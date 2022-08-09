Panthers’ defense looking to go from good to great

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Carolina Panthers’ defense went from 18 th in total defense in 2020 to 2 nd in 2021.

This season, the unit is looking to take their game from good to great, which Panthers head coach, Matt Rhule, says will be determined by better defending the red zone and creating more turnovers.

Charlotte Sports Live’s Grace Grill looks at how the defense has progressed through camp and key storylines.

