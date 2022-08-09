ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talks tourism in West Monroe

Homeless individuals received free COVID-19 vaccines from the Louisiana Department of Health and access to mental health resources. The four-star prospect still undecided on college decision. Union High School football coach embraces polarizing style. Joe Spatafora not breaking stride as he enters 17th season.
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Trio of candidates running for LPSB District 3 seat

The only three candidate election for Lincoln Parish School Board member is for the District 3 seat and features incumbent Clark Canterbury running against Paul Bean and Gloria Miller. Canterbury was appointed in March to fill out the unexpired term of David Gullatt following Gullatt’s arrest the previous week on...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Union Parish High School football coach embraces polarizing style

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Joe Spatafora is preparing for his 17th season as the head football coach for Union Parish High School. Over the years, the colorful coach has gained attention for his success and coaching style. Spatafora says he will continue to speak his mind and keep his style as he looks to lead the Farmers back to the state championship.
UNION PARISH, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA
Education
KNOE TV8

Church loans land to NELA school after tornado destoys building

TALULLAH La. (KNOE) - Upper-level Tallulah Academy students will attend classes in a new location when they go back to school Wednesday. A tornado destroyed the main building in March, giving them no place to hold classes for the new year. That is, until a nearby church stepped in to help.
TALLULAH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Washington, Williams vying for District 1 LPSB seat

The Lincoln Parish School Board District 1 election to be held on Nov. 8 will feature Willie “Jim” Washington running against Danielle Williams for the vacant seat left open after Board member Susan Wiley decided not to run for reelection. Washington has put 48 years into public education,...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

4 Richwood neighborhoods impacted by drainage improvement funding

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Bayou Mouchoir is one of 11 projects in Ouachita Parish to be approved for funding by the Louisiana State Bond Commission. The bayou impacts four different neighborhoods in Richwood -- Robinson Place, King Oaks, Parkview, and Trichell. One side of the bayou belongs to the City of Monroe, and the opposite side belongs to the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.
RICHWOOD, LA
#School Board#Tiger Land Updated#Gsu#Cedar Creek Updated
lincolnparishjournal.com

Back to School block party encourages community engagement

This weekend, a back to school block party was held at Mayfield Park and brought together Temple Baptist Church, Zion Traveler Baptist Church and fraternity involvement from Grambling State University. The event offered opportunities for helping parish kids and parents going back to school. Deshannon Walton was a volunteer at...
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Free health screenings were provided to the homeless in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Free health screenings and other resources were taken directly to homeless people today underneath the I-20 bridge in Monroe. Ruth’s House Resource Center Executive Director Erica Lewis organized the event and says the homeless population received free COVID-19 vaccines from the Louisiana Department of Health, mental health resources, and information on how they can find a place to stay.
MONROE, LA
NewsBreak
Education
KNOE TV8

Jaiden Cole ready to prove himself to new coaching staff

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Neville Tiger star, Jaiden Cole is now entering his sixth season at Louisiana Tech. The former Aaron’s Ace still believes he has a lot to prove to his new coaching staff at La Tech. Cole had 10 starts at safety last season.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic call leads to arrest

Ruston Police arrested a Nebraska man Saturday night after an alleged domestic altercation at a local motel. Officers responded to Day’s Inn on the North Service Road about 10:00 p.m. in response to a woman reporting her boyfriend had assaulted her and left running west on the Service Road.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe professional truck driver, Donnie Williams, heads to the National Truck Driving Championship

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe native professional truck driver, Donnie Williams, is heading to the National Truck Driving Championships in Indianapolis, Ind. from August 16, 2022, to August 19, 2022. Williams has been named the FedEx Ground Entrepreneur of the Year for the Mississippi Region on two occasions. He has been a professional […]
WEST MONROE, LA

