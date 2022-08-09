Woman killed in crash on I-25 near Mead exit

Authorities are investigating the chain of events that led to a deadly crash on I-25 near the Mead exit Monday evening.

Northbound and southbound I-25 were closed in the area for hours, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Colorado State Patrol confirmed a 32-year-old woman, who was driving a white Honda CRV, was killed in the crash.

On Tuesday, the Weld County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Megan Mirella Arneson, 32. Her cause and manner of death was not released pending completion of the autopsy.

CSP said Arneson was driving behind a semi truck when the arm of the excavator hit the bridge and falling concrete from the bridge crashed onto her windshield. A passenger in the car, a 10-year-old boy, had minor injuries.

CDOT officials said they are still investigating the circumstances of the crash. Viewer video shows an excavator on its side and damage to the overpass.

Viewer video: Authorities investigating chain of events that led to deadly crash, shutdown of I-25 in Mead

CDOT will have to assess the structural integrity of the overpass before anyone else is allowed through, according to CSP. Both directions of the interstate reopened by about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the crash was still under investigation by Colorado State Patrol, the coroner's office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.