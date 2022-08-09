Read full article on original website
OHP: At Least 1 Grady County Deputy Shot By Suspect
Authorities said at least one Grady County deputy was shot Friday afternoon near Bridge Creek. The incident happened at a home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the other person wounded is a civilian. According to OHP, the incident started when Grady County...
OSBI Collects DNA In Hopes Of Identifying Human Remains Found In Logan County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says it’s collecting DNA in a missing persons investigation spanning multiple counties. The bureau says it hopes to use the DNA to identify bone fragments found earlier this year. In April, investigators with The Oklahoma County, Logan County and Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Offices...
WATCH: Update On 2 Grady County Shooting Victims
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people, a Grady County deputy and a civilian, were shot near Bridge Creek and transported to OU Medical Center. News 9's Tevis Hillis has the latest from OU Medical Center.
KOCO
Woman surrenders after shooting Grady County deputy, bystander and barricading in patrol car
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities took a woman into custody after authorities said she shot a Grady County deputy and a bystander and barricaded herself in a patrol car for several hours Friday. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a welfare check near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven...
Enid dispensary manager says armed robber stole $1000s
On Aug. 6, two Enid dispensary employees stared down a pistol barrel as the gunman demanded marijuana products and cash.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation looking for leads in Comanche County cold case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a cold case. Ci’Lina Teira Bell-Deloney, who also went by Cici, was found dead in the middle of NW Paint Road in Cache on January 16, 2017. She had been shot multiple times.
Pottawatomie, Lincoln County District Attorney submits letter of resignation
Allan Grubb, the District Attorney for District 23, serving Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties, submitted his letter of resignation Friday afternoon.
KOCO
Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
Enid police need help identifying people connected to counterfeit cash
Enid Police Department officials are asking community members to help identify two people connected to the passing of counterfeit bills.
1600kush.com
Cushing man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man on probation for possession of methamphetamine in Pawnee was charged this week in Payne County with first-degree manslaughter in a March 2 fatal one-vehicle crash that was investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Dustin Lee Stokes, 40, has been accused of driving a...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police taking another look at 1975 murder, rape of elderly woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are renewing calls in a cold case that dates back to 1975. Police said 77-year-old Helen Gordon was at a family's northeast Oklahoma City home on Christmas night of that year. She left late in the evening and never made it home.
seminoletribune.org
Owachige Osceola’s 2013 death draws new attention
HOLLYWOOD – It’s been almost nine years since 27-year-old Owachige Osceola, of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, was found dead in her apartment in Norman, Oklahoma. The Norman Police Department and Osceola’s family say she was murdered, but no one has ever been charged. However, the case has received more attention recently from a new podcast and a renewed call to action by those close to the investigation.
OCPD Confirms Identity Of Armed Suspect Shot By Officers
Oklahoma City police identified the armed man shot by SWAT team officers during a standoff Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 51-year-old Derek Dennis was armed on the porch of a home near Northwest 122nd Street and North Western Avenue looking for someone he used to know. The homeowner, who was in...
1600kush.com
Gunman maintains self-defense in fatal shooting outside barber shop in downtown Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A gunman, who was badly beaten by a group of men inside Headliners Barber Shop, maintains he acted in self-defense during a fatal shooting outside the business at 12th and Main Street in downtown Stillwater during rush hour traffic, according to his lawyer. But the prosecution...
Oklahoma contractor facing additional embezzlement charge
An Oklahoma contractor is now facing an additional charge after being accused of defrauding Oklahomans.
iheart.com
Oklahoma City Murder-Suicide Victims Identified
Authorities are identifying the victims of a triple murder and suicide in Oklahoma City. The bodies of 29-year-old Francoise Littlejohn and three of his children, six-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, four-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and three-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, were found early Saturday morning inside a vehicle near Northwest 112th Street and Treemont. Police believe Francoise Littlejohn killed his children before turning the gun on himself.
KOCO
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
‘I felt the heat from the first bullet,’ Oklahoma woman survives dangerous ambush
It was a snowy day in March and Tara Currin wrapped up work for the day at Integris Baptist Medical Center. Oklahoma City Police Department officials stated Currin's ex-boyfriend, Robert Harrison, was lying in wait, armed with a gun.
WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person’s car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle’s open window and then lit the car on fire.
KOCO
Owner shocked by damage after Midwest City restaurant catches fire
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A locally owned business is devastated after a restaurant caught fire overnight in Midwest City. Chequers Restaurant and Pub, which opened its doors in 1987, went up in flames around midnight near Air Depot Boulevard and Southeast 15th Street. "Approximately about the midnight hour, we...
