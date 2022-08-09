ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

#Atlanta Police#Drugs#Law Enforcement
fox5atlanta.com

Officer fired for allegedly striking drunk traveler at airport, police say

ATLANTA - An incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport led to an arrest and an officer being fired. The Atlanta airport police officer was accused of getting physical with a traveler who was allegedly too drunk to board a flight. Authorities said Officer Ronnie Tullis told suspect Charles Evans to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Powder Springs Police search for home invasion suspect, one arrested

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A woman is in custody and a man is still on the run after a violent encounter with a homeowner in Powder Springs Friday morning. According to Powder Springs Police, officers responded to a call about a home invasion and armed robbery on Silvery Way at around 12:30 a.m. Police said a man tried to use a crowbar to break into the house and when that did not work, he kicked in the door.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police most wanted suspect arrested

It was a big win for Atlanta police after officers arrested a man investigators say was on their top ten most wanted list. Jordan Pack is suspected of being involved in three spate aggravated assaults that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A look at the body camera video of the arrest and details on the job he was working that has top officials baffled.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Loaded gun found inside an inmate’s pillowcase

ATLANTA — Officials at the Atlanta City Detention Center have launched an internal affairs investigation after a loaded gun was found inside an inmate’s pillowcase. Richard Hollis, 47, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm in a correctional facility and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man caught on camera firing rifle in MARTA station parking lot

ATLANTA - Surveillance cameras captured the disturbing incident as a masked man toting a gun, opened fire in the parking lot of the Inman Park-Reynoldstown MARTA Station Monday afternoon. Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari represents the district. She said Atlanta and MARTA police are working together in the investigation.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Violent encounter with traveler at Atlanta's airport leads to officer's dismissal

A police officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been relieved of duty after an encounter with a traveler. The would-be passenger was not allowed to board his flight. An officer came over, led him from the gate and things went downhill from there. The city has now taken action against the officer after investigators reviewed the body cam video.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Lithonia mother arrested for second-degree murder of infant

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Lithonia mother has been arrested for drowning her infant child, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. According to DCSO, Ja’Lonnie Small was left unattended in a bathtub on July 30. The child was taken to a hospital but died days later as a result of the incident.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman passing through Atlanta's West End neighborhood shot during barrage of gunfire

ATLANTA - A woman driving down a street in Atlanta’s West End was wounded after being hit by gunfire late Wednesday evening. Dozens of shell casings littered the 800 block of York Avenue early Thursday morning as police shifted through the evidence. The shooting left behind thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to vehicles and property. Vehicle windows were shot out along the roadway.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Alleged driver in Coweta County off-road pursuit arrested

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement announced the arrest of a man suspected of leading deputies on a car chase through yards in a Coweta County neighborhood. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said Brandon Almond Daniel was taken into custody on Wednesday night. Daniel allegedly had his 16-year-old stepson and a 14-year-old in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

