Man arrested after opening fire at MARTA station, terrorizing Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — Police say a man who fired a rifle at an Atlanta train station after terrorizing a neighborhood for a week has been arrested. On Monday evening, police say 21-year-old Alim Bridges was caught on camera shooting off his rifle in the parking lot at the Inman Park MARTA station.
fox5atlanta.com
Man with '16 arrest cycles' illegally riding scooter on sidewalk arrested by Atlanta police
ATLANTA - A scooter ride took a turn for a man Atlanta police say had "16 arrest cycles." Michael Cortez Kirkland was arrested after officers say he was illegally riding a scooter on the sidewalk. When officers attempted a traffic stop, Kirkland left the scooter and attempted to flee from officers prompting a foot chase.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police: Theft from Auto Unit's Top 5 suspect arrested and charged
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested and charged a man they say was a suspect on the Theft from Auto Unit’s Top Five list. Santerius Kemp, 27, was wanted in multiple cities in connection to auto thefts with warrants out in Cobb, Gwinnett, Fulton, and Alpharetta. Law enforcement officials...
fox5atlanta.com
Officer fired for allegedly striking drunk traveler at airport, police say
ATLANTA - An incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport led to an arrest and an officer being fired. The Atlanta airport police officer was accused of getting physical with a traveler who was allegedly too drunk to board a flight. Authorities said Officer Ronnie Tullis told suspect Charles Evans to...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother accussed of letting underage kids drink facing charges, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City woman is accused of holding a house party and letting underage kids drink. Police say Danielle Drouin was drunk and when she answered the door, they say one of the teens was passed out inside her house and had to be rushed to the hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
Powder Springs Police search for home invasion suspect, one arrested
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A woman is in custody and a man is still on the run after a violent encounter with a homeowner in Powder Springs Friday morning. According to Powder Springs Police, officers responded to a call about a home invasion and armed robbery on Silvery Way at around 12:30 a.m. Police said a man tried to use a crowbar to break into the house and when that did not work, he kicked in the door.
fox5atlanta.com
One of Atlanta's most dangerous criminals is off of the streets, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they were able to get a dangerous criminal off of the streets and behind bars. Jordan Pack was on APD’s top ten most wanted list and the job he was doing when he was arrested has baffled top law officials. The arrest was caught...
fox5atlanta.com
A woman was shot on an Atlanta street. The investigation led to more than 180 evidence markers.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in West End that sent a 33-year-old woman to the hospital. 11Alive crews spotted over 180 yellow evidence markers set on the ground after officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 11 p.m. at 517 W. Whitehall St. SW, according to APD.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies arrest man accused of shooting car with ex-girlfriend, child inside
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and child. The Henry County Sheriff's Office and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrested 25-year-old Marcus Issaih Calhoun, who police said opened fire on a car with his ex-girlfriend and infant child inside. Deputies said...
Loaded gun found inside an inmate’s pillowcase
ATLANTA — Officials at the Atlanta City Detention Center have launched an internal affairs investigation after a loaded gun was found inside an inmate’s pillowcase. Richard Hollis, 47, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm in a correctional facility and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Trial begins in shooting of 7-year-old Atlanta girl outside Phipps Plaza
ATLANTA — Opening statements begin Friday in the trial of a man charged after a stray bullet killed a little girl outside Phipps Plaza during the 2020 holiday season. On Thursday, a judge seated a jury for the murder trial of Daquan Reed. Police said he got into an...
fox5atlanta.com
Man caught on camera firing rifle in MARTA station parking lot
ATLANTA - Surveillance cameras captured the disturbing incident as a masked man toting a gun, opened fire in the parking lot of the Inman Park-Reynoldstown MARTA Station Monday afternoon. Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari represents the district. She said Atlanta and MARTA police are working together in the investigation.
fox5atlanta.com
Violent encounter with traveler at Atlanta's airport leads to officer's dismissal
A police officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been relieved of duty after an encounter with a traveler. The would-be passenger was not allowed to board his flight. An officer came over, led him from the gate and things went downhill from there. The city has now taken action against the officer after investigators reviewed the body cam video.
CBS 46
Lithonia mother arrested for second-degree murder of infant
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Lithonia mother has been arrested for drowning her infant child, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. According to DCSO, Ja’Lonnie Small was left unattended in a bathtub on July 30. The child was taken to a hospital but died days later as a result of the incident.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman passing through Atlanta's West End neighborhood shot during barrage of gunfire
ATLANTA - A woman driving down a street in Atlanta’s West End was wounded after being hit by gunfire late Wednesday evening. Dozens of shell casings littered the 800 block of York Avenue early Thursday morning as police shifted through the evidence. The shooting left behind thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to vehicles and property. Vehicle windows were shot out along the roadway.
fox5atlanta.com
1 person in custody in Cobb County home invasion case
Police said the overnight home invasion led to a chase that went to Atlanta. Police arrested a woman and said a man is still on the run.
fox5atlanta.com
Alleged driver in Coweta County off-road pursuit arrested
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement announced the arrest of a man suspected of leading deputies on a car chase through yards in a Coweta County neighborhood. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said Brandon Almond Daniel was taken into custody on Wednesday night. Daniel allegedly had his 16-year-old stepson and a 14-year-old in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.
fox5atlanta.com
Person found shot to death in backyard of DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police investigated a deadly shooting at DeKalb County apartments. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said someone heard arguing, followed by gunshots. That witness found the man outside. Police investigated on Hatton Drive after finding a man...
