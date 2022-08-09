HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For the rest of the week and into the weekend we will be locked into the 90 degree heat, but the silver lining is that it may not last much longer than that. Wednesday evening, a few showers popped up over north central areas but they are expected to fade away with the approach of sunset. Thursday’s weather will be very similar to Wednesday’s weather with temperatures in mostly the lower 90s from central and eastern areas with the serious heat in north central and western areas with upper 90s to 100s.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO