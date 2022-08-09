Read full article on original website
Popculture
'John Wick 4': First Look at Keanu Reeves in Long-Awaited Action Sequel
John Wick 4 has been delayed until next year, but now we have our first official look at the long-awaited action movie sequel. In an image shared on Friday, franchise star Keanu Reeves — who plays the titular character — is seen amidst a shrine or altar of some kind, with candles lit all around him. The photo doesn't offer any specifics about the film, but it's clear that the new film will have some high-quality imagery.
‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
The Mandalorian season 3: release date, trailer description, cast, plot, and more
The Mandalorian season 3 now has a release window
thedigitalfix.com
Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker
A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
Popculture
'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know
The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
thedigitalfix.com
The Expendables 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
When is The Expendables 4 out? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li – The Expendables was a who’s who of great action movie stars. After the first instalment in 2010, we got two more thriller movies full of explosive fun. Over the trilogy, Stallone leads a...
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Original Michael Myers Actor Shares Sendoff to The Shape With BTS Pic
After Halloween hit theatres in 2018 and Halloween Kills followed in 2021, the final installment of David Gordon Green's trilogy is only mere months away. This week, the movie got its official R-rating for "bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, and some sexual references." Last month saw the first official teaser for the film, and horror fans are eager for more content from the threequel. While it's hard to believe this will be the last Halloween movie ever made, it does sound like some longtime franchise staples will be saying goodbye after the newest installment. Nick Castle, who played the original "Shape" in 1978, returned in 2018 to provide some sound effects of Michael Myers' breathing. He also filmed a cameo for Halloween Kills, though that sequence ended up becoming one of the film's deleted scenes. Today, Castle shared an image that showed him recording once again for Halloween Ends.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
ComicBook
Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Shares Terrifying Photo of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ryan Reynolds has been starring in a lot of fun movies lately from Free Guy to The Adam Project, but fans of the actor are eager to see him return as Deadpool. Reynolds last played the Marvel character in Deadpool 2 back in 2018, and it seems like the third installment is finally on its way. When the Disney/Fox merger happened, it was reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. While we wait on official Deadpool news, Reynolds is having some fun on social media. Yesterday, the actor shared a hilariously terrifying look at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The Ringer
Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear
Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Rumor Could Spoil Debut of Surprising Character
The Acolyte may feature the live-action debut of one of Star Wars' most fabled characters. According to new rumors swirling online, the upcoming Disney+ series may feature Darth Plageuis the Wise, the Sith Master who eventually took on Darth Sidious as his Sith Lord. The rumor comes from Redditor u/Aesokas...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Keeps It In The Family As His Son Stars In His New Horror Movie
50 Cent has a sprawling media empire that looks set to include his son, with the 9-year-old starring in the rapper’s upcoming new horror film Skill House. Over the weekend, the G-Unit boss took to his Instagram with a series of posts showing his son Sire Jackson chatting with the film’s director Josh Stolberg.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Toys May Reveal New Story Details
Possible story details for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have been found on the packaging for the Sony movie. The sequel to the smash hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has undergone a few changes since it was originally announced. For example, instead of Across the Spider-Verse being split into two movies, the third film in the Spider-Verse trilogy now has the official title of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. While some of Across the Spider-Verse's characters have already been revealed, a collection of toys offer a new look at the background of key characters like Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099.
ComicBook
Steam Gets New #1 Game Before Release
Valve's Steam platform on PC has seen an upcoming game shoot to the top of the sales chart right before launch. In a general sense, a number of different games have been doing incredibly well on Steam over the past month. Some of these titles have included Stray, MultiVersus, and Raft, to name a few. Now, all of those games look like they'll be taking a backseat to what is likely going to be one of the biggest PC releases of the year.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Three Options for Ezra Miller's The Flash Movie, Including Scrapping Entirely
Warner Bros. is reportedly considering three options for Ezra Miller's The Flash. Surprisingly, one of the choices includes scrapping the project entirely. The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the three paths hinge on whether the embattled actor seeks help for the issues behind the legal troubles they've faced in recent years. Miller was arrested for breaking and entering this week and their mother is reportedly with them in Vermont now. According to THR, the first option would see the actor try and secure some counseling and then give an interview in the future explaining their erratic behavior. After that period, Miller could do some small press for The Flash before it opens in theaters.
ComicBook
Pennyworth Adds Batman to the Title in New Season 3 Trailer
The DC TV series starring Batman's faithful butler is getting a name change. Warner Bros. Television unveiled the Season 3 trailer for Pennyworth, which follows the exploits of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) after he signs on to work for billionaires Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and Martha Wayne (Emma Paetz). Pennyworth originally aired on EPIX, but is making the move to HBO Max for its third season. The new network isn't the only change being made, as WBT has decided to give the show's title a facelift by adding Batman's recognizable name to it. According to IGN, the Alfred-centric show will now be known as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler.
ComicBook
The Orville Is Now Streaming on Disney+ but It's Missing an Episode
The Orville: New Horizons is now streaming on Disney+ but the series is missing an episode. Disney announced during San Diego Comic-Con that the Hulu original series from Seth MacFarlane, a sci-fi love letter to Star Trek with MacFarlane's signature humor lightly laced throughout, would come to Disney+ in addition to remaining on Hulu. All three seasons were meant to go live today, August 10th. That mostly happened, but one episode is missing, the most recent season finale episode "Future Unknown." MacFarlane took to Twitter to confirm that the episode's absence is due to a technical glitch and that it should be live on Disney+ before the end of the week.
ComicBook
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Mistake Made Fans Think Series Was Canceled
The HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin released the penultimate episode of its first season on Thursday, and the preview for the upcoming finale left fans puzzled and frustrated. The Pretty Little Liars offshoot/reboot advertised next week's Season 1 finale as the "Series Finale" in its promo. With everything at HBO Max in flux at the moment, fans immediately took this to mean the streaming service may have cancelled the new Pretty Little Liars show already. That's not the case, as the wording in the promo was actually just a mistake.
