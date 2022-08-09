Lawrence County man dead after standoff with law enforcement

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. – A Portia man is dead after he was confronted by law enforcement after firing a gun outside of his home into a neighborhood on South Free Street.

According to investigators, 40-year-old William Chad Newman was seen standing outside of his home with a handgun and rifle.

A Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy and two state troopers made several attempts for Newman to drop his weapon, but he refused to comply.

Investigators said Newman then pointed one of the guns at the officers who then fired on Newman.

Law enforcement then tried to give Newman life-saving medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called to the residence and are conducting an investigation.

Newman’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime lab for an autopsy.

The investigative case file will be presented to the Lawrence County prosecuting attorney who will determine whether the use of deadly force by the troopers and deputy was consistent with Arkansas law.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.