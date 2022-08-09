ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 4

Jonesie
3d ago

This Is Awful!! Why Didn't/Don't They Put It Out On "Veterans Parkway"?? They're Putting in A Hugh Building Out There (of course not Widening the Roads).

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

TSPLOST to target Chatham Co. railroad issues

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Railroads holding up traffic in Chatham County may soon be gone. The Chatham County Commission says a local tax on your ballot would help fund the removal of the railroads. Chairman Chester Ellis says voting for TSPLOST in November could help get rid of railroads...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Groundbreaking for new Liberty County fire station

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Midway will see some big fire department changes soon. Liberty County officials broke ground on a new county fire station Friday. Construction is already underway for Liberty County’s Fire Station One. Officials say this project is years in the making. The new...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
Savannah, GA
Society
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
WSAV News 3

Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units.  “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation.   […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Deep Center helps lead fees and fines reform in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia ranks second in the nation for reliance on fines and fees revenue, according to the Deep Center. The Savannah-based non-profit is working to change that. Chatham County is one of five areas selected to get involved in Cities and Counties for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Elderly People#Chatham County Commission#Southern Metals Recycling
wtoc.com

City of Hagan adjusting after rash of resignations

HAGAN, Ga. (WTOC) - Hagan city leaders are racing to fill some key positions after a slew of resignations. Officials there say the mayor, city clerk and a councilmember have all recently left the job. City of Hagan officials say that they’ve had resignations and position turnovers before but never...
HAGAN, GA
wtoc.com

Statesboro leaders prepare to update the city’s ordinances

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Community members gathered in Statesboro Tuesday for the first step in updating some decades old city ordinances. Statesboro has tweaked their zoning ordinances over the years. But they really haven’t revamped them since they were first put on the books in 1977. To put that...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

New red light installed on Cypress Lake Road in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers who travel Cypress Lake Road will see a red light in their path that’s been on the county’s wish list for years. Crews finished some of the final steps to get the light ready at Cypress Lake Road and Veterans Parkway. Bulloch County leaders said they started years ago asking the state for a stop light at this spot due to the number of accidents, injuries and even deaths.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Impact Program opening new location

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A program that aims to help at-risk youth and adults has new life in Savannah. After a six-year hiatus, the Savannah Impact Program back up and running, and the program will soon have a new home office to work out of. Savannah City Council approved funding...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
wtoc.com

Family calls for tougher convictions in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Savannah city council looks at hiring a federal prosecutor to focus solely on the city’s gun crimes, one family is still fighting for justice. This comes four years after their son was shot and killed on Savannah State’s campus in 2018. Kaleel...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Group in Beaufort conducting search for Stuart’s Town

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - A group in the city of Beaufort is digging holes all around the city, looking for something they might not ever be able to find. It’s called the search for Stuart’s Town. “There was a Scottish colony somewhere in this locality, it was founded...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

National Black Business Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - August is Black Business Month where we celebrate and acknowledge different black owned business in our community. Before you can celebrate and appreciate something, you have to be aware of what’s out there. That’s part of the work being done by the Greater Savannah Black...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Evans Memorial Hospital holding fundraiser to provide more services

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans Memorial Hospital made over a million dollars in upgrades in March and they’re still hoping to make more improvements. For just $100, you have a shot at owning this new 2022 Chevy Blazer. By buying a ticket, of course, you’re buying yourself a chance at a new car but you’ll also be helping out Evans Memorial Hospital.
CLAXTON, GA
WJCL

New Bryan County distribution center announced, 200+ jobs to be created

ELLABELL, Ga. — A global restaurant supply company is making a multimillion-dollar expansion in Bryan County. On Wednesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced WebstaurantStore is building a new distribution facility in Ellabell. The new facility creates 213 new job positions. It will be used to handle the distribution of large...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy