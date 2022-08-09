ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KMBC.com

Missouri Lottery: Winner of $50,000 Powerball prize cashes in ticket

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Lottery said that a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 from the July 30 drawing was cashed in last week. The winner, who matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, as well as the Powerball number, claimed the prize at the lottery's Kansas City regional office on Aug. 3.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mega Millions#The Virginia Lottery#Fox Business
UPI News

Maryland man's second lottery jackpot comes more than a decade later

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player said his persistence paid off when he scored a $50,000 jackpot more than a decade after winning a $25,000 prize. The 58-year-old Middle River man told Maryland Lottery officials he used one of his personal sets of numbers when he bought a ticket for the Aug. 4 Bonus Match 5 drawing at the Royal Farms #015 store in Essex.
ESSEX, MD
thezebra.org

Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market Named Best in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, VA -The Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market has been named Best Flea Market in Virginia by Domino magazine in their Summer 2022 issue (“From Flea to Shining Flea”). Cited for its inventory of “groovy ‘60s scores – flower-power wall art and macramé plant hangers,” the Del Ray market was chosen along with 49 other state-best markets as well as the District of Columbia. Domino magazine is the ‘ultimate guide for a stylish life and home,’ according to its website. The American home magazine has been a quarterly print and digital publication since 2005.
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving

A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Philly

Time is running out to cash in $100,000 Powerball ticket

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you have any old Powerball tickets sitting around you might want to give them another look.You could be sitting on a $100,000 prize. But your window to cash in is closing.The winning ticket was purchased at a Wawa on Dekalb Pike in Center Square on Sept. 20 of last year.The ticket matched four of the five balls drawn, plus the Powerball.Lottery officials say a prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery by Sept. 20 of this year. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
wvtf.org

As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on

Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
townandtourist.com

20 Romantic Cabin Getaways in Virginia (With Mountain & Creek Views)

Beautiful Virginia awaits! From mountain views to scenic hikes and endless adventures, Virginia is a hot spot for couples to getaway on a romantic retreat. Cabin destinations are filled with all the beauty of nature and intimate seclusion, perfect for that alone time with your loved one. Your cabin options...
VIRGINIA STATE
cnycentral.com

PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy