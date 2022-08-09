Read full article on original website
WJCL
New sales tax in Beaufort County? Residents will get final say in November
BEAUFORT, S.C. — A new sales tax could be coming to Beaufort County. County leaders want to add 1% to the existing 6% sales tax for a two-year period in order to help them slow and control development in the area. "This is one of the things we felt...
live5news.com
Dorchester Co. Planning Commission tables decision on amendments to Ponds subdivision
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners in a subdivision in Summerville say they are concerned that a developer will not follow through with the plans that convince them to move in. The development has been in the works since 2005, but some homeowners in the Ponds subdivision say the developer...
WJCL
Residents living near the new Islands Expressway meet with those involved with the project
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An Islands Expressway study is coming as neighbors met with county commissions to voice their concerns over crashes and construction. On a daily basis, cars travel the bridge nonstop, but residents says safety concerns are a priority with frequent car accidents. "Let me tell you...
live5news.com
Charleston County School vendor offers enrollment to 80 students despite not having the spots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says a technical glitch by a vendor is to blame after 80 students on the waitlist for the upcoming school year were offered a spot in an early childhood education program. A first initial email was sent to families Tuesday and...
wtoc.com
Group in Beaufort conducting search for Stuart’s Town
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - A group in the city of Beaufort is digging holes all around the city, looking for something they might not ever be able to find. It’s called the search for Stuart’s Town. “There was a Scottish colony somewhere in this locality, it was founded...
blufftontoday.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
live5news.com
Charleston City Council to review updated requirements for late night businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Certain Charleston businesses may soon have to meet specific standards to continue operating late at night. The city has been working on updates to its late-night establishment ordinance since last fall. The city defines a late-night establishment as any business that serves alcohol and operates past...
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - PUBLIC NOTICE | HPF-TVT1-18QJR
PUBLIC NOTICE -- HPF-TVT1-18QJR Express Watersports, LLC has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to construct a 5' x 40' floating dock addition with 2 new piles for installation. Dock addition is for commercial purposes on Salt Creek located on the waterside of J Peters Grill & Bar at 4037 US-17 Bus, Murrells Inlet, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management at 1362 McMillan Avenue, Suite 400, Charleston, SC 29405, until August 25, 2022. AD# 2016972.
live5news.com
Charleston leaders to discuss plans for affordable housing project on King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday afternoon Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review is discussing plans for a $24 million affordable housing project on King Street. The 55-unit project will run along the lowline and connect the new development to the rest of the city. The Lowline Housing Project will include...
live5news.com
Lowcountry school districts working to fill teacher, bus driver vacancies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Schools across the Lowcountry head back next week, and some districts are bracing for the impact of a nationwide teacher shortage as they work to fill dozens of vacancies. Pam Juranas Zwolak and her daughter Alice are gearing up for the first day of first grade...
live5news.com
School district announces interim ‘Chief of Schools’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has a new interim Chief of Schools. Dr. Anthony Dixon joins the district from Berkeley County School District. He served as Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools for the last two years. “We are excited and grateful...
WTGS
Beaufort County School District prepares for first day back amidst staff shortages
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County School District will welcome nearly 21,000 students back to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 15. “We’re excited about the new year," District Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez said. "We’re ready to have our students come back to us, and we’re ready for a great year.”
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office warning of ‘Snapchat’ hoax
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are aware of a “hoax” going around on the social media platform Snapchat. A post claims there is a “serial killer or abductor” in the Bluffton area that just tried to kidnap a woman. The sheriff’s office says they have not received any reports that would back this post up.
foodieflashpacker.com
Charleston Rooftop Bars | 7 Best Rooftop Bars in Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston, South Carolina is a top travel destination in the U.S. and in the world. Architecture, food, horse-drawn carriages, parks, and waterways are just the start of the reasons people love visiting. Add to that the variety of art, culture, history, lodging, and shopping. The residents are so consistently welcoming...
crbjbizwire.com
Fifth Third Bank Continues South Carolina Expansion with Commercial Office in Charleston
Fifth Third Bank, National Association recently announced an expansion into the Charleston Market with the addition of three local, experienced bankers. Fifth Third entered the Carolinas in 2008 with the acquisition of First Charter Bank, and subsequently expanded into South Carolina in 2011. The expansion into Charleston is the latest in a series of investments across the region and evidence of the long-term commitment to local growth that is being made here in the Carolinas by the Bank.
WIS-TV
Bidens arrive in Charleston for vacation on Kiawah Island
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Charleston County Wednesday afternoon for a vacation on Kiawah Island. Kiawah Island visitors and residents should plan for increased traffic and security measures for the duration of the Bidens’ visit, town spokesman Christopher Makowski said.
Lowcountry Food Bank giveaway happening Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a food distribution for families in need Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. The giveaway will be held at Macedonia Church Of Our Lord Jesus Christ located at 7362 Old Hertz Road, starting at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. The event […]
The Post and Courier
Discount grocer closes 2nd Charleston-area store this year; new chicken restaurant on way
A discount grocer recently shuttered a second location in the Charleston area this year. Save A Lot at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently upgraded and renamed Shoppes at Montague Corners, formerly Oak Ridge Plaza, has joined a store in Goose Creek that also closed earlier this year. Each store...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Charleston, South Carolina
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
live5news.com
Lightning strike causes Knightsville house fire
KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says a lightning strike sparked a house fire in a Dorchester County neighborhood. The strike was reported at 2:47 p.m. in the 200 block of Pavilion Street in Knightsville, according to information relayed from the 911 call center. The extent of damage...
