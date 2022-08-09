Read full article on original website
Some Utah areas see slight drop in drought levels
SALT LAKE CITY — A drought update from the Utah Division of Water Resources offers a glimpse of good news for Utah. Division spokesman Michael Sanchez says you can thank a good monsoonal season for a slight drop in the percentage of the state that is in extreme drought or worse.
How much is inflation impacting those in Utah on a lower income?
SALT LAKE CITY — New inflation numbers from the Joint Economic Committee, lead by Sen. Mike Lee, shows inflation in Utah is up 15.4% compared to January 2021. DNBA Personal financial planner Gerika Espinosa said she’s seeing inflation have a bigger impact on lower income families. “The majority...
Police activate endangered missing advisory for 18-month-old boy
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — South Salt Lake Police and the Division of Child and Family Services say they believe an 18-month-old missing boy may in danger and in the presence of a fugitive wanted for murder. They have activated a Utah Endangered Missing Advisory for Stafon Dshawn...
Preparing and training for school emergencies
SALT LAKE CITY — As students prepare to return to schools, do teachers and staff have a plan in place and the tools they need to keep everyone safe for school emergencies?. Jeff Johnson, who is the Be Ready Utah Schools coordinator with the Utah Division of Emergency Management, joins Dave & Dujanovic to talk about preparing for emergencies inside and outside schools.
Utah business Lions Not Sheep responds to FTC fraud claims
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah-based company Lions Not Sheep has posted a video responding to claims of fraud made by the Federal Trade Commission. The Lions Not Sheep video features owner Sean Whalen explaining both the history of his company and the history of the company’s manufacturing processes.
Utah Attorney General asks for permission to appeal trigger law injunction
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney General’s Office wants to appeal a preliminary injunction of SB174, Utah’s “trigger law” prohibiting most abortions in the state. The Utah AG has asked the Utah Supreme Court for permission to appeal the injunction issued by a district court. The injunction bars enforcement of SB 174 until a lawsuit in the district court has been resolved.
Is inflation hurting your lunch plans?
SALT LAKE CITY — Though inflation slowed last month, prices are still rising for goods and services across the country. $15 french fries in New York made headlines this week and turned attention to food costs. Restaurants are faced with navigating inflation to keep their businesses open. How are...
