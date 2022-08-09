not surprised, if you not going to pay them right they shouldn't want to work. They took things from them and still messing the system up. They short on bus drivers and everything. Pay them what they are worth, dealing with these horrible children.
Not surprised. What is the reward for teaching? Mistreated by the administration, bad parents and kids to deal with and then low pay. Having to work unpaid to grade papers then use your own money to equip your classroom. Oh then all the pressure of students failing when it is parents and kids not taking responsibility for their grades. Not to mention everyone telling you what you can and can't teach and how to teach it even though there is already an approved curriculum. I admire my friends that do it and anyone else that takes the profession on. Teachers should be paid more than any politician and receive more benefits.
I wouldn't want to teach these kids now days they are so out of control and the parents don't have any control over them it's really a sad day in America look at the crime rate nobody wants to work kids having kids I pray for our country but I think it's to late
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comments / 23