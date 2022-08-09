ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Neighbors react after woman accused of shooting Grady County deputy, bystander

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a woman shot a Grady County deputy and a bystander during a welfare check call Friday afternoon just south of Bridge Creek. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road, engaging in a standoff situation after the suspect barricaded herself inside a patrol car.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KOCO

WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person's car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle's open window and then lit the car on fire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman residents feel uneasy as videos show thieves breaking into cars

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police recently arrested two people accused of breaking into cars, and neighbors say that type of crime is happening a lot. "It's completely invasive when you go outside and all your stuff is rummaged through, your center console is just ripped apart, pictures that you have in there, anything that you have in there. You just feel so violated," car break-in victim Kris Metzger said.
NORMAN, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Cleveland County deputies bust alleged child predator in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Cleveland County deputies arrested an alleged child predator in Norman on Wednesday morning. Deputies said the 28-year-old thought he was meeting up with a 14-year-old girl, but instead, he was met by investigators. "We identified before he got here what kind of vehicle he was...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Owner shocked by damage after Midwest City restaurant catches fire

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A locally owned business is devastated after a restaurant caught fire overnight in Midwest City. Chequers Restaurant and Pub, which opened its doors in 1987, went up in flames around midnight near Air Depot Boulevard and Southeast 15th Street. "Approximately about the midnight hour, we...
MIDWEST CITY, OK

