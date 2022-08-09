ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsland, GA

News4Jax.com

Delicious smash burgers with Carolina Jax

Carolina Jax started as a quaint little food trailer in late 2016. Chef Anthony’s vision was to bring the tastes of the Carolinas down to his new home in Jacksonville, FL. Carolina Jax, then operating under another name, quickly gained traction and began to win several local awards with their imaginative burgers.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Strong thunderstorms arrive and bring wind, rain to Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Severe Thunderstorm Warning: The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Duval County in northeastern Florida until 1:45 p.m. At 1:11 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Riverside, or over Jacksonville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD: 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Arlington, Baymeadows, Ortega, San Marco, Riverside and Tallyrand.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

‘A huge loss’: Beloved Raines High School educator honored at memorial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends on Friday gathered to remember an educator, who served as a guidance counselor at Raines High School for 35 years. Deborah Mosley Norman is credited with changing many lives for the better throughout her life. She was the first winner of the News4JAX Jacksonville Image Award for Education in Excellence back in 2020.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 8.10.22: Sheriff shows up

The race for Jacksonville Sheriff is heating up. The stretch run continues for five Jacksonville Sheriff candidates Wednesday night, by way of a televised debate at 8 p.m. on WJXT. With a field of four Democrats against one Republican, the only thing we know is — this race almost assuredly...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Bringing the Caribbean to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival brings the Caribbean to Jacksonville annually in the hot summer month of August. Come out and enjoy Caribbean culture through their food, artists and mas bands. Come “lime” with us! The event will be held on Saturday, August 13th at Metropolitan Park, from noon to 9pm. It is a three part event, with a parade, festival and concert.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wfxl.com

Valdosta State University supports Kingsland revitalization and recovery planning efforts

Valdosta State University faculty recently developed a needs assessment to support a Coastal Georgia community as it works towards inclusive recovery following the global pandemic known as COVID-19. The 40-plus-question needs assessment survey went live a few days ago in Kingsland, Georgia, and Dr. Joseph Robbins and Dr. Keith Lee Jr. from VSU’s Department of Political Science says residents are already responding.
VALDOSTA, GA
News4Jax.com

13 teens shot and killed in Jacksonville so far this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thirteen people between ages 15-to-19 were shot and killed so far in 2022, and many of the cases have not been solved. In light of this, a local mother, who still grieves the murder of her son killed over a decade ago, spoke to News4JAX. Her son’s death inspired her to create a wall to honor others shot and killed in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Score the best thrift store finds for back-to-school shopping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thrifting -- that’s an option for parents as they get their students ready for school. Thrifting clothing and school supplies are friendly to your wallet! It also gives kids a chance to learn how to shop smart. We are showing you what you can get...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Blanding at Arora Boulevard

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday night confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Blanding and Arora boulevards. It wasn’t immediately clear how severe the pedestrian’s injuries were. Additional details were not available. The Florida Highway...
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

You Decide: Who won the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The five candidates vying to be the next Sheriff of Jacksonville squared off in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate hosted by Channel 4-News4JAX and the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute Wednesday night. FULL AND UNCUT: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate at Jacksonville University | GALLERY: Behind the scenes...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

