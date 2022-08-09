SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carlos Rodon allowed two runs over six innings, Mike Yastrzemski drove in three runs and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 on Friday night. Just 7-14 since the All-Star break, the Giants snapped a four-game losing streak at home as they try to stay within striking distance of the postseason. At 55-57, they’re 7 ½ games behind the San Diego Padres for the National League’s third and final wild-card spot. Rodon (11-6) gave up six hits, struck out seven and didn’t allow a walk. His 2.95 ERA is tied for ninth in the league. The All-Star left-hander, in his first season with the Giants, has been particularly sharp at home, where he improved to 6-1 with a 1.89 ERA, fifth-best in the majors. “It’s definitely a good place to pitch,” Rodon said of Oracle Park. “The field, it’s usually pretty big … The mound feels good. I mean, everything about it.”

