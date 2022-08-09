Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the...
Parma man charged with helping set fire to parking booth during 2020 riots in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A Parma man is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the infamous Downtown Cleveland riots from more than two years ago. Seth Calig, 49, is accused of helping a group set fire to a parking booth back on May 30, 2020. Specifically, the Department of Justice alleges Calig used a lighter to ignite a roll of paper towels before placing the flaming object inside the structure on West 3rd Street, while others looked on.
4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities
When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
Officials: UH closures would create ‘a medical desert’
A judge denied a late effort on behalf of the city of Bedford to keep University Hospitals from permanently shutting down an emergency room. University Hospitals announced in July it would close inpatient and emergency departments at both its Bedford and Richmond Heights facilities due to a staff shortage.
City of Bedford to continue fight to prevent University Hospitals from closing emergency room, ending inpatient services at medical center
BEDFORD, Ohio — The city of Bedford is not going down without a fight in its effort to keep University Hospitals from ending inpatient and emergency room service at its medical center. Friday marked the last day of hospital operations for both the UH Bedford and Richmond medical centers....
Cuyahoga and Lake counties are red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; conflicting CDC advice (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lake counties, along with more than 60% of Ohio’s 88 counties, are classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. This is a decrease from the week prior, where more than 75% of the...
WKYC
City of Bedford takes University Hospitals to court over medical center closures
The City of Bedford has filed a lawsuit to reopen its now-closed University Hospitals medical centers. 3News Health Correspondent Monica Robins reports.
Co-owner of popular Little Italy restaurant charged with raping woman at her Highland Heights home
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The co-owner of a popular restaurant in Little Italy is charged with repeatedly raping a woman he knew, including at least one time that was captured on video, according to a police report. Emigert Memeti of Mia Bella is charged with six counts of rape and five...
Co-owner of Mia Bella Restaurant in Cleveland's Little Italy charged with multiple counts of rape, kidnapping
CLEVELAND — A co-owner of one of Cleveland's most popular restaurants is being accused of multiple instances of sexual assault, among other crimes. 3News has obtained a 17-count indictment against 38-year-old Emigert Gerti Memeti, co-owner of Mia Bella Restaurant in the historic Little Italy neighborhood. A Cuyahoga County grand jury levied the following charges against the Highland Heights resident:
Two dogs locked in Mercedes-Benz rescued by police, citizens in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- A citizen called police at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 after noticing two dogs locked inside a Mercedes-Benz parked outside Powerhouse Gym, 1298 W. Bagley Road. When police arrived, they observed that the car windows were open about 1 inch. No food or water was in the car.
Authorities in Lake County looking for missing boater near Madison Township
The U.S. Coast Guard, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Madison Township police and Canadian Search and Rescue are looking for a boater who went missing in Canada on Wednesday.
cleveland19.com
City patches Cleveland’s wood street with red brick after 19 Troubleshooters show rotting potholes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The red brick patchwork on the wood street will stop the decay of the rotting potholes, but neighbors say it ruins the aesthetic beauty of the last wooden street in Cleveland. “I mean, it’s frustrating,” said Chuck Hoven, who’s been around the street since the early...
Motorist vomits, urinates before and after traffic stop: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer at 11:15 p.m. July 22 went to the Middleburg Heights Library parking lot regarding a reckless driver. He was told that the motorist had been weaving all over Interstate 71. The motorist reportedly struck a curb several times on Bagley Road before parking in the lot. The witness...
Fire destroys vacant Elyria home
ELYRIA, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a vacant house in Elyria. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the City of Elyria Fire Department responded after hearing reports of a fire on the 300 block of Ninth Street. SUBSCRIBE: Get the...
Suspected cattle thief arrested in Holmes County
The Holmes County Sheriff's Office has recovered cattle recently reported stolen in Knox and Washington townships, and arrested the man believed to be responsible.
cleveland19.com
Struggling church forced to cancel festival due to building demolition
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The St. Rocco’s Festival has been canceled yet again. This time, it’s because of a crumbling building that caught fire in 2019. It’s set to be demolished around the same time the labor day festival is usually held. The news is disappointing for...
How Cleveland police are taking back the street
The I-Team requested police video from what officers did last month in Operation S.T.O.P., which the city called Stop Street Takeovers Permanently.
Passenger killed in one-car crash in Florence Township; drug use suspected
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A passenger was killed in a single-car crash that occurred in Florence Township on Monday. The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the crash, which occurred on SR 113 just west of SR 60 in Florence Township, Erie County, at approximately 2:33 p.m.
spectrumnews1.com
Police: Inmate death at Parma jail under investigation
PARMA, Ohio — Police are investigating an inmate death at the City of Parma Jail, which occurred Sunday night. The Parma Police Department said a corrections officer found Kevin Lowman, 29, unresponsive in his cell around 10 p.m. Police said staff performed live-saving measures on Lowman, and the Parma Fire Department responded to the scene. Paramedics then attempted to revive Lowman, but he was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m.
WKYC
