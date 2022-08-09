HOLLYWOOD – It’s been almost nine years since 27-year-old Owachige Osceola, of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, was found dead in her apartment in Norman, Oklahoma. The Norman Police Department and Osceola’s family say she was murdered, but no one has ever been charged. However, the case has received more attention recently from a new podcast and a renewed call to action by those close to the investigation.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO