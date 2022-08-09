Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvlt.tv
Two Sevier Co. students take lead in national fishing championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two students from Sevier County are leading the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship after recovering from a slow start Thursday. Ty Trentham and Chase McCarter caught 17 pounds, 15 ounces of fish on Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina on the first day of the tournament. They hold a 2-ounce lead on a pair of anglers from Livingston Parish High School, according to a release.
wvlt.tv
Football time in Tennessee: high school jamboree highlights
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday marks one week out from the start of the high school football season in Tennessee. Eighteen teams took the field in two jamborees Thursday while an additional 25 area teams scrimmage on Friday evening. At Central High School, six Knox County teams faced off against...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Athletics asking for public input on field number redesign
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White took to Twitter on Friday to ask for the public’s input on a possible Neyland Stadium field number redesign. Right now, Tennessee’s stadium sports serif-style field numbers, a bit like the New York Times typeface. Instead, the university is considering...
wvlt.tv
Meet the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame has selected ten people to induct who have made significant impacts and contributions to East Tennessee sports. Chipper Jones, an eight-time All-Star, the 1999 National League MVP and the 2008 National League Batting Champion, will be the featured speaker at the annual induction ceremony held on August 25 at the Knoxville Convention Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Search for fugitive in Anderson County ongoing after school lockdown lifted
Law enforcement is searching for a fugitive in Anderson County.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee to debut new ‘Summitt Blue’ uniforms this year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics made some changes to their branding Thursday in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, renaming the blue accent color associated with the Lady Vols “Summit Blue.”. “Tennessee’s history as a worldwide leader in women’s athletics, along with the Lady Vols’ unique...
wvlt.tv
Police pursuit prompts soft lockdown at Etowah City School
ETOWAH, Tenn. (WVLT) - A police pursuit prompted the soft lockdown of Etowah City School Friday afternoon, according to a social media post. A spokesperson said the school was in a soft lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” and that all children were inside and off the playgrounds due to a police pursuit in the area.
‘Summitt Blue’ uniforms to be worn by four Tennessee teams in 2022-2023
In honor of the 50-year anniversary of Title IX and the indelible legacy of Pat Summitt, four University of Tennessee women's sports teams will debut new "Summitt Blue" uniforms during the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
wvlt.tv
Topgolf set to open Friday, unveils 72 suite building
FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WVLT) - After years of talk, Topgolf is set to open in Farragut, Friday. The business calls 80 U.S. cities home, and Knoxville became one of them. “Yeah, it’s, it’s been a long journey and fun one for sure. But we are excited. Tomorrow morning is the big day,” said Operations Manager Mark Grenier.
wvlt.tv
Ben Cathey's forecast
Deputies are searching for a missing man who went missing from Louisville Wednesday, according to officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. A sergeant with the Tazewell Police Department was injured after he fell down the step while chasing a suspect Thursday night, according to officials with the department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anderson County Schools implement new security measures
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — As a new school year gets underway, the Anderson County school district is implementing additional security measures to keep students and staff safe. This year's most significant implementation is an online tool that allows teachers and staff to report a potentially dangerous situation and receive...
wvlt.tv
New safety technology keeping Anderson County students safe
Blount County Sheriff James Berrong also asked for the community’s thoughts and prayers as Deputy Sharp prepared for surgery. Your headlines from 8/12 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Missing Gatlinburg woman, Crossville city manager resigns, CDC drops Covid recommendations. Two Sevier Co. students take lead in national fishing...
wvlt.tv
Missing teen last seen in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Investigative Services Bureau is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy. Edward Houser, 15, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville. Officials believe he might travel to Sweetwater. Houser has brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5′10″ and weighs 208 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
wvlt.tv
English Mountain residents fightfor clean water in Sevier County
Woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 50 years in Claiborne Co. murder case. An autopsy revealed that the Claiborne County man was shot before he died, officials said. State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee. Updated: 2 hours ago. Experts say money and additional grant funding can...
rockytopinsider.com
Transfer Receiver ‘A Pleasant Surprise’ For Tennessee
Tennessee returns star receiver Cedric Tillman, but lost starting receivers JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. this offseason. The Vols have plenty of in house candidates to replace the pair— Jalin Hyatt is poised to start at slot receiver — and a handful of freshmen, most notable Squirrel White, are turning heads.
wvlt.tv
KPD joins ABLE Project aimed at improving accountability
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department was officially asked to join the ABLE Project Tuesday, according to Communications Manager Scott Erland. It is the first agency in the state to do so. The ABLE Project is aimed at improving accountability, both personally and professionally, among law enforcement officers....
wvlt.tv
Water competition awards Maynardville as best water
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state’s rural water leaders are in Gatlinburg and have decided the winner of the best tasting water in the state. That award goes to the City of Maynardville. The city’s water system has been honored with the state’s top honor three times.
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
Comments / 0