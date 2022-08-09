3 dead after shooting at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida

EDGEWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people died in a shooting at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Edgewater, Florida, police said.

The shooting happened on North Ridgewood Avenue on Monday evening.

Officers said that a man was shot and the suspect took a woman hostage inside the building.

The remaining participants fled and were not harmed, police said.

Edgewater police officers said they tried to make contact with the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

The police department said its SWAT team breached the building and found three people dead, including the suspect.

According to WESH , the suspect killed the woman who he held hostage before shooting and killing himself, police said.

Officers said they believe the shooting was a domestic incident and the public is not in danger.

No other details were available.

