Two Hull residents arrested on methamphetamine charges
HULL, Ill. — Two Hull residents recently were arrested on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, went to a residence located in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull on an attempted warrant service at 4:10 p.m. July 29.
QPD Blotter for Aug. 10, 2022
John M. Dunn (28) 513 Hampshire Apt. 302, Quincy for violation of order of protection. Lodged 112. Madison L. Burton (23) 217 Stadium Dr Apt. 18, Quincy for home invasion. Lodged 145. Charles A Longcor (30) 704 S 6th for Driving While License Revoked at 7th & Van Buren NTA...
Hannibal man sentenced to more than five years in prison on gun charge
ST. LOUIS – U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Monday sentenced a man from Hannibal. who was caught with stolen firearms to five years and three months in prison. The Hannibal Police Department and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the theft of firearms when they located Ronald Allen on Dec. 24, 2020 in a home in Hannibal. Officers found three stolen semi-automatic pistols, drug paraphernalia, prescription pains and marijuana, according to Allen’s plea agreement.
Barry man in Pike County Jail charged with theft, forgery
BARRY, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the City of Barry, was dispatched to a residence in Barry at 12:46 p.m. July 24 regarding a theft complaint. After an investigation, Shelby B. Burch, 30, of Barry was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Jail on two counts of theft and forgery.
Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office Announces Several Felony Arrests
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple felony arrests over the last week. On July 15th, at 4:42 P.M., the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 63 year old Rodney C. Shrader of Plainville was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Police also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, 52 year old Nancy L. Taylor of Plainville on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Taylor was also arrested on a felony Adams County warrant or failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Shrader and Taylor are currently out on a $5,000 recognizance bond with a next appearance in court set for September 13th.
Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Department Announce Several Arrests Last Weekend
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced several arrests over this past weekend. On July 6th, at 5:04 P.M., the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road near Krause Road in Brussels. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 34-year old Brittany Hilton of Eldred was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, and driving under the influence of drugs. Hilton was taken into custody without incident. Hilton was on probation for a previous drug conviction at the time of her arrest. She is currently lodged at the Jersey County Jail awaiting an appearance in court.
3 Shelbina teens injured in rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Three teenagers from Shelbina were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36 about one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report, a 16-year-old boy...
‘Humiliating and embarrassing’: Assistant state’s Adams County state’s attorney fired after just four months on job
QUINCY — An assistant state’s attorney for Adams County was let go last week after working for just four months, and the verdicts in three parental rights cases he tried in juvenile court this summer were vacated because he was not licensed to practice law in Illinois. Pruitt...
Northeast Missouri truck driver hurt when big rig overturns
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Thursday afternoon when he wrecked his Mack truck. The crash happened at 2:15 p.m. on Clark County Route A, one mile north of Fairmont. State troopers said Alan Graham, 72, of Luray, Missouri, ran his truck off the...
Calhoun County Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase Saturday Night
A Calhoun County man was arrested after a high-speed chase Saturday night. According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:15 pm Saturday, a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois River Road near Gallinepper Road in rural Calhoun County on a maroon 2004 Pontiac.
Motorcyclist killed in collision along Hwy 94 in St. Charles County
A Troy, Missouri man died Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash along Highway 94 in rural St. Charles County.
West Prairie to add school resource officer
The school district and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Department are finalizing an agreement for the position. Superintendent Guy Gradert said the SRO will work with the school psychologist and the district’s three social workers to ensure a safe, healthy environment. “When kids feel secure and they don’t have...
Thompson man killed by farm bull
A little brown and white dog howled for his friend Saturday morning, July 30, in Thompson. But no belly rubs were coming. The dog’s friend, Mike Power, died where he learned how to live, on his family’s farm in Thompson, seven miles east of Centralia, seven miles west of Mexico.
Enter your wheels in a show or shine car show
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — From lead sleds to classics, rat rods to trucks, motorcycles to muscle, from modern to pre-war, this is a car lover's chance to show off their shine or patina in the Hannibal Jaycees Second Annual Car Show. Cars, trucks, and motorcycles can all enter the...
Back-to-School Appreciation event in downtown Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Before parents, teachers and kids get back into the hectic swing of school and related activities, they can have a big hoorah at a family friendly event in Washington Park and surrounding downtown Businesses. The District, along with the Regional Office of Education 1, will...
Ralls County School District starts 4-day school week Monday
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — The Ralls County R-II School District is switching to four-day school weeks for the 2022-2023 school year. It took the Board of Education three months before it voted in support of the plan. A text message was sent to 816 parents of current students...
Time is running out to swim at the Hannibal Aquatic Center
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — You know summer is winding down when the pools close. The last day the Hannibal Aquatic Center will be open is on Sunday, Aug. 21, and Hannibal Public School kids will be heading back to classes on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Unused punch passes may be...
Miles to miss Palmyra Season Opener due to disciplinary action
Palmyra High School announced Wednesday Morning that head football coach Kevin Miles will be serving a one-game leave of absence for a failure of locker room supervision. Miles will be sitting out his team's season opener on August 26th against Hallsville. Tyler Krietemeyer will serve as the team's interim head coach and play caller for that contest.
Local artist's career celebrated while paying it forward
CAMP POINT, Ill. (KHQA) — Hundreds of people have turned out to see the lifetime of international artistic achievements of one Tri-State artist. Over her 38 year career, commercial artist Shelly Rasche, of Camp Point, has produced thousands of designs found on store shelves across the nation and around the world.
