Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
CBS Sports
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Exits with cut on hand
McNeil's early exit from Friday's game against the Phillies was due to a cut on his hand, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. McNeil left the game after colliding with Rhys Hoskins at first base while trying to run out a grounder, but he's seemingly avoided a serious injury. While he could still wind up sitting for at least a few days, the issue doesn't appear to be a long-term concern. The cut is on McNeil's right thumb, per Tim Healey of Newsday.
CBS Sports
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Out of Friday's lineup
Dozier is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers. Dozier has a .479 OPS through nine games in August and will head to the bench for Friday's series opener. Michael Massey will enter the lineup at second base, which pushes Nicky Lopez to shortstop and Bobby Witt to the hot corner.
CBS Sports
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Exits with side injury
Escobar left Saturday's game against the Phillies with a side injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The specific nature and severity of Escobar's injury are not yet clear. He'd already seen a significant drop in playing time, as he slipped into a spot on the short side of a platoon with Luis Guillorme at third base at the start of August, so his short-term outlook won't change much if he's shut down for a few days.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Battling back spasms
Hayes is day-to-day with back spasms, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. The issue explains why Hayes is on the bench Friday against the Giants. While the problem doesn't appear to be a major one, the Pirates have no incentive to rush him back in a long season, so it's possible Rodolfo Castro gets a handful of starts at third base.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Cast off roster
Torrens was designated for assignment Thursday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Torrens showed flashes at the plate in 2021, but he struggled to a .214/.262/.252 line across 141 plate appearances prior to losing his roster spot this season. Curt Casali -- who the Mariners acquired at the trade deadline -- was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move and should serve as the backup catcher to starter Cal Raleigh.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Bound for Triple-A
The Mariners optioned Lewis to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Lewis will surrender his spot on the 26-man active roster to Dylan Moore (back), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and offers more versatility off the bench due to his ability to play both the infield and outfield. Upon returning from a stint on the 7-day concussion IL on July 22, Lewis managed just four hits in 41 at-bats (.098 average) with the Mariners while striking out at a 39.1 percent clip. Lewis had already moved into a bench role last weekend, when Mitch Haniger came off the IL and replaced him as a lineup regular.
CBS Sports
Astros' Lance McCullers: Season debut set for Saturday
The Astros will activate McCullers (forearm) from the 60-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Houston had been running a five-man rotation since dealing away Jake Odorizzi ahead of last week's trade deadline, but McCullers' return from the...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Exits game early
Diaz left Wednesday's loss to St. Louis early after hurting his hand during a swing and will undergo an MRI, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Diaz has endured a lingering issue with his hand, according to manager Bud Black. An MRI scan will help determine the severity of the injury and how long -- if at all -- he will have to sit out. Diaz is slashing .229/.291/.372 this season with 33 RBI in 76 games.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Reds' Ryan Hendrix: Sent to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Hendrix to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. His demotion clears room on the 26-man active roster for right-hander T.J. Zeuch, whose contract was selected from Triple-A in advance of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Mets. Hendrix has covered 8.1 innings out of the Reds bullpen this season, giving up five earned runs on nine hits and six walks.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Jhoulys Chacin: Slated to pitch in sim game
Chacin (toe) will participate in a simulated game Friday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Chacin has been sidelined for two and a half weeks due to toe sesamoiditis but has been cleared to face hitters. Given the length of his absence, it's possible that the right-hander will require a rehab assignment before he's able to return from the injured list.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Rehab continues positively
Trammell (hamstring) is 4-for-12 with a solo home run, two walks, a stolen base and total three runs in his last three rehab games for Triple-A Tacoma. Trammell appears to be on the cusp of a return after seven rehab games, but it remains to be seen if the Mariners will opt to activate him in time for the start of the weekend series with the Rangers that begins Friday. The fact the 24-year-old just played a full nine innings in left field Wednesday for the Rainiers lends credence to the notion he could indeed be back on the big-league roster in short order.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Suffers sprained wrist
Robert left Friday's game against the Tigers with a sprained left wrist, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. X-rays were negative, so Robert appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario, but it's still possible he misses time. That would be a big blow to the White Sox, who remain in the thick of a playoff race, as Robert increased his slash line to .301/.336/.454 with a pair of hits prior to the injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Braves' Ehire Adrianza: Lands on injured list
Adrianza was placed on the injured list for an undisclosed reason Friday. A reason for Adrianza's placement on the injured list wasn't given, so he's likely on the COVID-19 IL. Assuming that's the case, he'll be eligible to return as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols, but his absence will leave Atlanta very shorthanded at second base behind Vaughn Grissom. Guillermo Heredia was called up to take Adrianza's place on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Royals' Brent Rooker: Recalled from Triple-A
Rooker was recalled to the majors from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. After being traded to the Royals from San Diego, Rooker played five games with Triple-A Omaha in which he slashed .450/.500/.950 over 22 plate appearances. He's had less success in MLB with a career OPS of .690 and hasn't reached base in either game he's played in the big leagues this season.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Remains out of lineup
Alfaro (knee) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Nationals. Alfaro will miss a third straight game after he hurt his right knee in Monday's loss to the Giants. He's expected to sit for one more game before returning to start behind the plate Sunday, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diegoe reports. Austin Nola will start at catcher and bat ninth in Friday's series opener.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Sits Wednesday
Merrifield is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. Toronto will roll out an outfield of Lourdes Gurriel, Raimel Tapia and Teoscar Hernandez for the series finale while Merrifield heads to the bench after two straight starts. Since being acquired from the Royals on Aug. 2, Merrifield has gone 6-for-21 (.286 average) with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base through his first six games with the Blue Jays.
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Mets' Starling Marte: Takes seat Wednesday
Marte isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Reds, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Marte is getting a breather after he went 2-for-14 with a homer, two runs, two RBI, two stolen bases, two walks and four strikeouts over the last four games. Tyler Naquin will shift to right field while Mark Canha starts in left.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: On base four times in win
Haggerty went 2-for-3 with two walks in an extra-innings win over the Yankees on Tuesday. The hot-hitting outfielder was the only constant offensive presence for the Mariners in a game that was scoreless until the 13th inning. Haggerty's multi-hit effort was his third in the last four games and pushed his season line to an elite .323/.370/.516 across 100 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Rays' Luke Raley: Back on bench
Raley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Raley started each of the Rays' past four games at either designated hitter or in a corner-outfield spot, going 2-for-13 with two walks and seven strikeouts. The 27-year-old is now sitting on a .580 OPS and a 31.9 percent strikeout rate in his 69 plate appearances in the majors this season, so it wouldn't be surprising if Raley sees his opportunities get scaled back in the near future.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' T.J. McFarland: Loses 40-man spot
The Cardinals designated McFarland for assignment Wednesday. Given that the left-handed McFarland has yielded a .354 average and .542 slugging percentage to opposing left-handed hitters this season, the Cardinals' decision to cut bait with him isn't an overly surprising one. St. Louis summoned Jake Woodford from Triple-A Memphis to replace him in the bullpen.
Comments / 0