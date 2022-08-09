ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

franklinfreepress.net

Stockard memorial service set for this Saturday, August 13

The golfing community is mourning the loss of one of its own following the passing of longtime golf pro Jud Stockard on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Stockard, 74, was a golfing legend in this area and respected far and wide for his love of the game, his impressive talent and the many friendships he made during the years he spent as the golf pro at Twin Pines Country Club, where he was one of the founding owners.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Military tribute night on deck at Toyota Field

The Rocket City Trash Pandas will salute the armed forces next month with their Military Tribute Night. The Sept. 10 event will be celebration to pay tribute to our armed forces. In partnership with the Association of the U.S. Army, the evening will feature pregame festivities such as a parachute team, large flag presentation, color guard and more.
MADISON, AL
thisisalabama.org

One of Alabama’s most unique burgers

Like many folks around Athens, Derek Pirtle grew up eating at Dub’s Burgers, the hole-in-the-wall hamburger joint that looks like it hasn’t changed a lick since Weaver Dupree “Dub” Greenhaw opened the place more than 60 years ago. “I can remember a lot of times eating...
ATHENS, AL
Franklin County Times

New face takes PCES principal role

“I’m excited to be joining the school and community,” explained Dawn Rogers, new principal at Phil Campbell Elementary School. Former PCES principal Channing Wright has departed to be the assistant principal at Russellville Elementary School. Before making her way to Phil Campbell, Rogers spent 25 years working in...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville

Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

West Elementary welcomes new principal as former retires

Finishing a long and rewarding career in education, with the last two years as principal at West Elementary School in Russellville, retiree Ann Scott has spent a lot of time in schools, and she said it’s been time well spent. “I love children,” explained Scott. “I feel like if...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WAFF

Future of Morgan County School in jeopardy due to budget concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With only a student body of fewer than 100, Sparkman School in Hartselle is now faced with an uncertain future. Parents and teachers filled Thursday night’s Morgan County School Board meeting to hear that first hand. “The predicting operating costs for Sparkman next year will be...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Construction beginning on $45.62 million Athens apartment development

Birmingham’s Capstone Building Corp has broken ground on a $45.62 million luxury apartment project in Athens, along with with developer Centerpointe Athens Partners. Gateway Village will have 256 units across 263,351 square feet, with 136 single-bedroom, 88 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom apartments. The project is expected to be completed...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Body of missing Morgan County mother found in woods near last known location

UPDATE: One of the people detained was arrested on an outstanding warrant with Courtland Police. The other person detained was released Thursday. FROM EARLIER: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the body found Thursday in Trinity is that of Taylor Haynes, the 25-year-old woman reported missing more than a month ago from Decatur.
AL.com

Tuscumbia murder investigation prompts soft lockdown of 2 schools

A murder investigation Thursday morning prompted a soft lockdown of two schools in Tuscumbia. WAAY is reporting that the body of a woman was discovered and police are searching for a person of interest. More information is expected this afternoon. Tuscumbia City Schools Superintendent Russ Tate, in a statement, said...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility

An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

