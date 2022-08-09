ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

1600kush.com

Cushing man charged with manslaughter in fatal crash

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man on probation for possession of methamphetamine in Pawnee was charged this week in Payne County with first-degree manslaughter in a March 2 fatal one-vehicle crash that was investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Dustin Lee Stokes, 40, has been accused of driving a...
CUSHING, OK
seminoletribune.org

Owachige Osceola’s 2013 death draws new attention

HOLLYWOOD – It’s been almost nine years since 27-year-old Owachige Osceola, of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, was found dead in her apartment in Norman, Oklahoma. The Norman Police Department and Osceola’s family say she was murdered, but no one has ever been charged. However, the case has received more attention recently from a new podcast and a renewed call to action by those close to the investigation.
NORMAN, OK
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Oklahoma City Murder-Suicide Victims Identified

Authorities are identifying the victims of a triple murder and suicide in Oklahoma City. The bodies of 29-year-old Francoise Littlejohn and three of his children, six-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, four-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and three-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, were found early Saturday morning inside a vehicle near Northwest 112th Street and Treemont. Police believe Francoise Littlejohn killed his children before turning the gun on himself.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
STILLWATER, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person’s car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle’s open window and then lit the car on fire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Owner shocked by damage after Midwest City restaurant catches fire

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A locally owned business is devastated after a restaurant caught fire overnight in Midwest City. Chequers Restaurant and Pub, which opened its doors in 1987, went up in flames around midnight near Air Depot Boulevard and Southeast 15th Street. "Approximately about the midnight hour, we...
MIDWEST CITY, OK

