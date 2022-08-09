One of the things that regular posters like to speculate about frequently on this site is when changes in management might be made once the sale of the Nationals to Michael Kim, or Josh Harris, or David Rubenstein and Ted Leonsis or whomever. There are of course two components to any potential management change – vice president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo (along with, quite possibly, key members of his staff) and manager Dave Martinez (along with members of his coaching staff).

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO