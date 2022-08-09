Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Keeping kids safe during the fall sports season
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fall and football go hand in hand. Unfortunately, football, as does all sports, carries with it the prospect of getting injured. One of the more common of those injuries is concussions. According to the Brain Injury Research Institute, every year football accounts for an estimated 60% of all concussions.
KSNB Local4
Aurora football claiming ‘championship or bust’ aspirations
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - It has been a bittersweet last two season for Aurora football. The Huskies made it to the Class B State championship game in 2020 and 2021, but finished runner-up both times. A loss to Elkhorn was followed by a defeat to Bennington, leaving the Huskies with...
KSNB Local4
Oregon Trail Rodeo adding ranch bronc riding
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings is adding a new event this year. Ranch bronc riding will be part of the rodeo August 19-20, held at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings. Ranch bronc riding is similar to saddle bronc riding but differs in a...
KSNB Local4
Husker tailgate at Grand Generation Center
GIPS and GIEA come to a settlement among moves made during BOE meeting. Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting, on Thursday night, was a long one to say the least.
KSNB Local4
Hastings High features new face in principal’s chair
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High School will be under new leadership after the school hired a new principal over the summer. Jeff Linden is a Lexington native and previously served as the Secondary Principal at Southern Valley Schools in Oxford for the last four years. For Jeff, the decision to come to Hastings wasn’t a hard choice.
KSNB Local4
'The Wall That Heals' memorial in Kearney through Sunday
Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him.
News Channel Nebraska
Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- After Lady A canceled their tour, with one of their stops being the Nebraska State Fair, another singer was chosen for Sept. 3. The Nebraska Lottery Concert Series announced rapper Flo Rida for Saturday, Sept. 3 will fill the spot at the Nebraska State Fair. Priscilla...
KSNB Local4
Hastings High School new principal
GIPS and GIEA come to a settlement among moves made during BOE meeting. Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting, on Thursday night, was a long one to say the least.
KSNB Local4
The song remains the same....Hot
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The drought situation got worse over three areas of the state, but it was the opposite corners of the state where the greater changes were realized. Southwest Nebraska saw a noticeable expansion of the “exceptional drought status” and the northeast areas expanded the ‘extreme drought status.’ This means major crop loss and pasture damage, extreme fire danger and more widespread water shortages likely are occurring. The drought around the Tri-Cities is stable but Grand Island pushed their yearly precipitation deficit above the six inch mark, with Hastings nearly six inches below normal.
KSNB Local4
New members welcomed to St. Francis Foundation board
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two new members have been added to the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation Board of Directors. New board members Brayden Snell and Regina Somer began their 3-year term at the beginning of the hospital’s fiscal year 2023. Snell is a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway...
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
Restoration of Cather childhood home in Red Cloud, Nebraska, set to begin soon
Restoration work will soon begin on the historic home in Red Cloud where Pulitzer Prize-winning author Willa Cather spent most of her teenage years.
KSNB Local4
Locked into the 90s
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For the rest of the week and into the weekend we will be locked into the 90 degree heat, but the silver lining is that it may not last much longer than that. Wednesday evening, a few showers popped up over north central areas but they are expected to fade away with the approach of sunset. Thursday’s weather will be very similar to Wednesday’s weather with temperatures in mostly the lower 90s from central and eastern areas with the serious heat in north central and western areas with upper 90s to 100s.
klin.com
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022
The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
KSNB Local4
A new salad recipe just in time for Back to School
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking for a quick and easy to make meal for when your kids get out of school, Brittany the Salad Girl has a solution. Mixed Greens, cooked orzo tossed in a drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar, sliced olives, sliced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, chopped red onion, salt and pepper, herbs for flavor.
KSNB Local4
GIPS teachers honored during welcome back event
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Public School Foundation honored their teachers of the year on Wednesday morning. The awards came during GIPS’s Welcome Back Event. Teachers from elementary, middle, and high school were all honored for their efforts in the last year. There were also administrators...
KSNB Local4
Rallying behind retired Grand Island firefighter injured in crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A retired Grand Island firefighter is facing a long road ahead of him after being severely injured in a motorcycle crash. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash.
KSNB Local4
Regents approve project to address rural health care workforce shortage
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday approved the program statement and construction budget for Phase II of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in...
KSNB Local4
Teen Mental Health Struggles
GIPS and GIEA come to a settlement among moves made during BOE meeting. Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education meeting, on Thursday night, was a long one to say the least.
KSNB Local4
Settlement reached in teacher lawsuit vs. Grand Island Public Schools
Are you ready for the new school year? Well the Central District Health Department wants to make sure health is the top of your list. The Grand Island Public School Foundation honored their teachers of the year on Wednesday morning.
