate death at Parma jail under investigation

PARMA, Ohio — Police are investigating an inmate death at the City of Parma Jail, which occurred Sunday night. The Parma Police Department said a corrections officer found Kevin Lowman, 29, unresponsive in his cell around 10 p.m. Police said staff performed live-saving measures on Lowman, and the Parma Fire Department responded to the scene. Paramedics then attempted to revive Lowman, but he was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m.
