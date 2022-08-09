‘It’s Time to Do Something New’: ‘Better Call Saul’ Co-Creator Vince Gilligan on His Final Episode as Writer-Director

Read full article on original website
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Jon Hamm
Hamm will appear in the third season of the drama series as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit. More from Variety. In addition to Crudup, Aniston, and Witherspoon, Hamm joins...
Kate McKinnon ‘Felt Ashamed’ Breaking Character on ‘SNL,’ Cries During Exit Interview: ‘Telling Lorne Was Really Hard’
Kate McKinnon revealed on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” last month that she left “Saturday Night Live” because “my body was tired, and I felt like it was time,” but the Emmy winner gave a far more in-depth exit interview while appearing on Vulture’s “Good One” podcast. As the interview notes, McKinnon broke down in tears several times throughout the conversation. She couldn’t hold tears back when asked about telling “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels about her exit.
