MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Joe Spatafora is preparing for his 17th season as the head football coach for Union Parish High School. Over the years, the colorful coach has gained attention for his success and coaching style. Spatafora says he will continue to speak his mind and keep his style as he looks to lead the Farmers back to the state championship.

UNION PARISH, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO