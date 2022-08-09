Read full article on original website
Related
The City of Monroe presents the Monroe School District with school supplies
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, Mayor Friday Ellis will present the Monroe City School District with school supplies from this year’s Back to School Supply Drive. The presentation will be held at the Public Safety Center and will begin at 2:15 p.m. and will be open for the public to attend. […]
KNOE TV8
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talks tourism in West Monroe
Homeless individuals received free COVID-19 vaccines from the Louisiana Department of Health and access to mental health resources. The four-star prospect still undecided on college decision. Union High School football coach embraces polarizing style. Updated: 9 hours ago. Joe Spatafora not breaking stride as he enters 17th season. Tallulah Academy...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Trio of candidates running for LPSB District 3 seat
The only three candidate election for Lincoln Parish School Board member is for the District 3 seat and features incumbent Clark Canterbury running against Paul Bean and Gloria Miller. Canterbury was appointed in March to fill out the unexpired term of David Gullatt following Gullatt’s arrest the previous week on...
KNOE TV8
Union Parish High School football coach embraces polarizing style
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Joe Spatafora is preparing for his 17th season as the head football coach for Union Parish High School. Over the years, the colorful coach has gained attention for his success and coaching style. Spatafora says he will continue to speak his mind and keep his style as he looks to lead the Farmers back to the state championship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 10 News Today: Grambling State University to Host Rite of Passage Ceremony on August 12th
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Grambling State University will host a Rite of Passage ceremony on August 12, 2022, at 11 AM. For more information, view the video above.
KNOE TV8
Church loans land to NELA school after tornado destoys building
TALULLAH La. (KNOE) - Upper-level Tallulah Academy students will attend classes in a new location when they go back to school Wednesday. A tornado destroyed the main building in March, giving them no place to hold classes for the new year. That is, until a nearby church stepped in to help.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Washington, Williams vying for District 1 LPSB seat
The Lincoln Parish School Board District 1 election to be held on Nov. 8 will feature Willie “Jim” Washington running against Danielle Williams for the vacant seat left open after Board member Susan Wiley decided not to run for reelection. Washington has put 48 years into public education,...
KNOE TV8
4 Richwood neighborhoods impacted by drainage improvement funding
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Bayou Mouchoir is one of 11 projects in Ouachita Parish to be approved for funding by the Louisiana State Bond Commission. The bayou impacts four different neighborhoods in Richwood -- Robinson Place, King Oaks, Parkview, and Trichell. One side of the bayou belongs to the City of Monroe, and the opposite side belongs to the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lincolnparishjournal.com
Back to School block party encourages community engagement
This weekend, a back to school block party was held at Mayfield Park and brought together Temple Baptist Church, Zion Traveler Baptist Church and fraternity involvement from Grambling State University. The event offered opportunities for helping parish kids and parents going back to school. Deshannon Walton was a volunteer at...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Doug Postel, Administrator for the Lincoln Parish Police Jury
The Lincoln Parish Journal caught up with Lincoln Parish Police Jury Administrator Doug Postel this week and talked about ambulances, animal shelters and internal projects. To report an issue or typo with this article – CLICK HERE.
KNOE TV8
Free health screenings were provided to the homeless in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Free health screenings and other resources were taken directly to homeless people today underneath the I-20 bridge in Monroe. Ruth’s House Resource Center Executive Director Erica Lewis organized the event and says the homeless population received free COVID-19 vaccines from the Louisiana Department of Health, mental health resources, and information on how they can find a place to stay.
NBC 10 News Today: Mayor’s Minute with Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker joined NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse and Mya Hudgins to discuss what’s taking place in the City of Ruston. For more information, watch the conversation above.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
hreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
Coleman Avenue and South 1st Street railroad underpass is currently flooded
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to the inclement weather, the Coleman Avenue and South First Street railroad underpass is currently flooded. As of now, we encourage everyone traveling in the area to not go near the underpass.
KNOE TV8
Neville Football’s Lance Heard contemplates commitment
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Neville High School’s star offensive tackle is undecided where he will continue his football career. The four-star prospect with multiple Division I offers says LSU is still in the running.
ROAD CLOSURE: Section of Highway 172 in Union County is temporarily closed
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that a section of Highway 172 (Lisbon Road) will be closed to repair a pipe culvert. According to reports, maintenance crews are expected to complete the work around the evening time. Traffic will be detoured.
cenlanow.com
Monroe Police responds to Gordon Avenue shooting; 2 victims in serious but stable condition
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 11, 2022, shortly before 5 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting that occurred on the 2600 block of Gordon Avenue in Monroe, La. According to police, they located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital and were listed in serious but stable condition.
KNOE TV8
Jaiden Cole ready to prove himself to new coaching staff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Neville Tiger star, Jaiden Cole is now entering his sixth season at Louisiana Tech. The former Aaron’s Ace still believes he has a lot to prove to his new coaching staff at La Tech. Cole had 10 starts at safety last season.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Domestic call leads to arrest
Ruston Police arrested a Nebraska man Saturday night after an alleged domestic altercation at a local motel. Officers responded to Day’s Inn on the North Service Road about 10:00 p.m. in response to a woman reporting her boyfriend had assaulted her and left running west on the Service Road.
West Monroe professional truck driver, Donnie Williams, heads to the National Truck Driving Championship
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe native professional truck driver, Donnie Williams, is heading to the National Truck Driving Championships in Indianapolis, Ind. from August 16, 2022, to August 19, 2022. Williams has been named the FedEx Ground Entrepreneur of the Year for the Mississippi Region on two occasions. He has been a professional […]
Comments / 0