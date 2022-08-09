Read full article on original website
Cristin Coleman, wife of SF Giants' Tim Lincecum, dies
Coleman was a popular Bay Area educator.
SFGate
Minnesota-L.A. Angels Runs
Twins second. Jorge Polanco pops out to shallow left field to David Fletcher. Luis Arraez grounds out to first base to Jared Walsh. Gio Urshela singles to left field. Gilberto Celestino homers to left field. Gio Urshela scores. Max Kepler called out on strikes. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors,...
Pittsburgh-San Francisco Runs
Giants second. Mike Yastrzemski homers to center field. Brandon Crawford singles. Thairo Estrada singles to left field. Brandon Crawford to second. LaMonte Wade Jr. out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Rodolfo Castro to Michael Chavis. Thairo Estrada to second. Brandon Crawford to third. Luis Gonzalez out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Tucupita Marcano. Thairo Estrada out at third. Brandon Crawford scores.
Rodon stays sharp at home, leads Giants past Pirates 5-3
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carlos Rodon allowed two runs over six innings, Mike Yastrzemski drove in three runs and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 on Friday night. Just 7-14 since the All-Star break, the Giants snapped a four-game losing streak at home as they try...
Warriors' Steph Curry almost beat Dodgers traffic until Dave Roberts put in Trayce Thompson
Roberts signaled to Steph to stay for someone he knows well.
Longtime minor leaguer Bernard helps Rockies beat Arizona
DENVER (AP) — Longtime minor leaguer Wynton Bernard singled, stole a base and scored in his major league debut, helping the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Friday night. Brian Serven homered, Dinelson Lamet (1-1) pitched a perfect seventh inning for the win and Carlos Estévez worked...
