Waynesboro, GA

Aiken Standard

Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation

At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

City of Thomson looking for funding for new public space

THOMSON, Ga (WJBF)- Thomson is looking for funding for a proposed park after being denied a grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. There is about $1 million earmarked from the most recent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for this park, which may cost nearly $2 million. The park is is planned […]
THOMSON, GA
WRDW-TV

Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block. Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault...
AUGUSTA, GA
Waynesboro, GA
Waynesboro, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County school district having problems with phone system

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools is having problems with its phone system, the district reported Wednesday. “We are aware of the problem and working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the district posted on Facebook. “We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this!”
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies respond to shooting on Broad Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on the 500 block of Broad Street. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 8:04 p.m. Friday. An adult subject was shot at least once and taken to the hospital...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

New arrest made in Burke County murder of Augusta man

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fourth person has been arrested in the July murder of an Augusta man whose body was found in Burke County. Ramando Cartrellis Moore, 38, of Grovetown, was taken into custody Thursday and booked into Burke County jail in the murder of Morris Harden Jr., according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
News Break
WRDW-TV

4th serious crime in same block sends shooting victim to hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting at an apartment complex left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. It was the fourth serious crime within weeks in the same block. The shooting was reported at 2:56 p.m. at The Hendrix apartments in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: The invisible children vanish from the classroom- again

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Out of office. That’s the reply from the Richmond County School System’s homeless liaison in the first two weeks of school this year. Employees within the Richmond County School System tell the I-TEAM it’s leading to chaos behind the scenes on how to enroll homeless and vulnerable students missing permanent addresses and transportation to school.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

12 sentenced in drug conspiracies run out of S.C. prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twelve defendants in major drug conspiracies run out of South Carolina prisons have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to additional prison time, according to authorities. The cases are part of the “Prison Empire” and “Graceland” conspiracies indicted by the state grand jury.
ALLENDALE, SC
wgac.com

Fourth Person arrested for Ninth Avenue Murder in Augusta

A fourth person is now behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting at a home on Ninth Avenue in Augusta last month. Morris Harden Jr. was murdered in Augusta, but investigators say his body was found in Burke County later. Investigators say Harden was last seen at his home...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: New signal greets Columbia County drivers

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new traffic signal entered flash mode Friday on William Few Parkway at Berkley Hills Pass. Once operational, drivers will see yellow flashing lights on William Few Parkway and red flashing lights on Berkley Hills Pass and Georgia Pine Trail. Flashing yellow means to proceed with...
Aiken Standard

Greenbriar, Dexter Arms apartment complexes in Aiken change hands

Two apartment complexes on Aiken’s Southside have been sold, according to Aiken County land records. SC Dexter Investors LLC purchased Dexter Arms Apartments for $6.618 million from Dexter Arms Apartments LLC. The deal closed July 18. SC Greenbriar Investors LLC bought Greenbriar Apartments for $5.25 million from an entity...
AIKEN, SC

