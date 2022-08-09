ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Papillion, NE

KETV.com

Papillion police ensure back-to-school safety with speed enforcement

PAPILLION, Neb. — It's hard to believe, but thousands of students are heading back to class this week. KETV caught up with some Millard students as they walked into Wheeler Elementary on Wednesday. And in Papillion, police are patrolling school zones to ensure safety for the new year —...
KETV.com

Preparation is key for SROs heading into new school year

LA VISTA, Neb. — Students in the Papillion-La Vista Public Schools school district began a new school year Thursday and are ready for what 2022-23 will bring. For the 7th and 8th graders at La Vista Middle School, they're being greeted and directed by a familiar face. "I think...
KETV.com

Omaha police officer exonerated after use of force investigation

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Friday that an officer has been exonerated after an investigation into excessive use of force allegations. Officer Tyler Hansen, a 14-year veteran, was accused after an incident during the arrest of a 12-year-old boy. “I want to thank those who forwarded video of...
KETV.com

Building Omaha looking to fill need for skilled electrical workers

OMAHA, Neb. — The need for skilled electrical workers is prompting a new effort to give local students hands-on training. A state-of-the-art expansion at Building Omaha is doing just that. It's an effort to train the next generation of workers who will keep the lights on at your home...
KETV.com

Carter Lake anticipating growth with updated Comprehensive Plan

CARTER LAKE, Iowa — Expanding economic development and housing — that is what the city of Carter Lake is aiming to do with its Comprehensive Plan update this year. Iowa's only city west of the Missouri River wants to grow. Carter Lake is known for its waterfronts and Shoreline Golf Course, but residents say they are still missing the basics.
KETV.com

Staffing shortages affecting child care centers in the area

OMAHA, Neb. — Kiddie Academy in Elkhorn and Children's Development Connection in Omaha are two businesses on a long list that are dealing with staff shortages. Although preparing to open a new location in Gretna, the executive director at Kiddie Academy says they're still not staffed as well as they'd like to be.
KETV.com

Missing inmate from Omaha corrections center arrested by Lincoln police

LINCOLN, Neb. — An inmate who was missing from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha was arrested Wednesday by Lincoln police, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Semaj Ross, 44, was booked into Lancaster County Department of Corrections for new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug.
KETV.com

NASA astronaut speaks to families at Buena V﻿ista High School

OMAHA, Neb. — Just ahead of their new year, Omaha high schoolers got a motivational speech from a NASA astronaut. Jose Hernandez spoke to families at Buena Vista High School on Friday night — he worked as an engineer for NASA for more than a decade. Hernandez was...
KETV.com

Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball

LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
KETV.com

United Way volunteers assemble back-to-school 'Shine Bright' boxes

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Preparing to go back to school can be expensive for families, and high inflation isn't helping. Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan says she knows the beginning of the school year can be stressful for families. “Sometimes, you know, families have to make choices around...
WOWT

FBI catches cyberattack at Nebraska hospital

There is a massive gathering of police outside of an Omaha bank. 6 News On Your Side: Parent struggles to find ride. Many parents of students starting high school are reaching for a map. Omaha police respond to "help an officer" call. Updated: 8 hours ago. An help an officer...
WOWT

Cyberattacks targeting ag co-ops, Nebraska hospital thwarted by FBI

DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - In an announcement made at the FBI’s Omaha field office, FBI Director Christoper Wray said Wednesday that the feds had stopped a cyberattack in Nebraska. The bad actors had targeted six different co-ops within the Omaha FBI jurisdiction, which includes Iowa, a number of...
KETV.com

Omaha Crime Stoppers offering $25,000 reward in homicide investigation

UNION, Neb. — Omaha Crime Stoppers is now offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to who killed Lamar Nedd. Douglas County deputies found his body on Sunday near North 75th Street and Rainwood Road. The sheriff's office is investigating his death as a homicide. Call 402-444-STOP, if...
KETV.com

Lincoln police searching for suspect who assaulted an officer

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are searching for a suspect who assaulted an officer early Thursday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., officers saw a green racing-style motorcycle, with green under-glow lights near 14th and O streets, according to law enforcement. Lincoln police said this motorcycle has been seen on numerous...
KETV.com

Evusheld helping immunocompromised people fight COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. — Kohll's Pharmacy in Omaha is one of a handful of locations in which those who qualify can receive Evusheld. It's a drug, not yet approved by the FDA, that is a preventative measure to protect against COVID-19. "It's more of a preventative strategy," said Dr. David...
