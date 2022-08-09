The golfing community is mourning the loss of one of its own following the passing of longtime golf pro Jud Stockard on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Stockard, 74, was a golfing legend in this area and respected far and wide for his love of the game, his impressive talent and the many friendships he made during the years he spent as the golf pro at Twin Pines Country Club, where he was one of the founding owners.

RUSSELLVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO