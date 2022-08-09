ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kamila Andini’s ‘Before Now & Then’ Picked up by Film Movement for North American Release  (EXCLUSIVE)

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=001Ea3_0h9sJf8k00

Click here to read the full article.

Before Now & Then ,” a period drama film about Indonesian women battling the traumas of war and patriarchal society, has been picked up for North American distribution by Film Movement . The film is directed by Kamila Andini .

The film had its premiere earlier this year at the Berlin festival, where it was rewarded with a Silver Bear for Laura Basuki’s supporting performance. It also recently captured the jury prize at the Brussels International Film Festival.

Film Movement plans a theatrical release in the first quarter of 2023, followed by a wide release on home entertainment and digital platforms.

Rights sales are handled by Wild Bunch International and CAA Media Finance.

The film is set in the late 1960s , where Nana (played by Happy Salma) cannot escape her past. Poverty-stricken, having lost her family to the war in West Java, she marries again and begins a new life. Her new husband is wealthy, but her place in the home is menial, and he is unfaithful. Nana suffers in silence until the day she meets one of her husband’s mistresses and everything changes. Ino (played by Basuki) is someone she can trust, someone who offers her comfort and to whom she can confide her secrets, past and present. Together, the two women find the hope of new freedom.

“Set against the backdrop of growing anti-Communist sentiments of 1960s Indonesia , ‘Before, Now & Then’ focuses on the particular hardships that women are forced to endure in the face of political unrest. Andini and her collaborators, specifically Happy Salma’s mesmerizing lead performance, have crafted a rich portrait of dignity in the face of loss and violence,” said Michael Rosenberg, president of Film Movement. “[Andini is] one of the most promising Indonesian directors to emerge in recent years.”

The film is Andini’s fourth feature. She has previously directed: “The Mirror Never Lies” in 2011; “The Seen and Unseen” in 2017; and “Yuni” in 2021.

“ ‘Before, Now & Then’ is a recollective memory of my Sundanese mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. It is a journey through my own roots and history,” said Andini.

New York-based Film Movement is a North American distributor which has released some 250 U.S. independent and foreign-language films in its twenty-year history. Its recent Asian titles include Kawase Naomi’s “True Mothers,” acclaimed Korean debut film “Aloners” and Korean horror “Seire.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Lifetime Will Still Debut Anne Heche Movie After Her Car Crash: This Project Is ‘Important’ to Her

Click here to read the full article. During the Television Critics Association press conference on Thursday, Lifetime presented a panel for “Girl in Room 13,” an upcoming movie starring Anne Heche. The actor, who was was originally set to be on the panel, was in a car crash in Los Angeles on Aug. 5 and has been in the hospital since. At the top of the panel, the network stated that remarks were taped before recent events. “As many of you know and remains in critical condition. And all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone affected....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Johnny Depp Channels Controversial King Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ First-Look

Click here to read the full article. French filmmaker Maïwenn is teasing the first look at Johnny Depp as the controversial King Louis XV in “Jeanne du Barry,” a historical romance drama about a royal’s concubine. It’s Depp’s first film role since his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in her 2018 Washington Post opinion piece, which alluded to being a victim of domestic violence. However, the jury also found that Depp defamed Heard, through his attorney, while fighting back against her charges. “Jeanne du Barry” started shooting at the end of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hallmark Execs React to Talent Moving to Great American Family, Share Update on ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10

Click here to read the full article. Hallmark Media isn’t worried about losing talent from their roster. During Wednesday’s Television Critics Association press conference, President and CEO Wonya Lucas and EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly discussed the changes happening at the network with talent heading to competitors, including Great American Family (previously titled GAC). “We’ve kept a lot of our talent under options, save for Christmas movies. We’re looking for new talent all the time. I think there’s a lot of talent out there that we’ve worked with in the past that GAC is now working with, but I think...
TV SERIES
Variety

Melissa Barrera Talks Fear of Drowning While Filming ‘Keep Breathing’ and Neve Campbell’s Departure From ‘Scream’ Franchise

Click here to read the full article. Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Melissa Barrera admits she had some major issues to overcome while shooting her new Netflix series, “Keep Breathing.” The “In the Heights” star plays an attorney who is the only survivor after her small plane crashes into a lake in the frigid wilderness. “Diving into that water was probably one of the scariest things,” Barrera tells me on this week’s “Just for Variety” podcast. “I have this real fear of drowning. So doing all of that was very therapeutic for me.” Stunt coordinators gave her breathing exercises to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamila Andini
Person
Laura Basuki
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Joko Anwar
Variety

Lucy Liu Joins Jeff Daniels in Netflix Limited Series ‘A Man in Full’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lucy Liu is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming Netflix limited series “A Man in Full,” Variety has learned exclusively. Liu will star in the series alongside previously announced leads Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane as well as cast members William Jackson Harper, Aml Ameen, Tom Pelphrey, Sarah Jones, Jon Michael Hill, and Chanté Adams. The series is based on the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name. Variety exclusively reported the show had received a straight-to-series order at the streamer in November 2021. It hails from David E. Kelley with Regina King onboard to direct and executive produce. In the show,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety. “Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said. The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

L.A. Reid’s HitCo, Label Home to Jennifer Lopez and Saint Jhn, Sold to Concord (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. HitCo Entertainment, the music company launched by Antonio L.A. Reid (pictured at left) and Charles Goldstuck (at right) in 2017, has been sold to Concord, Variety has learned through multiple sources. Home to such artists as Jennifer Lopez, Saint Jhn, Outkast’s Big Boi, Yella Beezy and Dixie D’Amelio, HitCo had been distributed through ADA. Concord, a private company funded by long-term institutional capital, in addition to equity holders from Concord’s senior management team, represents close to 900,000 songs and trades in recorded music, music publishing, theatrical and original productions. Headquartered in Nashville, it has...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Game Shows Shift to Primetime Emmys as the Two TV Academies Continue Their Awards Realignment

Click here to read the full article. Game shows are heading to the Primetime Emmys. As part of the ongoing Emmy realignment between the Television Academy (the West Coast org formerly known as the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences) and the New York-based National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the two sides will migrate game show categories from the Daytime Emmys to the Primetime Emmys beginning next year. The decision comes as, previously announced, the two orgs have agreed to award many programming categories by genre instead of daypart. Game shows remained a sticking point in such an arrangement. Moving...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Movies#Political Unrest#Film Movement#North American#Indonesian#Silver Bear#Wild Bunch International#Caa Media Finance#Anti Communist
Variety

Steve Martin on How the Fear of Being Washed Up Inspired His ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Character

On “Only Murders in the Building,” Steve Martin plays Charles-Haden Savage, the former star of popular crime drama “Brazzos.” The inspiration for playing a washed-up TV star, Martin tells Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, “comes from worry. I think about actors who’ve had these hits, they’re on TV for eight years. And then they don’t really work that much again, because they’re maybe too identified with the part. And I’ve always been curious about that life.” Martin remembers, in particular, an actor he spotted at an HBO Comedy Festival party. The man, who had starred in a hit show, hadn’t worked in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rhea Seehorn’s Emmy-Nominated Short-Form Series ‘Cooper’s Bar’ Lands Second Season at AMC Networks

Click here to read the full article. AMC Networks has renewed the Emmy-nominated short-form series “Cooper’s Bar” for a second season, while Acorn TV — AMC Networks’ streamer devoted to British and international fare — has given a Season 2 renewal to “Harry Wild,” starring and executive produced by Jane Seymour. Both pickups were announced Wednesday during AMC Networks’ portion of the Television Critics Assn. press tour. “Cooper’s Bar” is nominated this year at the Emmys for outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series, for Rhea Seehorn (who stars and also directed Season 1). According to AMC, the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Busan’s Project Market Returns to Full Strength, Excludes Non-Asian Titles

Click here to read the full article. The Asian Project Market, the film financing event attached to the Busan festival’s Asian Contents & Film Market, will return this year as an in-person event. To increase the focus on regional projects it has selected 29 titles and excluded those from outside Asia. The APM will be held at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO) and run Oct. 9-11, 2022. The Busan International Film Festival runs Oct 5-14. Organizers say that thematically the selection – made from 288 projects submitted – highlights women filmmakers and the return of a handful of Busan...
MOVIES
Variety

Redbox Is Now Officially Part of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment as $375 Million Deal Closes

Click here to read the full article. Redbox, the struggling DVD-rental kiosk operator and video streamer, is now part of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment — the streaming aggregator that gets its name from the best-selling series of self-help books. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment announced Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of Redbox Entertainment in an all-stock transaction valued at about $375 million, after announcing the purchase agreement in May. The deal ends Redbox’s brief reprisal as a publicly traded entity. In October 2021 Redbox went public after merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). But the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Indonesia
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

How Kenan Thompson Went From Nickelodeon VIP to ‘SNL’ Legend to a Star on the Walk of Fame

Click here to read the full article. “I’m going into the concrete!” a stoked Kenan Thompson exclaims, pondering the fact that his three-decade career in entertainment is about to be celebrated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and taken by the permanence of the honor. “I don’t know any other example of a reflection of a pat on the back actually being cemented in the ground like that.” Longevity has become a hallmark of Thompson’s career: he began performing as a child on stage before landing films including “D2: The Mighty Ducks”; segued into wildly popular teen stardom...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscars Race: Korea Submits Park Chan-wook’s ‘Decision to Leave’ for Best International Feature Film

Click here to read the full article. South Korea has selected Park Chan-wook’s “Decision to Leave” as its national contender in the International Feature Film section of the Academy Awards. The film had its world premiere in competition at Cannes and earned Park the festival’s best director award. Announcement of the decision was made on Thursday evening by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC). “All the films in the running had artistic merit, but when we took into consideration the particular characteristics of the Academy Awards, the film’s pure artistry, the director’s name recognition, workmanship and directing skill, the possibility of box office...
MOVIES
Variety

Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films

Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscar Isaac’s ‘Star Wars’ Burnout Is Going Away: ‘I’m So Open’ for More Poe Dameron

Click here to read the full article. Oscar Isaac appears to have changed his course when it comes to a possible return to “Star Wars.” The actor played fan-favorite Poe Dameron in the most recent “Star Wars” trilogy with Daisy Ridley’s Rey and John Boyega’s Finn, but he ended his run burnt out and doubtful that he’d ever return for more. However, Isaac recently said during a SiriusXM interview that he’s “so open” to more “Star Wars” as long as “there was a great story and a great director.” “I don’t know. I’m open to anything. You never know,” Isaac said...
MOVIES
Variety

Iron Maiden-Headlined German Metal Festival Wacken Open Air Sells Out in Record Time

Click here to read the full article. Next year’s edition of German metal festival Wacken Open Air sold out in six hours, according to organizers. The entire ticket allocation was sold out during the pre-sale, Variety understands. Headlined by Iron Maiden, Wacken Open Air is set to take place from Aug. 2-5 2023, officially expanding from three days to four for the first time. The Dropkick Murphys, Megadeth and Wardruna are also on the line-up. The festival is one of Germany’s largest open air festivals and one of the largest metal festivals in the world, welcoming around 85,000 people to the village of...
MUSIC
Variety

Damon Lindelof: Make ‘Less Marvel Movies’ So ‘Each One Can Be a Bit More Special’

Damon Lindelof watches every Marvel movie, but he’s starting to think there’s simply too many of them. The “Lost” and “Watchmen” showrunner joined Vulture’s “Into It” podcast to discuss his preference for endings, which he said is the opposite mentality of the never-ending Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lindelof shared his belief that the sheer number of Marvel movies actually works against the brand because it ends up making each entry feel less special. “It’s always going to be hard because once you’ve got someone’s attention, you want to keep it. And so the idea of letting it go and not knowing if...
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘A League of Their Own’: How to Watch the Anticipated Reboot Online

The 1993 classic “A League of Their Own” starring Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna, gets a modern update in a new series that hits Amazon Prime Video this Friday. The series remake features all new characters in a similar storyline that centers around the formation of an all-girls baseball league during World War II. Like in the Penny Marshall-directed film, the series is set in 1943. New character Carson (played by “Broad City’s” Abbi Jacobson) finds herself enthralled by the sport of baseball after her husband is deployed overseas. While Carson’s character seems to be lightly inspired by Davis’s portrayal...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Walter Hill Awarded Venice Film Fest Honor; New Christoph Waltz Film ‘Dead For a Dollar’ Premieres at Fest

Walter Hill, the director behind “The Warriors” and “48 Hrs.,” is the recipient of the Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker Award from this year’s Venice International Film Festival, Cartier and La Biennale di Venezia announced Friday. His new film, “Dead For a Dollar,” will premiere at the festival. “In the film world, one knows it’s a great honor to be invited for a special screening at the Venice Film Festival,” Hill said. “With my new film ‘Dead For A Dollar,’ this is the fourth time that I’ve been so fortunate, and now this award makes me yet more grateful. My thanks...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy