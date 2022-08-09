Read full article on original website
WIBW
K-State’s offense enters new era in 2022 season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As former Kansas State quarterback legend Collin Klein begins his first season as offensive coordinator, and Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez prepares to start under center, the Wildcats’ offense is entering a new era. “We’re getting better every day,” said wide receivers coach Thad Ward on...
WIBW
NHRA Nationals kick off at Heartland Motorsports Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Menard’s NHRA Nationals kicked off at Heartland Motorsports Park on Friday night. 13 News spoke with reigning national champion Brittany Force about how it feels to return to Topeka for this year’s races. ”Love it here. Been coming here since I was a...
WIBW
Driver prepares to make NHRA history at Heartland Motorsports
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Hot Rod Association nationals competition this weekend is always a big draw, but this year one driver will make history. Travis Shumake is no stranger to drag racing. “A lot of my family is used to seeing my dad win drag races for decades...
WIBW
Three drag racers stop by Menard’s ahead of NHRA Nationals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - John Force, Tony Schumacher, and Jim Campbell took a trip to Menard’s in Topeka on Thursday to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. It was all in an effort to get Topeka excited about the Menard’s NHRA Nationals taking place this weekend at Heartland Motorsports Park.
WIBW
NHRA Nationals boost Topeka’s economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth. “It is only the first day, we expect of course...
WIBW
Fort Riley soldiers welcomed home, honored by thousands at Sporting KC game
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers from Fort Riley were welcomed home from a nearly year-long deployment to Europe as thousands honored them at Military Appreciation Day with Sporting KC. The Big Red One says soldiers from Fort Riley, assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division,...
WIBW
Friend from Arizona testifies Thursday afternoon in day 5 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seven people took the witness stand Thursday in Day 5 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in Topeka. Chandler, now 62, was arrested in 2011 and charged with the July 7, 2002, murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé Karen Harkness, 53, at a home at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.
WIBW
COVID picture improves in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID cases continue dropping in Kansas. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update shows daily new case numbers continuing a downward trend that started in mid-July. However, the rolling average of more than 800 new cases a day does keep most of the state remains in the high incidence rate.
WIBW
Advisors Excel earns award for support of servicemembers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel has been recognized as an employer who has demonstrated great support to its Guard and Reserve employees. ESGR, also known as the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, has awarded advisors the highest honor within its committee the Pro Patria award. ESGR is a Kansas committee who acts as a third party if there is a problem between and employer and a member of the guard or reserve.
WIBW
USD 501 board quiet on reason for special meeting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USD 501 Board of Education wrapped up a special meeting with no word about what was discussed. Topeka Public Schools sent notice just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday that the session was called for 5:30 p.m. that night. Board members convened at that time, and immediately...
WIBW
Sunflowers begin to bloom at Berryton farm
BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunflowers have started to bloom in a field in Berryton with another ready to do the same in about a week or two. Owner Jay Shively said the Berry Hill UPick Farm grows sunflowers and has been open to the public since 2017 - about 6 seasons. In 2022, he said there are two fields, one is already in bloom and the other should bloom in about a week or two. He said he hopes the blooms will last through Labor Day weekend.
WIBW
Names of 3 district judge nominees in Lyon, Chase Co. sent to Gov.
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The names of three nominees for district judge in Lyon and Chase counties have been sent to the Governor. Kansas Courts says the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for an open district judge position to Governor Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who to appoint.
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s son testifies Friday afternoon in her double-murder retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 6 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial on Friday featured testimony from a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; the brother of Chandler’s murdered ex-husband, who was killed in 2002; and late in the afternoon, Chandler’s son, Dustin Sisco, who is now an adult.
WIBW
1 killed in wreck near Wamego
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed in a wreck near Wamego, the Kansas Highway Patrol confirms. The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 24, just east of Wamego near Airport Rd. KHP said a semi and several other vehicles were involved. An exact number was not immediately available.
WIBW
Wamego boys remain in critical condition after father killed in crash
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Two boys who lost their father in a collision with a semi-truck remain in critical condition in a Kansas City hospital. Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City tells 13 NEWS that the 2- and 7-year-old boys that were passengers in their father’s truck as it was rear-ended by a semi-truck remain in critical condition.
WIBW
NOTO event space ready for clients
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new event space is accepting reservations in NOTO. The ribbon was cut on Rogue Event Space Thursday, located at 917 N Kansas Ave. The studio is a new event space in the district, offering space indoors and outdoors. The studio’s owner says it’s their planning services that set them apart. “We want make sure any sort of event is not a stressful situation for them,” owner Ariel Unselt said. “A lot of times when you are planning events, it can be overwhelming and stressful.”
WIBW
Sewer repair to close part of SW Kiowa St.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - DLC Plumbing will close a section of SW Kiowa St. to repair a sewer. The City of Topeka says that on Monday, Aug. 15, DLC Plumbing will completely close SW Kiowa St. in the 3600 block. The City indicated the closure is related to a sewer...
WIBW
KDOT reminds drivers of westbound I-70 closure around Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDOT is reminding drivers that westbound I-70 will close along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct for about three weeks. The Kansas Department of Transportation says it wants to remind drivers that starting Monday, Aug. 15, westbound I-70 through downtown Topeka will be closed to all traffic from SE 8th St. to Topeka Blvd. for up to 3 weeks as pavement patching is finished on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.
