The City of Newport News Mosquito Control Program is based on ecological, economical, and social principles. It integrates multidisciplinary methodologies to develop pest management strategies that are practical and effective in protecting public health and the environment while improving the quality of life for Newport News residents and visitors. The 2022 Mosquito Control Program runs from May through October. The program is targeted toward protecting public health by reducing the number of mosquitoes during the mosquito season. The city’s Vector Control Section is equipped with three ultra-low volume (ULV) fogger trucks that travel along public streets fogging/spraying designated areas throughout the city based on mosquito trap counts and service requests. The program also includes on-site property inspections, eliminating breeding sites such as standing water and using low-toxicity pesticides to reduce mosquito larvae when removing standing water is not feasible. For inquiries or questions, contact 757-933-2311. Below is a list of practices you can do to reduce mosquito breeding habitats around your home.

