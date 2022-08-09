ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Portland, ME
Portland, ME
WPFO

Voters overwhelmingly reject $31.6M RSU 4 school expansion

LITCHFIELD (WGME) -- Voters in central Maine overwhelmingly reject a school board’s proposal for a nearly $32 million construction project, according to the Sun Journal. The proposal for RSU 4, which includes Litchfield, Sabattus, and Wales, would've added an addition to Oak Hill Middle School. The expansion would have...
LITCHFIELD, ME
WPFO

Broken sewage lines wreak havoc on southern Maine communities

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Sewage is wreaking havoc in Scarborough and Wells. Lines have broken in rivers and harbors that lead to the ocean and beaches. Scarborough’s sanitary district superintendent says a considerable amount of sewage seeped into the marsh. Crews worked throughout the night and the break was repaired...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

'The wait is over': Happy Wheels reopening in Westbrook

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- A Maine roller-skating staple is making a comeback, years after it closed in 2019. “Hey everyone, the wait is over! Our grand reopening is coming!” Happy Wheels said in a Facebook post. The beloved skating rink will reopen in Westbrook on August 20. The brand-new location...
WESTBROOK, ME
WPFO

Sinkhole swallows car in South Portland parking lot

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A car was swallowed by a sinkhole in the parking lot near Town Fair Tire in South Portland Wednesday morning. South Portland officials say the car was not occupied at the time. Officials say a broken water main in the Staples Plaza is the likely cause...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Gifford's Ice Cream closing Auburn stand due to staffing issues

AUBURN (WGME) -- Gifford’s Ice Cream says it has decided to close its family-owned stand in Auburn early for the season due to staffing issues. “Like many businesses around the country and here in Maine, we have been working through significant staffing difficulties this summer, and our Auburn stand has proven to be the most challenging,” Gifford’s said.
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Sea Dogs win third straight in thrilling fashion

PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the third straight game, the Portland Sea Dogs were involved in some late-inning drama. The Sea Dogs trailed for much of the game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, but they managed to come back and win their third straight game, 6-5.
PORTLAND, ME

