College Station's season opener spoiled by doubleheader loss
Despite a total team effort, College Station volleyball fell to Houston Fulshear in four sets as part of a season opening doubleheader Tuesday night at College Station High School. The Cougars also lost earlier in the evening to Episcopal in five sets. The season opening doubleheader was also the debut...
Bryan sweeps Manor in season opener
The Bryan Viking volleyball team appeared headed to a somewhat easy three-game sweep of Manor in the season opener when the Lady Mustangs wiped out a five-point deficit for a 21-21 tie. It seemed the perfect time for Bryan coach Kayli Kane to call her first timeout, but then again,...
Texas A&M faculty leaders say President M. Katherine Banks is leaving them out of major decisions
Faculty leaders at Texas A&M University in College Station are calling on President M. Katherine Banks to better collaborate and be more transparent with professors about changes to the university. Just weeks before the start of the new academic year, the Faculty Senate approved a resolution this week that said...
Calendar for Tuesday, Aug. 9
Residents interested in learning more about Amazon’s plans to bring drone deliveries to College Station can attend Amazon Prime Air Break-Fest, Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Green at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Amazon will have a drone on display. Also games, activities and food.
Unfair to ticket people eating lunch in CS
I am a big supporter of Texas A&M. My son is a sophomore. I will end up spending in the range of $100,000 for his education. On July 19, at 3 .pm., we went to the Dixie Chicken for lunch, parking in the lot next to it. When we came out, 10 cars including ours had tickets. These tickets are $58 each for parking violation.
Collins announces candidacy for College Station City Council, Place 1 seat
Aron Collins announced his candidacy Monday for the College Station City Council, Place 1 seat, and, if elected, said he hopes to fulfill his dream of giving back to the community. “My father was drafted and ended up serving in Vietnam where he received multiple purple hearts. All of my...
FishTales Reel Life Adventure Fort Boggy State Park
I had a lake survey to do up near Fairfield and after completing the survey I headed home. I stopped for fuel & lunch in Buffalo at the Pharm Steakhouse and then took old highway 75 south towards home. Just a little south of Centerville is a little lake in the Fort Boggy State Park which I like to fish. The cloud cover and chance of rain had the temperature under a 100 degrees so I stopped in for a little fishing and nature hike. After sweating my tail off I hit the road on down to Leona and stopped in at the drug store.. What a treat that was!
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announces 2022 performance lineup
The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announced its 2022 performance lineup on Monday. The event will be Oct. 15-23 at the Brazos County Expo. Fair performances kick off on Oct. 21 with a concert from country music artist Aaron Watson. Country artist Mark Chesnutt will perform on Oct. 22. The fair will conclude on Oct. 23 with performances by norteño bands Los Ligaditos and Los Viejones De Linares.
Two more arrested in connection to shooting last Wednesday in College Station
Two men have been arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting last Wednesday in the 1200 block of Holik Drive, police said. Tayshon Franklin-Jones, a 20-year-old from Bryan, was arrested Monday and Jaterriyan Gomez, a 20-year-old from College Station, was arrested...
C&J Barbeque to open new Bryan location Aug. 19
C&J Barbeque is set to open its new Bryan restaurant at Briargate Drive and William J. Bryan Parkway on Aug. 19. This new restaurant is a relocation of its Texas Avenue location near Downtown Bryan. On opening day, the restaurant will be giving away free Blue Bell ice cream and...
Amazon Prime Air team hosts drone meet and greet in College Station
Bryan-College Station residents will have another chance to view an Amazon Prime Air Drone in person on Saturday, during a Welcome Break-Fest from 9 a.m. to noon at the Green at Century Square in College Station. Paul Butler, an Amazon community affairs manager, said there will not be a live...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 8
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 21 min ago.
Added electric fee is simply too much
Here in Bryan, I got a new regulatory fee on my BTU electric bill. It doesn’t seem like a lot, but it is when you’re retired and on a fixed income, every “nickel and dime” counts. The fee on my bill was $38.77. I called BTU...
I Heart Bryan opens Teacher Closet in Bryan for those in need of classroom supplies
Teachers from all over the Brazos Valley attended the grand opening of Teacher Closet, an I Heart Bryan initiative, to collect donated supplies for their classrooms on Monday night at Morning Star Storage in Bryan. Alicia Carter, a Pre-K teacher at Kemp-Carver Elementary School, was one of the many teachers...
Schumann announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 5
Kyle Schumann announced Monday his candidacy for Bryan City Council Single Member District 5, and said he hopes to ensure effective communication between the city and residents. “I live in the Edgewater community over on the West side of Bryan, and there was some controversy regarding it with the new...
Getting a new handle on the garbage
We had a pleasant surprise. The trash-can-handle fairy visited us!. Recently, when I went out to pull our trash can to the street, I found it had a new handle. This new handle replaced the chain my husband had engineered a couple of months earlier, after the original 20-year-old handle broke due to rusting.
Bryan City Council approves proposing the same property tax rate in a 5-2 vote
The Bryan City Council approved a proposed property tax rate of $0.62900 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is the same as the city’s current tax rate, in a 5-2 vote during Tuesday night’s regular meeting at the Bryan Municipal Building. After much back-and-forth debate, councilmembers Buppy Simank,...
