ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, FL

3 dead after shooting at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VjHIz_0h9sGgUC00

EDGEWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people died in a shooting at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Edgewater, Florida, police said.

The shooting happened on North Ridgewood Avenue on Monday evening.

Officers said that a man was shot and the suspect took a woman hostage inside the building.

The remaining participants fled and were not harmed, police said.

Edgewater police officers said they tried to make contact with the suspect, but were unsuccessful.

The police department said its SWAT team breached the building and found three people dead, including the suspect.

According to WESH , the suspect killed the woman who he held hostage before shooting and killing himself, police said.

Officers said they believe the shooting was a domestic incident and the public is not in danger.

No other details were available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 13

Alice Waggle
4d ago

Why before you start a person in rehab counseling FIRST you must put person in hospital for at least 3 weeks ! Where grant funding will help state do this ! Then once cleared by Med Doc for rehab then person goes in rehab and ONLY then ! Politics have know place in Rehabilitation! But this state does not for what ever reason get GRANoFUNDING for the people 😡

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Deputies: Florida woman livestreamed drowning her chihuahua

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A Florida woman is accused of a very disturbing case of animal cruelty. Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey says Erica Black, 32, drowned her chihuahua in a backyard pool last October. Ivey said Black livestreamed the act on social media. Ivey said Black allegedly held the...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Edgewater, FL
Edgewater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Narcotics Anonymous#Police#Held Hostage#Violent Crime#Swat#Wesh#Nexstar Media Inc
click orlando

Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
fox35orlando.com

Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Florida sheriff says his school resource deputies will be heavily armed

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With schools starting across Florida in the next few weeks, one Florida sheriff is taking no chances with school security. In the wake of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas and other school shootings, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is making sure his school resource deputies will be heavily armed this school year.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Man Arrested at Daytona Hotel for Fatal Stabbing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - 38 year-old Durian Atwaters was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Tuesday and charged with 2nd degree murder for the killing of 34 year-old Rickey Shelhorse. The DBPD received 911 calls early Tuesday morning from passers-by who saw Shelhorse's body lying on the ground...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFLA

WFLA

83K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy