physiciansweekly.com
Pediatric Patients with End-Stage Kidney Disease: Dialysis Facility, Waiting List, and Transplant
For a study, researchers sought to ascertain if the financial health of dialysis facilities influences whether juvenile patients on maintenance dialysis are placed on the kidney transplant waiting list or receive a kidney transplant. The retrospective cohort analysis examined the medical records of 13,333 patients under the age of 18...
physiciansweekly.com
Assess of the Liver Fibrosis Development in Methotrexate Arthritis Patients Using FibroScan
Methotrexate (MTX) is frequently used as the first-line therapy for numerous rheumatic diseases (RDs) due to its inexpensive cost and established efficacy in decreasing disease activity. However, the risk of hepatic fibrosis linked with long-term MTX use has been raised. Using non-invasive transient elastography, researchers for a study explored the relationship between cumulative MTX consumption and the development of liver fibrosis (FibroScan).
Medical News Today
What to know about vitamin E for fatty liver
Vitamin E is an important fat-soluble vitamin that has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Scientists have conducted research on vitamin E supplementation for treating fatty liver disease. As its name would suggest, fatty liver disease. due to excess fat in the liver. Current research into treating fatty liver disease with vitamin...
Medical News Today
What is the link between vitamin B12 and Crohn's disease?
A person with Crohn’s disease will experience abdominal pain and unintentional weight loss. They may also have difficulty absorbing certain foods, resulting in nutrient deficiencies. One that commonly occurs is a vitamin B12 deficiency. Crohn’s disease, a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), is a lifelong condition that results...
verywellhealth.com
Gout in the Wrist: Symptoms and Treatment
Gout is a type of inflammatory arthritis. It generally affects one joint at a time—often the big toe. People who live with gout experience periods known as flares, times when symptoms worsen, as well as times of remission, during which there are no symptoms. Gout flares are sometimes called gout attacks.
physiciansweekly.com
Long-Term Loneliness Tied to Risk for Memory Decline
MONDAY, Aug. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Cumulative loneliness may be a risk factor for accelerated memory decline in older adults, according to a study published online Aug. 3 in Alzheimer’s & Dementia. Xuexin Yu, from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues used data from...
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC
After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
2minutemedicine.com
Association between early left ventricular ejection fraction improvement after transcatheter aortic valve replacement and 5-Year clinical outcomes
1. In this retrospective cohort study, left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) improvement at 30 days and 1 year was linked with lower 5-year all cause death in patients with severe aortic stenosis (AS) and known left ventricular (LV) dysfunction treated with transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Evidence Rating Level: 2...
2minutemedicine.com
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
Medical News Today
What are acute exacerbations of COPD?
People with COPD can sometimes experience a flare-up of symptoms, which is called an exacerbation. Infections are often responsible for exacerbations, but there is not always a specific cause. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an umbrella term for chronic lung diseases that make it difficult to exhale. It is...
healio.com
Patients with severe childhood-onset IBD earned ‘markedly’ less in early adulthood
Individuals with severe childhood-onset inflammatory bowel disease, who underwent surgery or long-term inpatient care, had 16% lower occupational earnings from age 20 to 30 years compared with the general population, according to research. “We have recently demonstrated that patients with adult-onset IBD have significantly lower taxable earnings up to 10years...
Antihistamines Tied to Lower Risk of Liver Cancer in People With Hepatitis B or C
Antihistamines, commonly used to treat allergies, lowered the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma in people with viral hepatitis, and more frequent use was linked to greater reductions in risk, according to study results published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Over years or decades, chronic hepatitis B or hepatitis C, fatty...
consultant360.com
High Insulin Doses in People With Type 1 Diabetes Linked to Cancer Risk
Higher insulin doses in people with type 1 diabetes may be associated with an increased risk of cancer, according to a recent study. The researchers sought to evaluate the risk factors of cancer incidence in people with type 1 diabetes as they noted that no studies have examined this connection.
physiciansweekly.com
Tacrolimus in IP Patients Associated With Polymyositis or DM
Tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, has been licensed to treat interstitial pneumonia (IP) in patients with polymyositis and dermatomyositis (DM). Postmarketing surveillance was begun to investigate the long-term results of tacrolimus-containing immunosuppressive regimens in real-world situations. Observational, prospective postmarketing monitoring is undertaken in 179 individuals with PM/DM-associated IP who are starting...
physiciansweekly.com
Methamphetamine use associated with cardiovascular disease in hospitalized patients
1. Among hospitalized patients, methamphetamine use was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. 2. Among individuals using methamphetamines, those with chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and diabetes had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Methamphetamine use is growing to be a global health crisis...
physiciansweekly.com
Germline mutations in CIDEB confer protection from liver disease
1. Rare mutations in CIDEB are associated with a decreased risk of developing liver cirrhosis. 2. Further, rare mutations in CIDEB are associated with a decreased risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: For patients with obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, the risk...
MedicalXpress
Aldosterone linked to increased risk of chronic kidney disease progression and end-stage kidney disease
A steroid hormone called aldosterone is linked to an increased risk of kidney failure in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in the European Heart Journal today. The risk of CKD worsening and developing into end-stage kidney disease was independent of whether or not patients had diabetes.
physiciansweekly.com
Sodium & BP Reduction Intervention: OGS with Hypertension
People who have hypertension and shop for groceries online participated in a randomized controlled trial called SaltSwitch Online Grocery Shopping. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the practicability, acceptability, and efficacy of a novel intervention for reducing the amount of salt consumed and blood pressure in people with hypertension. The intervention uses a custom web browser extension that communicates with the online store of a major retailer. This extension highlighted and interpreted the sodium content of individual products and suggested alternatives that were comparable but contained less salt. The primary outcome of interest was a change in mean systolic blood pressure at 12 weeks between people who were randomly assigned (1:1) to either the intervention or control (normal online shopping) groups. The secondary outcomes were diastolic blood pressure, spot urine sodium and potassium ratio, sodium consumption, and food intake. The execution of the intervention and any lessons that might be applied to its further use will be evaluated utilizing a mixed methods process evaluation. Participants with hypertension who bought a lot of salty food online and did their grocery shopping online were the type of people investigators were looking for. After allowing for a 10% dropout rate and assuming a standard deviation of 15 mm Hg, a target sample size of 1,966 provides 80% power (2-sided alpha=0.05) to detect a difference in systolic blood pressure of 2 mm Hg between groups. This was based on the assumption that the standard deviation was 15 mm Hg. This experiment would offer evidence of a new intervention that could lower hypertensive individuals’ salt intake and blood pressure. The intervention took into account the preferences of each person by promoting long-term transitions to goods that were comparable but contained less salt. If the intervention were successful, it would be simple and inexpensive to scale up by utilizing pre-existing online retail environments.
physiciansweekly.com
Nurse-Provided Lung and IVC Assessment in Heart Failure Patients
After being sent to the hospital for acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF), residual congestion seen with portable ultrasonography may be linked to a higher risk of readmission and mortality. However, consistent usage by non-experts providing clinical care was required for effective implementation. For a study, researchers sought to find out whether heart failure (HF) nurses could perform a pre-discharge lung and inferior vena cava (IVC) assessment (LUICA) that might forecast 90-day outcomes.
physiciansweekly.com
Gout flares associated with a transient increase in subsequent risk of cardiovascular events
1. Amongst patients with gout, those who experienced a cardiovascular event were likely to have recently experienced a preceding gout flare. 2. The risk of experiencing a cardiovascular event was highest amongst individuals with a recent gout flare within 60 days. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Gout...
