Jackson, MS

wtvy.com

Ivey welcomes South Dakota Governor to Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A potentially positive update about the health and well being of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey came in the form of a series of photos sent by her office on Friday of her greeting an important guest to the state. The Governor’s office put out a release...
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Advocates want MS governor to restart rental assistance program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Poor Peoples Campaign made an impassioned plea to Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) on Wednesday. In a news conference outside the Governor’s Mansion, advocates called on the governor to reconsider his decision to end the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP). Last week, Reeves announced the ending of the program. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022. Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries. Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities. Open this link to view the full list of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Pump repair critical for Jackson water pressure, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the state-imposed boil-water notice could be lifted this weekend. The mayor said people should continue to limit the amount of water they use. Two broken pumps at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant that led to a drop in pressure and a water conservation notice still haven't been repaired.
JACKSON, MS
hottytoddy.com

Mississippi Now Leads the World in Mass Incarceration￼

Mississippi Center For Investigative Reporting/ Mississippi Today. Mississippi is now the world’s leader in putting people behind bars — more inmates per capita than any state or nation, including China, Russia and Iran, according to the World Population Review. “Is there a political price to be paid for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WAPT

Jackson State University delays move-in days because of water pressure problems

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State University leaders say thecity of Jackson's low water pressure issue is impacting the availability of water on campus. The low pressure impedes water flow to the upper floors of residence halls. As a result, Jackson State University is making the difficult but necessary decision to delay move-in days for new and returning students, school leaders said.
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Clinton to Speak at Memorial of Late Mississippi Gov, Wife

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic former President Bill Clinton, Republican former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson are scheduled to speak May 3 at an event celebrating the lives of the late Gov. William Winter and his wife, Elise Winter. William Winter, a...
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Responders to receive COVID-19 hazard pay

RIDGELAND — Local law enforcement and firefighters who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for a premium hazard pay bonus of $1,000 from the state of Mississippi. Mayor Gene McGee said the money will come from the state but it will be the city’s job to distribute....
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi organizations receive $500K donation to address health

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UnitedHealthcare awarded $500,000 in Empowering Health grants to four community-based organizations in Mississippi. Leaders said the funds would expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. The grants will assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

NAACP responds to viral MHP arrest video

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Conference NAACP released a statement regarding a recent viral video of a Mississippi State Trooper arresting a man in McComb. The video, captured on Friday, August 5, was recorded by a man named Packer Lewis. The video shows one of his brothers, Eugene Lewis, standing in the street […]
MCCOMB, MS
deltanews.tv

Tate Reeves Ends Rental Assistance

Governor Tate Reeves’s giving back potentially $130 million in rental assistance back to the federal government. Greenville resident and taxpayer Latonya Cork heard Governor Reeves’s reasons for opting out of the rental assistance program, and she's not convinced. To her, the point of the money is to help folks in need during the pandemic, and the pandemic isn't over.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

‘Highly respected’ Dr. Turner joins Mississippi State Department of Health

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Justin Turner, M.D., has joined the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) in the role of chief medical officer on Monday, August 1. The release states Turner is an internal medicine physician and the CEO of Turner Care, LLC. He currently serves on the COVID-19 Task Forces for the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and the City of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Former Chief of Mississippi Highway Patrol has died

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Department of Public Safety Commissioner and Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol has died. The MHP announced the death of David Huggins this afternoon. Huggins served as Chief of the Highway Patrol under Governor Ray Mabus from 1988 until 1992. In 2000, he...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…

Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

