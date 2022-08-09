Read full article on original website
franklinfreepress.net
Stockard memorial service set for this Saturday, August 13
The golfing community is mourning the loss of one of its own following the passing of longtime golf pro Jud Stockard on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Stockard, 74, was a golfing legend in this area and respected far and wide for his love of the game, his impressive talent and the many friendships he made during the years he spent as the golf pro at Twin Pines Country Club, where he was one of the founding owners.
Waterloo, August 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lexington High School football team will have a game with Waterloo High School on August 11, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
theredstonerocket.com
Military tribute night on deck at Toyota Field
The Rocket City Trash Pandas will salute the armed forces next month with their Military Tribute Night. The Sept. 10 event will be celebration to pay tribute to our armed forces. In partnership with the Association of the U.S. Army, the evening will feature pregame festivities such as a parachute team, large flag presentation, color guard and more.
thisisalabama.org
One of Alabama’s most unique burgers
Like many folks around Athens, Derek Pirtle grew up eating at Dub’s Burgers, the hole-in-the-wall hamburger joint that looks like it hasn’t changed a lick since Weaver Dupree “Dub” Greenhaw opened the place more than 60 years ago. “I can remember a lot of times eating...
Franklin County Times
New face takes PCES principal role
“I’m excited to be joining the school and community,” explained Dawn Rogers, new principal at Phil Campbell Elementary School. Former PCES principal Channing Wright has departed to be the assistant principal at Russellville Elementary School. Before making her way to Phil Campbell, Rogers spent 25 years working in...
WAAY-TV
Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville
Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
Franklin County Times
West Elementary welcomes new principal as former retires
Finishing a long and rewarding career in education, with the last two years as principal at West Elementary School in Russellville, retiree Ann Scott has spent a lot of time in schools, and she said it’s been time well spent. “I love children,” explained Scott. “I feel like if...
WAFF
Sweetwater Bakery in Florence will be your new favorite place to grab a treat
FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Sweetwater Bakery is changing the game when it comes to all things sweet and sugary!. Located in historic East Florence, Sweetwater Bakery offers everything from delicious cinnamon rolls, savory quiche, eclairs, coffee and more. Stop by for a visit or check out the menu...
WAFF
Future of Morgan County School in jeopardy due to budget concerns
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With only a student body of fewer than 100, Sparkman School in Hartselle is now faced with an uncertain future. Parents and teachers filled Thursday night’s Morgan County School Board meeting to hear that first hand. “The predicting operating costs for Sparkman next year will be...
NOW HIRING: Athens Buc-ee’s location now accepting applications
The first Buc-ee's location in North Alabama is now accepting applications!
WAFF
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
Construction beginning on $45.62 million Athens apartment development
Birmingham’s Capstone Building Corp has broken ground on a $45.62 million luxury apartment project in Athens, along with with developer Centerpointe Athens Partners. Gateway Village will have 256 units across 263,351 square feet, with 136 single-bedroom, 88 two-bedroom and 32 three-bedroom apartments. The project is expected to be completed...
WAAY-TV
Body of missing Morgan County mother found in woods near last known location
UPDATE: One of the people detained was arrested on an outstanding warrant with Courtland Police. The other person detained was released Thursday. FROM EARLIER: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the body found Thursday in Trinity is that of Taylor Haynes, the 25-year-old woman reported missing more than a month ago from Decatur.
Tuscumbia murder investigation prompts soft lockdown of 2 schools
A murder investigation Thursday morning prompted a soft lockdown of two schools in Tuscumbia. WAAY is reporting that the body of a woman was discovered and police are searching for a person of interest. More information is expected this afternoon. Tuscumbia City Schools Superintendent Russ Tate, in a statement, said...
Alabama man charged with stealing $7k from homeowner for promised yard work
A Decatur resident told police that they hired Christopher Jay Britt with "Britt Lawncare and Landscaping" to work on their property, giving him a check for $7,000 as a deposit.
Tuscumbia home total loss after a fire Friday
A Tuscumbia house is a total loss after a fire Friday afternoon, according to the Tuscumbia Police Chief.
WAFF
Madison Police Department advises drivers to avoid area of Madison Blvd.
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area of Madison Boulevard and Production Avenue due to a wreck. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route for the next 90 minutes.
WAFF
Lauderdale County dogs spotted killing area farm animals
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - James Senn owns a small farm in Lauderdale County. He woke up Tuesday morning to find his farm had been raided and his livestock slaughtered. “It looked like a war zone,” he said. “There were dead bodies all along my pasture.”. Senn found a...
Russellville man free following manslaughter plea agreement
A Russellville man facing a capital murder charge in connection to a 2005 shooting death has agreed to a plea deal, allowing him to be released from prison immediately.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility
An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
