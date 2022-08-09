Read full article on original website
Community supports family after father murders 3 children in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — The outpouring of support continues for a family after a father murdered three of their children in Oklahoma City. Some of the strongest support is from a non-profit that knows what they’re going through. The non-profit is named after a 5-year-old Paisley, a child who died in 2020.
Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
Woman surrenders after shooting Grady County deputy, bystander and barricading in patrol car
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities took a woman into custody after authorities said she shot a Grady County deputy and a bystander and barricaded herself in a patrol car for several hours Friday. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a welfare check near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven...
Road rage shooting leads to badly shaken driver, arrest of teenager
OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s a story that has become far too common in the last few weeks – a driver in the metro being shot at in a road rage incident. The latest shooting ended in a teenager’s arrest. The man who was shot at, Carlos,...
Norman residents feel uneasy as videos show thieves breaking into cars
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police recently arrested two people accused of breaking into cars, and neighbors say that type of crime is happening a lot. "It's completely invasive when you go outside and all your stuff is rummaged through, your center console is just ripped apart, pictures that you have in there, anything that you have in there. You just feel so violated," car break-in victim Kris Metzger said.
Little Axe schools in tight spot after thief disables bus for special-needs kids
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A local school district has fallen victim to a catalytic converter thief days before school starts. Little Axe Public Schools said four catalytic converters were stolen. The superintendent said it’s not the first time they’ve seen crime at their bus barn. They say the thief...
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person's car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle's open window and then lit the car on fire.
Owner shocked by damage after Midwest City restaurant catches fire
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A locally owned business is devastated after a restaurant caught fire overnight in Midwest City. Chequers Restaurant and Pub, which opened its doors in 1987, went up in flames around midnight near Air Depot Boulevard and Southeast 15th Street. "Approximately about the midnight hour, we...
Fire destroys iconic Midwest City restaurant
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A restaurant fire in Midwest City left a local staple destroyed. The owner is reeling and the community is reacting to the loss. Chequers has been around since 1987. The current owner has owned the building since 2000. With such a longstanding reputation, the community feels for Chequers.
Editorial: We must do more to protect women in Oklahoma
Domestic violence is an issue in Oklahoma. According to the YWCA, Oklahoma is ranked eighth in the country for the number of women killed by men during domestic violence episodes. We must do more to protect the women in our state. Thankfully, the YWCA of Oklahoma City is here to...
Firefighters put out flames at senior living complex in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Firefighters put out flames at a senior living complex in Oklahoma City. It was almost a dangerous situation at a senior living complex near Northwest 56th Street and Portland Avenue when a fire broke out in one of the apartments with a tenant inside. The fire...
Del City first responders surround high school, reminding drivers to slow down
DEL CITY, Okla. — Del City first responders surrounded the high school, reminding drivers to slow down. Wednesday was the first day back to school for thousands of students. It was also the first day back to obeying school zone safety laws for drivers. KOCO 5 clocked cars going...
Getting kids back to school safely takes a village — from parents to crossing guards
MOORE, Okla. — Back-to-school day is an exciting time for many, but it has its challenges. It takes a team to get kids to their first day of school safely, happily and on time. “I love the first day of school, but it gets a little crazy every once...
Sky 5 shows back-to-school traffic in the Oklahoma City metro
OKLAHOMA CITY — Students across the Oklahoma City metro return to class Thursday morning. Sky 5 flew over the area to show you the traffic conditions as children go back to school. Also, open the video player below for the latest back-to-school forecast.
Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees
OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
Frustration as drought forces OKC to take water from Canton Lake
OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought that began in June isn’t just impacting ponds – now, it’s taking a toll on Oklahoma’s reservoirs. At Lake Hefner, it’s apparent how far the water has fallen – four feet, and it’s dropping a foot a week. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust believes now is the time to take action.
Moore Public Schools offering help with free, reduced meals through child nutrition office
MOORE, Okla. — Safety and access to healthy meals are major focuses for Moore Public Schools as the district welcomes back students Thursday. Tens of thousands of children rely on school meals during the week, and some people may be eligible this year even if they weren't in the past thanks to some COVID-19 relief funds.
Oklahoma school districts put heavy emphasis on safety as students return to class
OKLAHOMA CITY — Students are officially heading back to class in the Oklahoma City metro. Most districts are heavily focused on student safety. KOCO 5 spoke with district leaders from across the Oklahoma City metro about what they're doing to keep students safe. Open the video player above to...
Putnam City Schools Foundation's program aims to bring community resources into classroom
OKLAHOMA CITY — An initiative from the Putnam City Schools Foundation aims to bring community resources directly into classrooms. The program is called Communities and School Together, which is also known as CAST. KOCO 5 spoke with Alyx Picard, the executive director of the Putnam City Schools Foundation, and...
