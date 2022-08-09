ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Keeping kids safe during the fall sports season

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fall and football go hand in hand. Unfortunately, football, as does all sports, carries with it the prospect of getting injured. One of the more common of those injuries is concussions. According to the Brain Injury Research Institute, every year football accounts for an estimated 60% of all concussions.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Aurora football claiming ‘championship or bust’ aspirations

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - It has been a bittersweet last two season for Aurora football. The Huskies made it to the Class B State championship game in 2020 and 2021, but finished runner-up both times. A loss to Elkhorn was followed by a defeat to Bennington, leaving the Huskies with...
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

Oregon Trail Rodeo adding ranch bronc riding

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Oregon Trail Rodeo in Hastings is adding a new event this year. Ranch bronc riding will be part of the rodeo August 19-20, held at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings. Ranch bronc riding is similar to saddle bronc riding but differs in a...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Husker tailgate at Grand Generation Center

GRAND ISLAND, NE
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings High features new face in principal’s chair

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High School will be under new leadership after the school hired a new principal over the summer. Jeff Linden is a Lexington native and previously served as the Secondary Principal at Southern Valley Schools in Oxford for the last four years. For Jeff, the decision to come to Hastings wasn’t a hard choice.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

'The Wall That Heals' memorial in Kearney through Sunday

KEARNEY, NE
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- After Lady A canceled their tour, with one of their stops being the Nebraska State Fair, another singer was chosen for Sept. 3. The Nebraska Lottery Concert Series announced rapper Flo Rida for Saturday, Sept. 3 will fill the spot at the Nebraska State Fair. Priscilla...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings High School new principal

HASTINGS, NE
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

The song remains the same....Hot

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The drought situation got worse over three areas of the state, but it was the opposite corners of the state where the greater changes were realized. Southwest Nebraska saw a noticeable expansion of the “exceptional drought status” and the northeast areas expanded the ‘extreme drought status.’ This means major crop loss and pasture damage, extreme fire danger and more widespread water shortages likely are occurring. The drought around the Tri-Cities is stable but Grand Island pushed their yearly precipitation deficit above the six inch mark, with Hastings nearly six inches below normal.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

New members welcomed to St. Francis Foundation board

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two new members have been added to the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation Board of Directors. New board members Brayden Snell and Regina Somer began their 3-year term at the beginning of the hospital’s fiscal year 2023. Snell is a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Locked into the 90s

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For the rest of the week and into the weekend we will be locked into the 90 degree heat, but the silver lining is that it may not last much longer than that. Wednesday evening, a few showers popped up over north central areas but they are expected to fade away with the approach of sunset. Thursday’s weather will be very similar to Wednesday’s weather with temperatures in mostly the lower 90s from central and eastern areas with the serious heat in north central and western areas with upper 90s to 100s.
HASTINGS, NE
klin.com

Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022

The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

A new salad recipe just in time for Back to School

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking for a quick and easy to make meal for when your kids get out of school, Brittany the Salad Girl has a solution. Mixed Greens, cooked orzo tossed in a drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar, sliced olives, sliced tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, chopped red onion, salt and pepper, herbs for flavor.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

GIPS teachers honored during welcome back event

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Public School Foundation honored their teachers of the year on Wednesday morning. The awards came during GIPS’s Welcome Back Event. Teachers from elementary, middle, and high school were all honored for their efforts in the last year. There were also administrators...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Rallying behind retired Grand Island firefighter injured in crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A retired Grand Island firefighter is facing a long road ahead of him after being severely injured in a motorcycle crash. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Regents approve project to address rural health care workforce shortage

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday approved the program statement and construction budget for Phase II of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Teen Mental Health Struggles

GRAND ISLAND, NE
GRAND ISLAND, NE

