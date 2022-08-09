ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Business
City
Hardeeville, SC
City
Bluffton, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Government
wtoc.com

Group in Beaufort conducting search for Stuart’s Town

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - A group in the city of Beaufort is digging holes all around the city, looking for something they might not ever be able to find. It’s called the search for Stuart’s Town. “There was a Scottish colony somewhere in this locality, it was founded...
BEAUFORT, SC
blufftontoday.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church

A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
YEMASSEE, SC
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - PUBLIC NOTICE | HPF-TVT1-18QJR

PUBLIC NOTICE -- HPF-TVT1-18QJR Express Watersports, LLC has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to construct a 5' x 40' floating dock addition with 2 new piles for installation. Dock addition is for commercial purposes on Salt Creek located on the waterside of J Peters Grill & Bar at 4037 US-17 Bus, Murrells Inlet, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management at 1362 McMillan Avenue, Suite 400, Charleston, SC 29405, until August 25, 2022. AD# 2016972.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Abatement#Chelsea#Referendums#Infrastructure#Linus Business
live5news.com

School district announces interim ‘Chief of Schools’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has a new interim Chief of Schools. Dr. Anthony Dixon joins the district from Berkeley County School District. He served as Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools for the last two years. “We are excited and grateful...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
live5news.com

Sheriff’s office warning of ‘Snapchat’ hoax

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are aware of a “hoax” going around on the social media platform Snapchat. A post claims there is a “serial killer or abductor” in the Bluffton area that just tried to kidnap a woman. The sheriff’s office says they have not received any reports that would back this post up.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

Charleston Rooftop Bars | 7 Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina is a top travel destination in the U.S. and in the world. Architecture, food, horse-drawn carriages, parks, and waterways are just the start of the reasons people love visiting. Add to that the variety of art, culture, history, lodging, and shopping. The residents are so consistently welcoming...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Fifth Third Bank Continues South Carolina Expansion with Commercial Office in Charleston

Fifth Third Bank, National Association recently announced an expansion into the Charleston Market with the addition of three local, experienced bankers. Fifth Third entered the Carolinas in 2008 with the acquisition of First Charter Bank, and subsequently expanded into South Carolina in 2011. The expansion into Charleston is the latest in a series of investments across the region and evidence of the long-term commitment to local growth that is being made here in the Carolinas by the Bank.
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Bidens arrive in Charleston for vacation on Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Charleston County Wednesday afternoon for a vacation on Kiawah Island. Kiawah Island visitors and residents should plan for increased traffic and security measures for the duration of the Bidens’ visit, town spokesman Christopher Makowski said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry Food Bank giveaway happening Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a food distribution for families in need Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. The giveaway will be held at Macedonia Church Of Our Lord Jesus Christ located at 7362 Old Hertz Road, starting at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. The event […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lightning strike causes Knightsville house fire

KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says a lightning strike sparked a house fire in a Dorchester County neighborhood. The strike was reported at 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Pavilion Street in Knightsville, according to information relayed from the 911 call center. The extent of damage...
KNIGHTSVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy