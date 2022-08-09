Read full article on original website
Eastern Kentucky Schools working to determine fall 2022 start dates
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Schools across the region are dealing with delayed start dates and damaged school buildings. Perry County Schools and Letcher County Schools have both announced projected start dates in late August and mid September. Many schools should have already been in session. “We have set a...
One entrepreneur’s mission for Magoffin County
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Justin Darnell has a dream to help his Salyersville community grow. On a mission to do that, he has created several businesses, aiming to support his friends and circulate funds through the area. “I’ve always said, ‘shop local’ and people really are. Like they’re putting their...
Operation Barbeque Relief helping feed people in Eastern Kentucky.
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - In Letcher County, a group of three men is working to make as much of a difference as they can, making barbecue and filling stomachs. The non-profit organization, Operation Barbeque Relief, started in 2011 in Joplin Missouri. Three volunteers with the organization from Kansas City have been busy working to help people in Eastern Kentucky.
UK volleyball team helping flood vicitms in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks after devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, people continue to show their support to the hard-hit area. The UK Volleyball Team is the latest string added to a state-wide web of groups coming to the flood disaster area to offer their support. Friday, the team took a trip down to Breathitt County to help out.
Tennessee Highway Patrol troops take supplies to Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee crews are continuing to lend a helping hand to victims affected by record-breaking flooding in Kentucky, which destroyed communities and took dozens of lives last week. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was among the latest to spearhead efforts aimed at helping their Kentucky neighbors. On Friday...
NIBROC Festival underway in Corbin
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin is filled with people as the 70th Annual NIBROC Festival is underway. For those that don’t know, NIBROC is “Corbin” spelled backwards. The festival brings in people from all over the state and beyond to see all the region has to offer.
Governor Andy Beshear: Debris removal picking up steam in Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky are entering a new phase, which is widespread debris removal. “We are taking a giant stride toward recovery from this disaster,” Gov. Beshear said. “Though much hard work lies ahead of us, the start of debris removal is a major step toward helping our fellow Kentuckians, who have suffered so much, recover and rebuild.”
Organization using the power of music to raise flood relief money for EKY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks ago, water started rising in eastern Kentucky and destroyed many communities. Since then, relief, donations and other help has poured into the area. One way people are stepping up is with the power of music. Austin Shuck and the Appalachian Pioneer Program are leading...
Breathitt County flood victim was ‘overwhelmed with loss,’ friends say
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear said the death toll, more than two weeks after the flooding in eastern Kentucky, is up to 39. We’re learning more about that 39th victim. Tony Calhoun was from Breathitt County, and a well-known filmmaker in the area. His death is the second we know of to come in the aftermath of the flooding.
Inflatable ‘bounce houses’ brought in to help Breathitt Co. kids cope with flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks two weeks since historic flash flooding devastated eastern Kentucky, and one community is giving children and families a break from the cleanup. Three bounce houses were set up at Marie Robert’s Elementary School. The goal was to allow children to have some fun...
Gov. Andy Beshear updates EKY flooding death toll
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Eastern Kentucky flooding death toll is officially 39. He said an additional death is now being counted in Breathitt County. “I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult time,” said the...
EKU’s SAFE emergency fund helping students affected by flooding
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University student Kandis Jenkins lost her home in the flood. “It was hard because I didn’t have anywhere to live for like for days,” said Jenkins. She remembers waking up to water inside her bedroom. “Mom was like, ‘we got to get...
Mountain Heritage Festival canceled
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A post on the Mountain Heritage Festival Facebook Page on Friday announced the cancelation of the festival. Because of the recent flooding in the area, planners with the festival said it is not possible to move forward. “We are heartbroken, but we must share that...
Semitrailer overturns in Kentucky, spills beer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A semitrailer loaded with beer turned over in Kentucky, spilling cases just off an interstate ramp. News outlets report the truck crashed around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday while traveling from the Interstate 71 ramp to I-265 in northeastern Louisville. The truck spilled its entire cargo of Bud...
‘It’s clear that Eastern Kentucky is full of resilient people’: USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development visits Isom IGA
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small, visited the Isom IGA, which was recently damaged in the Eastern Kentucky flooding. “Rural Development wants to be a key part of that and that’s why I’m here, because this...
State officials meet to announce Ky. Judicial Commission on Mental Health
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Top state officials met in Frankfort Thursday to announce the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health. It will be composed of judicial, legal, and healthcare professionals, among others to improve the justice system’s handling of those struggling with mental health. Governor Andy Beshear noted the...
Knott Central deals with damage, delays first day of school
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several schools were damaged or destroyed during the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. One of the schools hit hardest was Knott County Central High School. In the school’s gym on Wednesday, instead of basketballs, people could hear saws. The floor had to be taken up...
Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
Pikeville, Pike County Libraries open ‘story trail’ to bring together books and nature
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville and the Pike County Libraries have partnered to bring together children’s books with a family-friendly hike. Pikeville’s Story Trail opened on Monday, Aug. 8 at Bob Amos Park and folks have come throughout the week to enjoy the trail. “We...
Ky. school districts still struggling with SRO requirement as school year begins
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Students in central Kentucky are back in school and safety is a top priority. In April, the legislature passed House Bill 63 requiring all school campuses to have school resource officers. We know many districts did not meet the August 1 deadline. Some districts don’t...
