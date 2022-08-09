ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Coronavirus: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHOC0_0h9sF4Bk00

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed late Monday.

In a prepared statement, Whitmer confirmed that she has been fully vaccinated, twice boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms, WOOD-TV reported.

According to WSJM, Whitmer tested negative for the virus Monday afternoon but positive by Monday evening.

“After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule to continue getting things done for the people of Michigan,” Whitmer stated.

“I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus. I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move,” she added.

Cumulative U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled more than 92.2 million by 10:30 p.m. Monday and have resulted in more than one million deaths since early 2020. More than 3.5 million U.S. cases have been diagnosed within the past 28 days, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Globally, the virus has sickened more than 585 million people, resulting in more than 6.4 million deaths. according to the Johns Hopkins data.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Lawyer in Whitmer kidnap trial raises concern about juror

A judge overseeing the second trial of two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took steps Friday to keep a lid on a defense lawyer's concerns about whether a juror will be fair. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said any subsequent court filings about the issue...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOKV

Jury in kidnap plot case hears about ride to Whitmer house

An FBI agent who was working undercover told jurors Friday that he accompanied two men on a night drive to see the Michigan governor's vacation home, directly connecting the pair to a key step in an alleged plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Mark Schweers also explained how he...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOKV

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan.
ARIZONA STATE
WOKV

Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
WOKV

Voter groups object to proposed Nevada hand-counting rules

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — As officials in some parts of rural Nevada vow to bypass voting machines in favor of hand counting ballots this November, the Nevada secretary of state’s office is proposing statewide rules that would specify how to do it, including requiring bipartisan vote counters, room for observation and how many ballots to count at a time.
NEVADA STATE
WOKV

Senate climate bill has West Virginia written all over it

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — The sprawling economic package passed by the U.S. Senate this week has a certain West Virginia flavor. The package, passed with no Republican votes, could be read largely as an effort to help West Virginia look to the future without turning away entirely from its roots.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOKV

Idaho Supreme Court won't block strict abortion bans

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Idaho's strict abortion bans will be allowed to take effect while legal challenges over the laws play out in court, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled Friday. The ruling means potential relatives of an embryo or fetus can now sue abortion providers over procedures...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
WOKV

Jury: Democratic PAC defamed Roy Moore, awards him $8.2M

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — (AP) — A federal jury awarded Republican Roy Moore $8.2 million in damages Friday after finding a Democratic-aligned super PAC defamed him in a TV ad recounting sexual misconduct accusations during his failed 2017 U.S. Senate bid in Alabama. Jurors found the Senate Majority PAC...
ALABAMA STATE
WOKV

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that's being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons (205,000 liters) of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed Friday. Cleanup...
WYOMING STATE
WOKV

Kansas man sentenced for performing illegal autopsies

TOPEKA, Kan. — A judge has ruled that a Kansas man can no longer work in the state and must pay more than $700,000 in fines and restitution, after he was found guilty of performing autopsies illegally. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Shawn Parcells permanent ban from doing...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Governor Of Michigan#Covid 19#Wood Tv#Wsjm#Johns Hopkins University#Cox Media Group
WOKV

Sheriff accused of pressuring candidates to drop races

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida's Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate. Kimberly Musselman, an assistant state attorney in Brevard...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Consumer Warrior Clark Howard: The Pros and Cons of HOAs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — While the housing market in Northeast Florida is booming, many future home buyers ask the question, “should I buy a home with a homeowners association?”. Our Consumer Warrior Clark Howard says, “if you look at your home as your castle, you want to live the...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Deputies: 6 pounds of meth, 400 fentanyl pills found during Florida drug raid

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Sheriff’s deputies in southwestern Florida said they took pounds of drugs off the streets during a recent bust that landed two people behind bars. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies found approximately 6 pounds of methamphetamine, 58 grams of fentanyl, 53 grams of oxycodone, 27 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids and 447 suspected fentanyl pills during a drug bust in a Port Charlotte home.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
82K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy