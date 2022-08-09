Read full article on original website
At Least 1 Person Dead In Warr Acres Shooting
Warr Acres police said at least one person is dead after a Friday afternoon shooting. The shooting happened at a home near the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. Authorities have ruled the shooting as a homicide. OSBI said they’re assisting Warr Acres PD with the...
Driver arrested for causing crash that killed motorcyclist
One man has been arrested following a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Wednesday afternoon.
Oklahoma City Police Arrest 16-Year-Old For Allegedly Shooting At Other Driver
Officers arrested a 16-year-old after someone shot up a driver in Northwest Oklahoma City. A driver, who did not want to be identified, told News 9 he was traveling to his girlfriend’s home late Wednesday evening along Eagle Lane, near Lake Overholser. At one point, he noticed a red...
Neighbors react after woman accused of shooting Grady County deputy, bystander
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a woman shot a Grady County deputy and a bystander during a welfare check call Friday afternoon just south of Bridge Creek. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road, engaging in a standoff situation after the suspect barricaded herself inside a patrol car.
WATCH: Update On 2 Grady County Shooting Victims
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people, a Grady County deputy and a civilian, were shot near Bridge Creek and transported to OU Medical Center. News 9's Tevis Hillis has the latest from OU Medical Center.
Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area
Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening.
Police trying to track down arsonist after car fire
An arsonist lighting up a parked car in broad daylight was caught on camera in Northwest Oklahoma City and fire investigators are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.
Road rage shooting leads to badly shaken driver, arrest of teenager
OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s a story that has become far too common in the last few weeks – a driver in the metro being shot at in a road rage incident. The latest shooting ended in a teenager’s arrest. The man who was shot at, Carlos,...
No Injuries Reported Following Rollover Crash On Kilpatrick
No injuries have been reported following a rollover crash Thursday morning on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The outside lane of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike southbound at Interstate 40 has reopened following the crash, according to OHP.
Parents Of UCO Student Killed By Drunk Driver Take Edmond Wedding Venue To Court
The parents of a University of Central Oklahoma student killed by a drunk driver went back to court on Thursday in Canadian County. A hearing was held for the civil lawsuit Jeff and Kristy Murrow filed against an Edmond wedding venue after Marissa Murrow’s tragic death. The Murrow’s said...
WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person's car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle's open window and then lit the car on fire.
Norman residents feel uneasy as videos show thieves breaking into cars
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police recently arrested two people accused of breaking into cars, and neighbors say that type of crime is happening a lot. "It's completely invasive when you go outside and all your stuff is rummaged through, your center console is just ripped apart, pictures that you have in there, anything that you have in there. You just feel so violated," car break-in victim Kris Metzger said.
Cleveland County deputies bust alleged child predator in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Cleveland County deputies arrested an alleged child predator in Norman on Wednesday morning. Deputies said the 28-year-old thought he was meeting up with a 14-year-old girl, but instead, he was met by investigators. "We identified before he got here what kind of vehicle he was...
OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
Owner shocked by damage after Midwest City restaurant catches fire
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A locally owned business is devastated after a restaurant caught fire overnight in Midwest City. Chequers Restaurant and Pub, which opened its doors in 1987, went up in flames around midnight near Air Depot Boulevard and Southeast 15th Street. "Approximately about the midnight hour, we...
Oklahoma City police taking another look at 1975 murder, rape of elderly woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are renewing calls in a cold case that dates back to 1975. Police said 77-year-old Helen Gordon was at a family's northeast Oklahoma City home on Christmas night of that year. She left late in the evening and never made it home.
Armed man shot and injured after police make contact at an Oklahoma residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Around 10:21 a.m. Tuesday morning, an Oklahoma woman noticed there was a man on her security camera standing on her porch. The man was a “former acquaintance” who was possibly armed. The incident occurred in the area of NW 127th and William Penn...
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run
Officials are searching for a driver responsible for a deadly crash in Oklahoma City.
‘I felt the heat from the first bullet,’ Oklahoma woman survives dangerous ambush
It was a snowy day in March and Tara Currin wrapped up work for the day at Integris Baptist Medical Center. Oklahoma City Police Department officials stated Currin's ex-boyfriend, Robert Harrison, was lying in wait, armed with a gun.
