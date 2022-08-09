Read full article on original website
Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation
At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
City of Thomson looking for funding for new public space
THOMSON, Ga (WJBF)- Thomson is looking for funding for a proposed park after being denied a grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. There is about $1 million earmarked from the most recent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for this park, which may cost nearly $2 million. The park is is planned […]
McDuffie County Animal Shelter remains closed, investigation continues
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A padlock and chains are keeping the doors of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter shut for now. The shelter closed at the end of July and was supposed to open this week after renovations. Instead, investigations are ongoing after several serious allegations. We have more...
Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block. Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault...
‘The Voice of Black Business’: August is National Black Business Month
An initiative that started 18 years ago, National Black Business Month goes through the month of August.
Code enforcement regarding local property to be discussed by commissioners
A Dover Street property will be front and center at the Augusta Commission’s Public Service Committee meeting Tuesday.
Aiken County school district having problems with phone system
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools is having problems with its phone system, the district reported Wednesday. “We are aware of the problem and working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the district posted on Facebook. “We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this!”
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting on Broad Street
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on the 500 block of Broad Street. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 8:04 p.m. Friday. An adult subject was shot at least once and taken to the hospital...
Aiken County high-schoolers must pay fee if they opt to use lockers
High-schoolers in the Aiken County Public School District who want to use a locker this year will have to pay a $5 fee. That's because the district is a 1-to-1 school district and students use e-books, said Dr. Corey Murphy, the chief officer of operations and student services. He added...
Proposed auto sales business on Hampton Avenue in Aiken moves closer to fruition
A plan to establish an automobile sales business moved a step closer to reality Tuesday. The Aiken Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend to Aiken City Council, with conditions, the approval of a request for city water service for a building where the proposed enterprise would be located. The site...
New arrest made in Burke County murder of Augusta man
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fourth person has been arrested in the July murder of an Augusta man whose body was found in Burke County. Ramando Cartrellis Moore, 38, of Grovetown, was taken into custody Thursday and booked into Burke County jail in the murder of Morris Harden Jr., according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
I-TEAM: Not the first report of mold for company in charge of Augusta University dorms
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An update on safety concerns in the dorms at Augusta University. Around 30 students couldn’t move in Wednesday because mold was discovered in two residence halls. We have been digging into the company in charge of housing and what we’ve uncovered sounds eerily familiar.
4th serious crime in same block sends shooting victim to hospital
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting at an apartment complex left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. It was the fourth serious crime within weeks in the same block. The shooting was reported at 2:56 p.m. at The Hendrix apartments in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
I-TEAM: The invisible children vanish from the classroom- again
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Out of office. That’s the reply from the Richmond County School System’s homeless liaison in the first two weeks of school this year. Employees within the Richmond County School System tell the I-TEAM it’s leading to chaos behind the scenes on how to enroll homeless and vulnerable students missing permanent addresses and transportation to school.
Department of Agriculture grant brings food access to rural counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been reporting on the growing need for food throughout our area since the pandemic. With inflation causing record food prices our local YMCA’s say the need has only grown. Relief could be on the way for our rural counties with an over $300,000...
77-Year-Old Coy Plummer Died In A Motorvehicle Crash On Mike Padgett Highway (Augusta, GA)
Richmond County Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Mike Padgett Highway at Bennock Mill road at 3:51 a.m. The driver of a northbound vehicle was identified as 77-year-old Coy Plummer, who was driving near the 4400 block of [..]
12 sentenced in drug conspiracies run out of S.C. prisons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twelve defendants in major drug conspiracies run out of South Carolina prisons have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to additional prison time, according to authorities. The cases are part of the “Prison Empire” and “Graceland” conspiracies indicted by the state grand jury.
Fourth Person arrested for Ninth Avenue Murder in Augusta
A fourth person is now behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting at a home on Ninth Avenue in Augusta last month. Morris Harden Jr. was murdered in Augusta, but investigators say his body was found in Burke County later. Investigators say Harden was last seen at his home...
Roadway roundup: New signal greets Columbia County drivers
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new traffic signal entered flash mode Friday on William Few Parkway at Berkley Hills Pass. Once operational, drivers will see yellow flashing lights on William Few Parkway and red flashing lights on Berkley Hills Pass and Georgia Pine Trail. Flashing yellow means to proceed with...
Greenbriar, Dexter Arms apartment complexes in Aiken change hands
Two apartment complexes on Aiken’s Southside have been sold, according to Aiken County land records. SC Dexter Investors LLC purchased Dexter Arms Apartments for $6.618 million from Dexter Arms Apartments LLC. The deal closed July 18. SC Greenbriar Investors LLC bought Greenbriar Apartments for $5.25 million from an entity...
